Something for game developers, and anyone wanting to plan things using a slick app: enter MasterPlan.

Created by SolarLune Games, an indie developer who previously released the non-linear action-platforming exploration game Gearend back in 2017. Quite a nice game actually, do check it out if you missed it.

MasterPlan is not a game though, instead SolarLune are creating an application that is both an idea board and project manager. Giving you a completely freeform grid, you can create all sorts with it including todo lists, timers, put up gifs, lists and whatever you can think of. The developer mentions you can "use MasterPlan your way, whether as a moodboard for art, or as a productivity planner for your next big video game".