today's howtos
-
OpenBSD Router Guide
In this guide we're going to take a look at how we can use cheap and "low end" hardware to build an amazing OpenBSD router with firewalling capabilities, segmented local area networks, DNS with domain blocking, DHCP and more.
We will use a setup in which the router segments the local area network (LAN) into three separate networks, one for the grown-ups in the house, one for the children, and one for public facing servers, such as a private web server or mail server. We will also look at how we can use DNS to block out ads, porn, and other websites on the Internet. The OpenBSD router can also be used on small to mid-size offices.
-
Manage all your SSH servers with teleport
I’ve found this software when I searched for an open-source SSH proxy solution that can be easily deployed in a containerized environment. If you know me, you know that I like to run almost everything containerized. Teleport is such an open-source software made by Gravitational that exists in a completely free community edition. It is rich-featured and supports two-factor authentication, access control, monitoring, auditing, and a web client for all your SSH connections. It can suit your home lab but it’s also targeted for enterprise environments. Companies that usually need to integrate existing external authentication methods and single-sign-on can also purchase an enterprise license.
It uses common industry standards for protocols and CA-pinning which is a good idea to secure access to all your SSH servers. But one of the best features for me is the ability to create a reverse tunnel for SSH servers that are behind a NAT firewall or behind a shared IPv4 tunnel. Because my ISP doesn’t provide me a real IPv4 address, this is very useful to me. It’s also a good way to connect to IoT devices that are often behind a NAT device.
-
How To Install GlassFish on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install GlassFish on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, GlassFish is a popular app server that can run java based web applications for you. GlassFish 5 release supports the latest Java Platform: Enterprise Edition 8. It supports Enterprise JavaBeans, JPA, JavaServer Faces, JMS, RMI, JavaServer Pages, servlets, etc.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of GlassFish on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian based distribution like Linux Mint.
-
How To Install Plex Media Server on Linux Mint 20 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Plex Media Server on Linux Mint 20. For those of you who didn’t know, Plex Media Server is a great multimedia tool that will turn your Linux Mint into a features multimedia server. With Plex, you can stream your music or movies from any device at home.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of Plex Media Server on a Linux Mint 20 (Ulyana).
-
Set Up SMTP Relay Between 2 Postfix SMTP Servers on CentOS/RHEL
This tutorial shows you how to set up SMTP relay between 2 Postfix SMTP servers on CentOS/RHEL, so your website can send email via your mail server.
-
Install Jenkins on Kubernetes
CI/CD (Continuous Integration/ Continuous Deployment) is a core concept of the DevOps world. It helps us to automate the software development processes: building, testing and deploying the source codes.
Among many CI/CD tools, Jenkins is one of the most well-known open-source tool that help setting up the pipelines for continuous integration and continuous deployment.
This tutorial will show you the way to install Jenkins on a Kubernetes cluster.
-
How to Install and Use Joplin Note Taking App on Linux
Joplin is an open-source Note-taking and To-Do application, which comes in two flavors: Desktop application and Terminal application. In this article, we will only take a look at the Desktop version. Joplin is available on Windows, Linux, and macOS. It is also available on mobile platforms like android and IOS. Since it is free to use, Joplin is a good alternative for applications like Evernote.
It is also possible to export notes from Evernote (.enex) and import it in Joplin. Joplin notes are in Markdown format and follow Github style with few variations and additions. Joplin supports cloud synchronization with various cloud services like DropBox, NextCloud, WebDav, OneDrive, or network file system.
-
(Solved) apt-add-repository command not found – Ubuntu & Debian
The apt-add-repository command is a symlink of the add-apt-repository command. Which is used to add third party PPA to our Ubuntu or Debian systems.
This command comes under software-properties-common debian package. Which is not available under the minimal Ubuntu installation, but this package can be installed from default system repositories.
If you found apt-add-repository command not found error on your system, Follow this article to add this command to your system.
-
How to install Python 3.9 in Ubuntu / Debian - LinuxH2O
In this guide, you will learn how to install and setup Python 3.9 in Ubuntu, Debian or any of their derivatives.
Python is one of the most popular general purpose programming language out there. It supports multiple programming paradigms including structured, object-oriented, and functional.
Recently, Python 3.9 is released, introducing many updates. So let’s see how to install it on Ubuntu, Debian or any of their derivatives.
-
[Old] How to find the geographical location of a Linux server using the terminal on CentOS 8
A public IP address is assigned to each server when it is connected to the Internet. This address can be assigned directly to a router that is used to send signals or traffic to the server.
This article shows how the IP address and geographical location of the remote Linux system can be determined using open APIs and how a bash script can be executed through the terminal.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 813 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
Qt 6.0 Beta 4 Released
For those on the Qt 5.12 LTS series the Qt 5.12.10 point release is out today with 30 new bug fixes. But for those looking ahead to Qt 6 also out today is Qt 6.0 Beta 4. Qt 5.12.10 details can be found on Qt.io. Among the changes for this latest point release are various error fixes, a possible heap corruption scenario, an issue with GIFs not playing in some Qt applications, inconsistent XPM handling, and other problems. Direct: Qt 6.0 Beta4 is out
How to Install and Use virt-manager Virtual Machine Manager in Ubuntu and Other Linux
The virt-manager application or package uses the libvirt library to provide virtual machine management services. It comes with a desktop interface that helps to create, delete, and manage multiple virtual machines.
KDE Plasma 5.21 Desktop Environment to Ship with a New System Monitor App
Developed by Arjen Hiemstra during the past two years using Kirigami UI Framework and Plasma's KSystemStats system statistics service, the new Plasma System Monitor app is here as a drop-in replacement for the KSysGuard utility that currently ships by default with the KDE Plasma desktop environment. The Plasma System Monitor app promises not only a fancier and modern user interface, but also a simpler way for monitoring system resources on your KDE Plasma-based GNU/Linux distribution, along with more powerful customization options and cool new features.
Recent comments
18 min 28 sec ago
1 hour 20 min ago
1 hour 43 min ago
16 hours 35 min ago
18 hours 32 min ago
18 hours 42 min ago
23 hours 47 min ago
23 hours 51 min ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 7 hours ago