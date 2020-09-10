Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Tuesday 10th of November 2020 05:19:22 PM

The Official Ubuntu flavors come with different specs depending on your specific need for the Ubuntu operating system. To help you choose one for your needs, let us list down the best Ubuntu flavors you should try.

“I am because you are,” is the themed meaning behind the famed Ubuntu operating system. Moreover, this mindful phrase is practical because it continues to lure more individuals into the Ubuntu universe. Because great power beckons great responsibility, Ubuntu is stepping up. It realizes that different users will want to use the Ubuntu operating system software differently.

For example, software developers and graphic designers cannot use the same Ubuntu operating system interface comfortably. In such an instance, these users will have different user experiences leading to varying user-experience ratings. Therefore, the best Ubuntu flavors you should try is the main theme of this article.