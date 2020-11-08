Meet Giara, a New Reddit App for the Linux Desktop, Written in GTK
Meet Giara, a new free and open-source Reddit client application for the Linux desktop, created by Gabriele Musco. Designed using the latest GTK+/GNOME technologies, Giara is designed to become the go to app for all your Reddit needs, so you won’t have to keep a tab open on your web browser just for Reddit.
In development for some time now, Giara is now ready for mass adoption and it’s already being packaged for the Arch Linux distribution, as well as a Flatpak universal binary for most GNU/Linux distributions out here. The app comes with most of the main features you would expect from a serious Reddit app.
Audiocasts/Shows: Brodie Robertson, This Week in Linux, Linux in the Ham Shack, and Python Bytes Podcast
There's a lot of calculator apps out there for Linux, however, every linux system already has a calculator installed called bc, in fact this is a part of POSIX spec and basically every unix like system will come with this installed as well.
On this episode of This Week in Linux, Raspberry Pi Foundation announced a really cool new product called the Raspberry Pi 400 which is a PC inside of a keyboard! Dell announced some really cool news about hardware privacy controls. We’ve also got a lot of new releases this week with a new version of the desktop environment LXQt, plus a new release of youtube-dl, Pitivi video editor, and the distro OpenIndiana. We’ve got a couple of follow ups this week from Linux Mint and also HBO Max. All that and much more coming up right now on Your Weekly Source for Linux GNews!
Welcome to the 378th installment of Linux in the Ham Shack. In this episode, the hosts discuss lots of space- and satellite-related topics, FCC application fees, Dell and security, RISC, Raspberry Pi 400, the Icom IC-705 and much more. Thank you for listening and we hope you have a great week.
Python Bytes podcast delivers headlines directly to your earbuds.
LiVES Video Editor 3.2.0 Released with Tons of New Features [PPA]
LiVES, a free and open-source video editor and VJ tool, released new major version 3.2.0 with new features, performance and resource usage improvements, and tons of other changes.
In this video, I am going to show how to install Ubuntu MATE 20.10.
When you copy a piece of text or an image in your computer, the content is saved to the clipboard. From there, you can then paste it to another destination. If you want to store more than one text snippet for reuse, though, or would like more control over how that’s done, you’ll have to use a third-party application known as a clipboard manager. And CopyQ is one of the best.
HBO MAX is a rebranding of HBO's on-demand subscription service. It's a pretty excellent service, and best of all, it works on Linux. If you have an
In this video, we are looking at how to install Teamspeak on Linux Mint 20.
Taiga is a free, open-source, simple yet powerful project management tool for startups, Agile developers, and designers. It supports teams that work Agile across both Scrum and Kanban frameworks. In this tutorial, we will show you how to install the Taiga Project Management Tool on Ubuntu 20.04 server.
Today we are looking at how to install Python 3 on a Chromebook. This method will also install additional packages that you need to use python as a programming environment. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
Today we are looking at how to install Teamviewer on Linux Mint 20. Enjoy!
How to install Linux on Windows?
Raspberry Pi is a low-cost single-board computer that requires very low energy to run and can provide a long-time service. Besides many other features of the Pi, it can be used as a web server too. Hence, it’s really easy to host a website on Raspberry Pi.
If you calculate a regular hosting service provider’s costings, you will see how expensive they can be for their service. On the other hand, you can host your site on the Pi for almost free of cost. Also, the features of the Pi are upgrading quite randomly in recent years. So, you can be relaxed to know that the hosting service will only get better with time!
Thunderbird is the free and open source email client by Mozilla Foundation. I have been using it for some years now. Till now the Thunderbird users had to use an extension Enigmail to use GnuPG. Thunderbird 78 now uses a different implementation of OpenPGP called RNP.
Since RNP library still does not support the use of secret key on smartcards, to use Yubikey or any other GnuPG enabled smartcards, we need manually configure Thunderbird with GnuPG.
