KDE Plasma 5.21 Desktop Environment to Ship with a New System Monitor App

Developed by Arjen Hiemstra during the past two years using Kirigami UI Framework and Plasma's KSystemStats system statistics service, the new Plasma System Monitor app is here as a drop-in replacement for the KSysGuard utility that currently ships by default with the KDE Plasma desktop environment.

The Plasma System Monitor app promises not only a fancier and modern user interface, but also a simpler way for monitoring system resources on your KDE Plasma-based GNU/Linux distribution, along with more powerful customization options and cool new features.

