Supfly Delivery Simulator, Steam and Golf With Your Friends
Become the delivery drone you always wanted to be in Supfly Delivery Simulator | GamingOnLinux
Supfly Delivery Simulator is a name that doesn't leave much to the imagination, set in a world where humanity is ruled by delivery service it's your time to shine.
Released back in October from Koro.Games, Blacer Studio and Source Byte. While the idea and presentation is simple, the gameplay is anything but. It's quite a challenging game actually, surprisingly so, as it needs you to really be careful with your flying. The packages are fragile and will spill out everywhere if you screw up, and you have to constantly keep an eye on your battery level to ensure you've got enough charge.
Steam Play Proton 5.13 gets a Release Candidate, Valve working on new Vulkan extension | GamingOnLinux
Two pieces of Valve news to cover this Tuesday morning including new updates to Steam Play Proton and an upcoming Vulkan extension to help deal with other APIs and porting.
Firstly, the Proton update. 5.13-2 RC has been announced which needs more testing, since the Proton 5.13 release was quite a big one and it's not quite ready yet as they deal with some known issues.
Valve Is Working On Another Extension To Help In Direct3D-Over-Vulkan - Phoronix
Valve's open-source developers responsible for DXVK and VKD3D-Proton are working on a new Vulkan extension to help in their porting/layering effort of Direct3D on top of the Vulkan API.
Not yet merged into the Vulkan repository but a short-lived public pull request on Monday as a seemingly accidental PR then quickly closed is the VK_VALVE_mutable_descriptor extension. VK_VALVE_mutable_descriptor aims to reduce the descriptor memory footprint and with its new mechanisms aims to make for "more efficient emulation of the binding model present in other graphics APIs for layering or porting purposes."
VK_VALVE_mutable_descriptor_type is through its third iteration so far and led by Valve's Joshua Ashton and Hans-Kristian Arntzen.
Golfing With Friends on Linux - Boiling Steam
Golf With Your Friends brings me back big time to the late 80s. You see, the idea of having a miniature golf game is not new, far from it. Back in my early days I spent a lot of time on the infamous Zany Golf. And Golf With Your Friends is basically a modern version of Zany Golf in 3D with the bells and whistles that come with modern technologies.
[...]
When you do an 18 holes course, there’s a single soundtrack based on the theme playing in the background. Thankfully they are relatively pleasant and unobtrusive, yet not very remarkable.
Golf With Your Friends comes with a very complete level editor that you can use to create your own 18 hole courses. It allows for a lot of flexibility and very precise positionning of different elements. On Steam, this also means the game benefits from the community workshop: you can find dozens of user-created maps to download in order to expand on the base content. This is exactly the right approach to make the game last forever, as long as people keep playing and making stuff for it.
On Linux, GWYF has a native client so there’s no need to mess up with anything to get it running. However, using Proton does make sense if you actually care about… performance. On my GTX1060 machine with the native client I get 30 FPS in High settings while there’s nothing remotely impressive going on. This begged the question… can Proton do better? and the answer is a resounding YES. On the very same machine, with the Windows version running on Proton, I can go up to Ultra settings and stay at 60 FPS like it’s nothing. I’m sorry to say, but with this kind of performance it’s going to be hard to give native clients a good reputation.
Android Leftovers
Qt 6.0 Beta 4 Released
For those on the Qt 5.12 LTS series the Qt 5.12.10 point release is out today with 30 new bug fixes. But for those looking ahead to Qt 6 also out today is Qt 6.0 Beta 4. Qt 5.12.10 details can be found on Qt.io. Among the changes for this latest point release are various error fixes, a possible heap corruption scenario, an issue with GIFs not playing in some Qt applications, inconsistent XPM handling, and other problems. Direct: Qt 6.0 Beta4 is out
How to Install and Use virt-manager Virtual Machine Manager in Ubuntu and Other Linux
The virt-manager application or package uses the libvirt library to provide virtual machine management services. It comes with a desktop interface that helps to create, delete, and manage multiple virtual machines.
KDE Plasma 5.21 Desktop Environment to Ship with a New System Monitor App
Developed by Arjen Hiemstra during the past two years using Kirigami UI Framework and Plasma's KSystemStats system statistics service, the new Plasma System Monitor app is here as a drop-in replacement for the KSysGuard utility that currently ships by default with the KDE Plasma desktop environment. The Plasma System Monitor app promises not only a fancier and modern user interface, but also a simpler way for monitoring system resources on your KDE Plasma-based GNU/Linux distribution, along with more powerful customization options and cool new features.
