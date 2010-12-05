Language Selection

Qt 6.0 Beta 4 Released

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Tuesday 10th of November 2020 01:59:28 PM
KDE

For those on the Qt 5.12 LTS series the Qt 5.12.10 point release is out today with 30 new bug fixes. But for those looking ahead to Qt 6 also out today is Qt 6.0 Beta 4.

Qt 5.12.10 details can be found on Qt.io. Among the changes for this latest point release are various error fixes, a possible heap corruption scenario, an issue with GIFs not playing in some Qt applications, inconsistent XPM handling, and other problems.

Direct: Qt 6.0 Beta4 is out

Qt 5.12.10 Released

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 10th of November 2020 02:22:21 PM.
  • Qt 5.12.10 Released

    We have released Qt 5.12.10 today.

    Qt 5.12.10 provides fixes to over 30 bugs compared to Qt 5.12.9 release. Please check details about the release from Qt 5.12. Change Files.

    Qt 5.12.10 can be updated to existing online installation by using the maintenance tool. Note that we have recently released new version of the installer, so unless you already have updated to it, you need to run the installer update first.

  • Looking for Qt Champions 2020!

    Who do you think should be a Qt Champion? Nominate the champions you know right now!

    It is that time of year again as we are in November and therefore time to look back at 2020, at least the Qt related part about it, and think about who helped you out most during the past year.

    In case you have forgotten, Qt Champions are the people in the community who go above and beyond the normal activity in the community, and contribute in some form every time. They are the stars that make you feel at home.

Platform APIs in Qt 6

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 10th of November 2020 03:24:32 PM.
  • Platform APIs in Qt 6

    While Qt solves many of the typical tasks of writing an application, there are always corner cases that Qt can not cover, or where it makes more sense to build a feature on top of the platform specific APIs, or another toolkit. One of the tasks we wanted to address for Qt 6 was to clean up and coordinate the various mechanisms we had for accessing platform-specific functionality.

    We'll now go through the result of this work in Qt 6. The full documentation is available in the documentation snapshots, as part of the new Platform Integration section.

