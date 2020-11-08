Golf With Your Friends brings me back big time to the late 80s. You see, the idea of having a miniature golf game is not new, far from it. Back in my early days I spent a lot of time on the infamous Zany Golf. And Golf With Your Friends is basically a modern version of Zany Golf in 3D with the bells and whistles that come with modern technologies.

[...]

When you do an 18 holes course, there’s a single soundtrack based on the theme playing in the background. Thankfully they are relatively pleasant and unobtrusive, yet not very remarkable.

Golf With Your Friends comes with a very complete level editor that you can use to create your own 18 hole courses. It allows for a lot of flexibility and very precise positionning of different elements. On Steam, this also means the game benefits from the community workshop: you can find dozens of user-created maps to download in order to expand on the base content. This is exactly the right approach to make the game last forever, as long as people keep playing and making stuff for it.

On Linux, GWYF has a native client so there’s no need to mess up with anything to get it running. However, using Proton does make sense if you actually care about… performance. On my GTX1060 machine with the native client I get 30 FPS in High settings while there’s nothing remotely impressive going on. This begged the question… can Proton do better? and the answer is a resounding YES. On the very same machine, with the Windows version running on Proton, I can go up to Ultra settings and stay at 60 FPS like it’s nothing. I’m sorry to say, but with this kind of performance it’s going to be hard to give native clients a good reputation.