Meet Giara, a New Reddit App for the Linux Desktop, Written in GTK Meet Giara, a new free and open-source Reddit client application for the Linux desktop, created by Gabriele Musco. Designed using the latest GTK+/GNOME technologies, Giara is designed to become the go to app for all your Reddit needs, so you won’t have to keep a tab open on your web browser just for Reddit. In development for some time now, Giara is now ready for mass adoption and it’s already being packaged for the Arch Linux distribution, as well as a Flatpak universal binary for most GNU/Linux distributions out here. The app comes with most of the main features you would expect from a serious Reddit app.

Audiocasts/Shows: Brodie Robertson, This Week in Linux, Linux in the Ham Shack, and Python Bytes Podcast Bc: Deep Dive Into The POSIX Calculator Language - YouTube There's a lot of calculator apps out there for Linux, however, every linux system already has a calculator installed called bc, in fact this is a part of POSIX spec and basically every unix like system will come with this installed as well.

Raspberry Pi 400, LXQt, Youtube-dl Update, Dell Privacy Drivers, HBO Max | This Week in Linux 124 On this episode of This Week in Linux, Raspberry Pi Foundation announced a really cool new product called the Raspberry Pi 400 which is a PC inside of a keyboard! Dell announced some really cool news about hardware privacy controls. We’ve also got a lot of new releases this week with a new version of the desktop environment LXQt, plus a new release of youtube-dl, Pitivi video editor, and the distro OpenIndiana. We’ve got a couple of follow ups this week from Linux Mint and also HBO Max. All that and much more coming up right now on Your Weekly Source for Linux GNews!

LHS Episode #378: Space Junk | Linux in the Ham Shack Welcome to the 378th installment of Linux in the Ham Shack. In this episode, the hosts discuss lots of space- and satellite-related topics, FCC application fees, Dell and security, RISC, Raspberry Pi 400, the Icom IC-705 and much more. Thank you for listening and we hope you have a great week.

Episode #206 Python dropping old operating systems is normal! - [Python Bytes Podcast] Python Bytes podcast delivers headlines directly to your earbuds.