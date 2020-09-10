Red Hat and Ubuntu Leftovers
-
The state of Ansible's upstream documentation
Ansible documentation is changing fast to keep up with changes in the project. In this post, we’ll describe some of the biggest changes to the Ansible community docs, cover some ways you can help maintain and improve the docs, and look ahead at what we hope to accomplish over the next six to twelve months.
Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform, like other Red Hat products, adopts upstream innovations once they are ready for long-term support. The changes discussed in this post affect the latest upstream release, Ansible 2.10. The work we’re doing upstream, while not immediately included in Ansible Automation Platform, ultimately helps us improve the products to customers. We also have new downstream documentation for Automation Hub and Automation Services Catalog coming out with the upcoming release of the Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform 1.2.
-
Red Hat introduces intelligent sales tool to fuel growth for channel partners
Red Hat Renewals Intelligence is a digital platform that places renewals data and insights directly in the hands of distributors and resellers. As part of Red Hat’s Partner Renewals Engagement Program (PREP), the Renewals Intelligence platform provides partners with daily-updated data on renewal performance and exclusive Red Hat sales insights.
Featuring a suite of interactive dashboards, the Renewals Intelligence platform allows channel partners to gain a more complete picture of their Red Hat renewals business. This is especially useful for account managers, sales and marketing teams at distributor, reseller and solution provider companies. With Renewals Intelligence, we are equipping partners with actionable insights that can help contribute to revenue growth, improved customer experience and new business opportunities.
-
Red Hat at the Turing Institute
In Summer 2019 Red Hat were invited to the Turing Institute to provide a workshop on issues around building and sustaining an Open Source community. I was part of a group of about 6 people to visit the Turing and deliver the workshop. It seemed to have been well received by the audience.
The Turing Institute is based within the British Library. For many years I have enjoyed visiting the British Library if I was visiting or passing through London for some reason or other: it's such a lovely serene space in a busy, hectic part of London. On one occasion they had Jack Kerouac's manuscript for "On The Road" on display in one of the public gallery spaces: it's a continuous 120-foot long piece of paper that Kerouac assembled to prevent the interruption of changing sheets of paper in his typewriter from disturbing his flow whilst writing.
[...]
I'm hoping to stay involve in further collaborations between the Turing and Red Hat. I'm pleased to say that we participated in a recent Tools, practices and systems seminar (although I was not involved).
-
You (probably) need liveness and readiness probes
One of the most common questions I get as a consultant is, “What is the difference between a liveness and a readiness probe?” The next most frequent question is, “Which one does my application need?”
Anyone who has tried Duck Duck Go-ing these questions knows that they are difficult to answer using an internet search. In this article, I hope to help you answer these questions for yourself. I will share my opinion about the best way to use liveness and readiness probes in applications deployed to Red Hat OpenShift. I’m not offering a hard prescription but rather a general framework that you can use to make your own architectural decisions. Each application is different, and these differences might require adapting the “rules” you learn here.
To help make the abstract more concrete, I offer four generic example applications. For each one, we’ll explore whether and how to configure liveness and readiness probes. Before we dive into the examples, let’s look more closely at the two different probe types.
-
Using Ansible to Automate IBM Cloud – Preview
-
Podman Auto-Update in RHEL 8.3 – (Technology Preview)
-
Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 656
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 656 for the week of November 1 – 7, 2020.
-
Malawi’s TNM selects Canonical’s Charmed OpenStack to help lead virtualisation charge | Ubuntu
Canonical, the publisher of Ubuntu, today announced that its Charmed OpenStack, an open source private cloud solution that allows businesses to control large pools of computer, storage and networking in a datacentre, has been selected by Telekom Networks Malawi Plc (TNM), to modernise and virtualise its entire telecommunications infrastructure. TNM is Malawi’s leading telecoms provider and aims to create faster time to market across its product range through the move.
TNM has been a pioneer of mobile and data solutions in Malawi, having been the first mobile operator to launch 4G broadband services, while its network is the fastest in the country, covering all cities and major towns. Charmed Openstack will enable TNM to separate network hardware and software, turning legacy components into software based network services. This means they can be updated quicker with continuous integration and development, while ensuring the network is robust and scalable.
The move towards Charmed OpenStack has been driven by TNM’s existing use and advocacy of open source software. The deployment, including two private clouds, will happen immediately and give TNM access to virtual network functions (VNFs), which will open up access to a wide range of network services to build on top of the initial deployment.
[...]
TNM’s cloud will be built on Canonical’s Charmed OpenStack, and utilise Canonical’s open source tools to automate the deployment and operations of their infrastructure. TNM has adopted Juju – Operator Lifecycle Manager to manage and operate a set of software applications for a model-driven architecture to onboard virtual network functions (VNFs) applications, while MAAS is used as the cloud-provisioning tool. The company will also benefit from Canonical’s Managed OpenStack offering for the ongoing maintenance and support of operations.
-
7SIGNAL Extends Linux OS Coverage to Red Hat, Debian and Ubuntu
7SIGNAL®, the leader in enterprise wireless experience monitoring, today announced the general availability of Mobile Eye® for Red Hat, Debian, Ubuntu and their respective derivatives. The new release provides complete visibility into the end user experience on a variety of Linux clients including internet of things (IoT) devices throughout a number of industries including medical, retail and manufacturing.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 814 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
System76 bring back the Galago Pro with Intel Xe and NVIDIA GPU options
Bringing back something of a fan favourite, hardware vendor and Linux distribution maker System76 have announced the brand new Galago Pro. "The Galago Pro has always been a fan favorite of our laptop offerings," says Carl Richell, Founder and CEO. "The extremely light chassis and well balanced mix of components, all for a very good price, make the Galago an all around excellent computer choice for gamers and engineers alike." Also: System76 refreshes the Galago Pro and you can buy the affordable Linux laptop now
Graphics: Mesa, Vulkan and CXL
Stable Kernels: 5.9.7, 5.4.76, 4.19.156, 4.14.205, 4.9.242 and 4.4.242
I'm announcing the release of the 5.9.7 kernel. All users of the 5.9 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.9.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.9.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s... thanks, greg k-hAlso: Linux 5.4.76 Linux 4.19.156 Linux 4.14.205 Linux 4.9.242 Linux 4.4.242
Best Ubuntu Flavors You Should Try
The Official Ubuntu flavors come with different specs depending on your specific need for the Ubuntu operating system. To help you choose one for your needs, let us list down the best Ubuntu flavors you should try. “I am because you are,” is the themed meaning behind the famed Ubuntu operating system. Moreover, this mindful phrase is practical because it continues to lure more individuals into the Ubuntu universe. Because great power beckons great responsibility, Ubuntu is stepping up. It realizes that different users will want to use the Ubuntu operating system software differently. For example, software developers and graphic designers cannot use the same Ubuntu operating system interface comfortably. In such an instance, these users will have different user experiences leading to varying user-experience ratings. Therefore, the best Ubuntu flavors you should try is the main theme of this article.
Recent comments
3 min 13 sec ago
2 hours 59 min ago
4 hours 2 min ago
4 hours 24 min ago
19 hours 17 min ago
21 hours 13 min ago
21 hours 24 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 8 hours ago