Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Games: MasterPlan, Affliction Rescue, Sonic 3 A.I.R., Bloody Rally Show

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 10th of November 2020 03:49:36 PM Filed under
Gaming

  • Need to plan something out? Check out the slick MasterPlan | GamingOnLinux

    Something for game developers, and anyone wanting to plan things using a slick app: enter MasterPlan.

    Created by SolarLune Games, an indie developer who previously released the non-linear action-platforming exploration game Gearend back in 2017. Quite a nice game actually, do check it out if you missed it.

    MasterPlan is not a game though, instead SolarLune are creating an application that is both an idea board and project manager. Giving you a completely freeform grid, you can create all sorts with it including todo lists, timers, put up gifs, lists and whatever you can think of. The developer mentions you can "use MasterPlan your way, whether as a moodboard for art, or as a productivity planner for your next big video game".

  • Deal with the infected and rescue survivors in the retro-arcade FPS 'Affliction Rescue' | GamingOnLinux

    Miss the classic arcade first-person shooters? I know I certainly do (although without bleeding money into machines) and Affliction Rescue has a really great feel that you should check out.

    In this retro-arcade FPS you get a tip off regarding illegal experiments leads to investigation of the Emeraldo Corporation's research sites. You are 'Agent Red' and your task is to gather intelligence, rescue survivors and survive the various monstrosities spreading through the island complex.

    What Affliction Rescue gives is a very old-school feel not unlike that of a classic arcade machine experience, and other early blocky-looking first-person shooters. It's pretty damn good too, bringing things back to the basics of managing your ammo and hunting for secrets.

  • Check out Sonic 3 A.I.R., a fan-made remaster now available on Linux | GamingOnLinux

    As someone who grew up with early Sega consoles, the Sonic games were part of my first gaming experiences and you can relive some of it with Sonic 3 A.I.R. It's a fan-made remaster, built to bring Sonic 3 & Knuckles into the widescreen era on modern platforms.

    With the latest preview release, the developer announced that they're now providing Linux builds.

  • Intense top-down racer Bloody Rally Show gets random daily challenges and big upgrades | GamingOnLinux

    While art of rally showed off how strikingly beautiful a top-down racer could be, the earlier Bloody Rally Show showed the opposite with how brutal it can be. Both great racing games suited for different audiences and Bloody Rally Show continues seeing major updates.

    For racers who love competing against others online, the Daily Challenge mode has seen a massive improvement. Each day will now see a newly generated randomised track along with its own leaderboard, and the cars used are faster - making each day have something fun and tough to try out. You will also see the timer for it in the main menu.

»

More in Tux Machines

System76 bring back the Galago Pro with Intel Xe and NVIDIA GPU options

Bringing back something of a fan favourite, hardware vendor and Linux distribution maker System76 have announced the brand new Galago Pro. "The Galago Pro has always been a fan favorite of our laptop offerings," says Carl Richell, Founder and CEO. "The extremely light chassis and well balanced mix of components, all for a very good price, make the Galago an all around excellent computer choice for gamers and engineers alike." Read more Also: System76 refreshes the Galago Pro and you can buy the affordable Linux laptop now

Graphics: Mesa, Vulkan and CXL

  • Mesa 21.0 Feature Development Opens For Release In Q1-2021 - Phoronix

    Mesa 20.3 was branched this evening in marking the end of feature development for this Q4-2020 Mesa3D release that should debut as stable in December. This also means that Mesa 21.0 is now open for development. Mesa 20.3 bring continued improvements to LLVMpipe's OpenGL 4 capabilities, various new Vulkan and OpenGL extensions to the Intel/Radeon drivers, the RADV ACO compiler back-end continues getting in much better shape, OpenCL Clover has been seeing renewed attention, continued bring-up around RDNA 2 graphics cards, Intel Gen12/Xe Graphics optimizations, and much more.

  • NVIDIA Extends Fragment Shading Rate Extension In Vulkan 1.2.160

    Vulkan 1.2.160 is out this morning as the newest revision to the Vulkan graphics/compute API. Besides the usual assortment of fixes/clarifications to the specification, Vulkan 1.2.160 brings one new extension. That new extension this week is NVIDIA's VK_NV_fragment_shading_rate_enums.

  • Compute Express Link 2.0 Specification Published

    Just a year after the Compute Express Link 1.0 and 1.1 interconnect specifications were published, CXL 2.0 is being announced this morning for this high-speed, data center minded specification built atop the PCI Express interface.

Stable Kernels: 5.9.7, 5.4.76, 4.19.156, 4.14.205, 4.9.242 and 4.4.242

I'm announcing the release of the 5.9.7 kernel.

All users of the 5.9 kernel series must upgrade.

The updated 5.9.y git tree can be found at:
	git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.9.y
and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser:
	https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s...

thanks,

greg k-h
Read more Also: Linux 5.4.76 Linux 4.19.156 Linux 4.14.205 Linux 4.9.242 Linux 4.4.242

Best Ubuntu Flavors You Should Try

The Official Ubuntu flavors come with different specs depending on your specific need for the Ubuntu operating system. To help you choose one for your needs, let us list down the best Ubuntu flavors you should try. “I am because you are,” is the themed meaning behind the famed Ubuntu operating system. Moreover, this mindful phrase is practical because it continues to lure more individuals into the Ubuntu universe. Because great power beckons great responsibility, Ubuntu is stepping up. It realizes that different users will want to use the Ubuntu operating system software differently. For example, software developers and graphic designers cannot use the same Ubuntu operating system interface comfortably. In such an instance, these users will have different user experiences leading to varying user-experience ratings. Therefore, the best Ubuntu flavors you should try is the main theme of this article. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6