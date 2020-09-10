Games: MasterPlan, Affliction Rescue, Sonic 3 A.I.R., Bloody Rally Show
-
Need to plan something out? Check out the slick MasterPlan | GamingOnLinux
Something for game developers, and anyone wanting to plan things using a slick app: enter MasterPlan.
Created by SolarLune Games, an indie developer who previously released the non-linear action-platforming exploration game Gearend back in 2017. Quite a nice game actually, do check it out if you missed it.
MasterPlan is not a game though, instead SolarLune are creating an application that is both an idea board and project manager. Giving you a completely freeform grid, you can create all sorts with it including todo lists, timers, put up gifs, lists and whatever you can think of. The developer mentions you can "use MasterPlan your way, whether as a moodboard for art, or as a productivity planner for your next big video game".
-
Deal with the infected and rescue survivors in the retro-arcade FPS 'Affliction Rescue' | GamingOnLinux
Miss the classic arcade first-person shooters? I know I certainly do (although without bleeding money into machines) and Affliction Rescue has a really great feel that you should check out.
In this retro-arcade FPS you get a tip off regarding illegal experiments leads to investigation of the Emeraldo Corporation's research sites. You are 'Agent Red' and your task is to gather intelligence, rescue survivors and survive the various monstrosities spreading through the island complex.
What Affliction Rescue gives is a very old-school feel not unlike that of a classic arcade machine experience, and other early blocky-looking first-person shooters. It's pretty damn good too, bringing things back to the basics of managing your ammo and hunting for secrets.
-
Check out Sonic 3 A.I.R., a fan-made remaster now available on Linux | GamingOnLinux
As someone who grew up with early Sega consoles, the Sonic games were part of my first gaming experiences and you can relive some of it with Sonic 3 A.I.R. It's a fan-made remaster, built to bring Sonic 3 & Knuckles into the widescreen era on modern platforms.
With the latest preview release, the developer announced that they're now providing Linux builds.
-
Intense top-down racer Bloody Rally Show gets random daily challenges and big upgrades | GamingOnLinux
While art of rally showed off how strikingly beautiful a top-down racer could be, the earlier Bloody Rally Show showed the opposite with how brutal it can be. Both great racing games suited for different audiences and Bloody Rally Show continues seeing major updates.
For racers who love competing against others online, the Daily Challenge mode has seen a massive improvement. Each day will now see a newly generated randomised track along with its own leaderboard, and the cars used are faster - making each day have something fun and tough to try out. You will also see the timer for it in the main menu.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 818 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
System76 bring back the Galago Pro with Intel Xe and NVIDIA GPU options
Bringing back something of a fan favourite, hardware vendor and Linux distribution maker System76 have announced the brand new Galago Pro. "The Galago Pro has always been a fan favorite of our laptop offerings," says Carl Richell, Founder and CEO. "The extremely light chassis and well balanced mix of components, all for a very good price, make the Galago an all around excellent computer choice for gamers and engineers alike." Also: System76 refreshes the Galago Pro and you can buy the affordable Linux laptop now
Graphics: Mesa, Vulkan and CXL
Stable Kernels: 5.9.7, 5.4.76, 4.19.156, 4.14.205, 4.9.242 and 4.4.242
I'm announcing the release of the 5.9.7 kernel. All users of the 5.9 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.9.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.9.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s... thanks, greg k-hAlso: Linux 5.4.76 Linux 4.19.156 Linux 4.14.205 Linux 4.9.242 Linux 4.4.242
Best Ubuntu Flavors You Should Try
The Official Ubuntu flavors come with different specs depending on your specific need for the Ubuntu operating system. To help you choose one for your needs, let us list down the best Ubuntu flavors you should try. “I am because you are,” is the themed meaning behind the famed Ubuntu operating system. Moreover, this mindful phrase is practical because it continues to lure more individuals into the Ubuntu universe. Because great power beckons great responsibility, Ubuntu is stepping up. It realizes that different users will want to use the Ubuntu operating system software differently. For example, software developers and graphic designers cannot use the same Ubuntu operating system interface comfortably. In such an instance, these users will have different user experiences leading to varying user-experience ratings. Therefore, the best Ubuntu flavors you should try is the main theme of this article.
Recent comments
3 min 13 sec ago
2 hours 59 min ago
4 hours 2 min ago
4 hours 24 min ago
19 hours 17 min ago
21 hours 13 min ago
21 hours 24 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 8 hours ago