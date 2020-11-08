Games: Juno Computers Neptune 15, Tenderfoot Tactics, Civilization VI, FlightGear and Counter-Strike
The perfect Linux laptop for gaming ? - Neptune 15 FULL REVIEW: performance, battery life...
After using this big boy, the Juno Computers Neptune 15, as my daily driver for a few weeks, it's time for a full review.
The awesome Tenderfoot Tactics is now available on itch.io and you should get it | GamingOnLinux
If you like turn-based tactical battles mixed with open world exploration, you pretty much owe it to yourself to go and pick up Tenderfoot Tactics. Released only recently, to which I gave it a very positive look, Tenderfoot Tactics has a seriously enchanting theme to it while you're exploring.
Thinking on it, Tenderfoot might be up there in my biggest highlights of this year. You explore a world that is being consumed by some sort of evil Fog, turning everyone into ghostly forms as you and your pals go on a real-time overworld exploration adventure to try and save the world. While doing so you get to slide down mountains, meet great big creatures and have tactical turn-based battles where the environment can be messed with.
Babylon comes to Civilization VI, plus a new game mode on November 19 with the next DLC | GamingOnLinux
As part of the ongoing expansion for the New Frontier Pass, the turn-based strategy Civilization VI will be getting another DLC on November 19.
The team at Firaxis aren't giving out too many details yet, but they couldn't seem to hold back on shouting Babylon from the rooftops as the next major inclusion to which they say will "blind you with science". This pack will also be coming with 6 new City States each being unique, there's also going to be 24 new Great People and a whole new game mode with Heroes & Legends.
With the new Heroes & Legends Mode, it will introduce a variety of legendary figured from various cultural traditions over the world as playable characters. They say the heroes "are like great people on steroids", there's going to be many of them including the likes of King Arthur.
Free and open source flight sim 'FlightGear' has a brand new release | GamingOnLinux
It might not be as advanced as the likes of X-Plane but FlightGear is free, open source and still very much alive with a big new release up.
FlightGear 2020.3 is what they're calling a "Long Term Support" release, as they nowadays offer a full stable build and much more regular content updates. Developed by volunteers, they're trying to make the most advanced flight sim that's entirely free to use. Most people interested probably don't stick to the LTS versions, as the in between releases always have the exciting stuff.
It's hard to believe but Counter-Strike has turned 20 and it's still going strong | GamingOnLinux
20 years officially today, Counter-Strike 1.0 was officially released and it went on to change the way many of us played games online.
Truthfully, the true original was just a little bit before my time. I really came into it with Counter-Strike Xbox Edition on the Xbox back around 2003, to this day it might still be my most played Xbox game. When it comes to the PC, it was Counter-Strike: Source that really helped me appreciate competitive PC gaming. So while I may not have many memories of the original, from the Xbox and Source version onwards, it found a special place,
Looking at it, the original to this day still have an incredibly active player-base. It's kind of insane just how popular it remains. Checking over on the always useful SteamDB, their charts actually show that the original classic Counter-Strike has seen a consistent regular amount of fifteen thousand (and often above) players online at any time.
