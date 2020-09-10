today's leftovers
The 5 Best Linux Certifications in 2020
Upgrading your skills in 2020 has never been important. If you are someone who loves Linux and wants to certify, then you have come to the right place as we go through the five best Linux certifications that you should not miss in 2020. The IT industry revolves heavily around the Linux operating system. And that’s why you will find that there is a constant demand for Linux experts.
OpenBSD and you, the 6.8 update
On Saturday November 7th I remote participated in OpenFest 2020 with an updated version of the OpenBSD and you talk.
Recordings will be released after the conference, but I was happy enough with my dry run or backup recording that I'm making that available too, along with the slides to follow along. I hope this will be useful in your advocacy or education on OpenBSD and why the project matters.
OpenMandriva embroidered garments
we are pleased to announce that Gabor Kum, founder of HelloTux, has just added a clothing line with the OpenMandriva logo. Each item sold brings 3€50 to our Association, so it is an alternative way to support us
Hellotux, is a Hungarian family business designing embroidered garments with the image of free software, which exists since 2003 and has always been faithful to the spirit of free software. Here you can find more information about the company.
Survey for the future of openSUSE on Arm - openSUSE News
The openSUSE release team has established a survey to gain greater insights into the use cases of people using or developing for ARMv6, ARMv7 and ARMv8.
The introduction to the survey explains that ARMv7 architecture is currently being challenged by the new Jump development model of openSUSE Leap.
The Jump process looks to use pre-built binaries from the corresponding SUSE Linux Enterprise release.
“Previously openSUSE Leap was sharing the distribution package sources with SUSE Linux Enterprise, but built them separately,” according to the introduction of the survey. “As SLE stopped supporting 32-bit distributions many years ago, we have the option of continuing to rebuild the packages for openSUSE Leap on those architectures from sources, or to stop supporting those.
System76 bring back the Galago Pro with Intel Xe and NVIDIA GPU options
Bringing back something of a fan favourite, hardware vendor and Linux distribution maker System76 have announced the brand new Galago Pro. "The Galago Pro has always been a fan favorite of our laptop offerings," says Carl Richell, Founder and CEO. "The extremely light chassis and well balanced mix of components, all for a very good price, make the Galago an all around excellent computer choice for gamers and engineers alike." Also: System76 refreshes the Galago Pro and you can buy the affordable Linux laptop now
Graphics: Mesa, Vulkan and CXL
Stable Kernels: 5.9.7, 5.4.76, 4.19.156, 4.14.205, 4.9.242 and 4.4.242
I'm announcing the release of the 5.9.7 kernel. All users of the 5.9 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.9.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.9.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s... thanks, greg k-hAlso: Linux 5.4.76 Linux 4.19.156 Linux 4.14.205 Linux 4.9.242 Linux 4.4.242
Best Ubuntu Flavors You Should Try
The Official Ubuntu flavors come with different specs depending on your specific need for the Ubuntu operating system. To help you choose one for your needs, let us list down the best Ubuntu flavors you should try. “I am because you are,” is the themed meaning behind the famed Ubuntu operating system. Moreover, this mindful phrase is practical because it continues to lure more individuals into the Ubuntu universe. Because great power beckons great responsibility, Ubuntu is stepping up. It realizes that different users will want to use the Ubuntu operating system software differently. For example, software developers and graphic designers cannot use the same Ubuntu operating system interface comfortably. In such an instance, these users will have different user experiences leading to varying user-experience ratings. Therefore, the best Ubuntu flavors you should try is the main theme of this article.
