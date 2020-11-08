today's leftovers
Security updates for Monday [LWN.net]
Security updates have been issued by CentOS (bind, firefox, java-1.8.0-openjdk, kernel, libX11, qemu-kvm, thunderbird, and xorg-x11-server), Debian (guacamole-server, krb5, libexif, poppler, raptor2, and sympa), Fedora (blueman, chromium, freetype, galera, krb5, libtpms, mariadb, mariadb-connector-c, pngcheck, and salt), Mageia (blueman, docker, fontforge, junit, libproxy, libuv, mariadb, suricata, and webmin), openSUSE (apache-commons-httpclient, bluez, gnome-settings-daemon, gnome-shell, python, salt, sddm, u-boot, virt-bootstrap, and wireshark), Red Hat (chromium-browser), SUSE (ceph, deepsea, kernel, Salt, salt, SUSE Manager 3.2, u-boot, and yast2-multipath), and Ubuntu (openldap and pacemaker).
Linux Foundation Is Democratizing Security With OpenSSF | Polyverse
Linux Foundation’s AI and ODPi Groups Merge
The LF AI Foundation, which is aimed at enabling and sustaining open source innovation in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and deep learning (DL) has merged with ODPi, a nonprofit organization accelerating the open ecosystem of big data solutions.
The new organization is called LF AI & Data Foundation. According to the announcement, the consolidated group brings developers and projects under one roof, governed by a single Technical Advisory Council and several committees.
[Curl developer] Daniel Stenberg: a US visa in 937 days
As a bonus, the visa also comes with a NIE (National Interest
Exception) that allows me a single entry to the US during the PP (Presidential Proclamations) – which is restricting travels to the US from the European Schengen zone. In other words: I am actually allowed to travel right away!
The timing is fascinating. The last time I was in the US, Trump hadn’t taken office yet and I get the approved visa in my hands just days after Biden has been announced as the next president of the US.
[...]
All my family and friends, in the US and elsewhere who have supported me and cheered me up through this entire process. Thanks for keeping inviting me to fun things in the US even though I’ve not been able to participate. Thanks for pushing for events to get organized outside of the US! I’m sorry I’ve missed social gatherings, a friend’s marriage and several conference speaking opportunities. Thanks for all the moral support throughout this long journey of madness.
IBM Cloud: IBM and AT&T Collaboration, New Partnership with ClearBlade, and Code Risk Analyzer
IBM Launches IBM Cloud [sic] For Telecommunications
IBM has announced an open, hybrid cloud architecture called IBM Cloud for Telecommunications to help telcos address the specific challenges of the industry.
The platform helps them accelerate business transformation and enhance digital client engagement as they modernize their enterprise applications and infrastructure to unlock the power of 5G and edge.
Meet Giara, a New Reddit App for the Linux Desktop, Written in GTK
Meet Giara, a new free and open-source Reddit client application for the Linux desktop, created by Gabriele Musco. Designed using the latest GTK+/GNOME technologies, Giara is designed to become the go to app for all your Reddit needs, so you won’t have to keep a tab open on your web browser just for Reddit. In development for some time now, Giara is now ready for mass adoption and it’s already being packaged for the Arch Linux distribution, as well as a Flatpak universal binary for most GNU/Linux distributions out here. The app comes with most of the main features you would expect from a serious Reddit app.
Audiocasts/Shows: Brodie Robertson, This Week in Linux, Linux in the Ham Shack, and Python Bytes Podcast
LiVES Video Editor 3.2.0 Released with Tons of New Features [PPA]
LiVES, a free and open-source video editor and VJ tool, released new major version 3.2.0 with new features, performance and resource usage improvements, and tons of other changes.
today's howtos
