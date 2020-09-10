Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 10th of November 2020 03:56:39 PM

Since ancient times, books have been man’s best friend, playing the role of guiders and philosophers. Books have always been there to inspire humans and help them broaden their horizons and open new avenues. As Neil Gaiman says, “a book is a dream that you hold in your hands.” However, in recent times, with the advancement shown in technology, printed books have seen a decline in its popularity as with the emergence of eBooks, electronic versions of printed books, this has totally brought about a huge change in the publishing industry and has made the electronic copies a much more sought-after and in-demand format. From among the dozens of eBook readers available, Adobe Reader has mostly been the get-go for Windows users due to its excellent features and support for several PDF manipulation functions.

Another great alternative that can be found on Linux is Evince, a free and open-source document reader developed by FOSS and is available for all major platforms such as Windows, Linux, and so on. Evince is actually the default document viewer for GNOME-based desktop environments, the most notable ones being Ubuntu, Fedora, and Debian. One of the most noteworthy features that come along with Evince is its ability to display dual pages simultaneously along with having support for displaying files in full screens and slide shows. It even allows users to switch the page view as in right to left or vice versa.