Graphics: Mesa, Vulkan and CXL
Mesa 21.0 Feature Development Opens For Release In Q1-2021 - Phoronix
Mesa 20.3 was branched this evening in marking the end of feature development for this Q4-2020 Mesa3D release that should debut as stable in December. This also means that Mesa 21.0 is now open for development.
Mesa 20.3 bring continued improvements to LLVMpipe's OpenGL 4 capabilities, various new Vulkan and OpenGL extensions to the Intel/Radeon drivers, the RADV ACO compiler back-end continues getting in much better shape, OpenCL Clover has been seeing renewed attention, continued bring-up around RDNA 2 graphics cards, Intel Gen12/Xe Graphics optimizations, and much more.
NVIDIA Extends Fragment Shading Rate Extension In Vulkan 1.2.160
Vulkan 1.2.160 is out this morning as the newest revision to the Vulkan graphics/compute API.
Besides the usual assortment of fixes/clarifications to the specification, Vulkan 1.2.160 brings one new extension. That new extension this week is NVIDIA's VK_NV_fragment_shading_rate_enums.
Compute Express Link 2.0 Specification Published
Just a year after the Compute Express Link 1.0 and 1.1 interconnect specifications were published, CXL 2.0 is being announced this morning for this high-speed, data center minded specification built atop the PCI Express interface.
System76 bring back the Galago Pro with Intel Xe and NVIDIA GPU options
Bringing back something of a fan favourite, hardware vendor and Linux distribution maker System76 have announced the brand new Galago Pro. "The Galago Pro has always been a fan favorite of our laptop offerings," says Carl Richell, Founder and CEO. "The extremely light chassis and well balanced mix of components, all for a very good price, make the Galago an all around excellent computer choice for gamers and engineers alike." Also: System76 refreshes the Galago Pro and you can buy the affordable Linux laptop now
Stable Kernels: 5.9.7, 5.4.76, 4.19.156, 4.14.205, 4.9.242 and 4.4.242
I'm announcing the release of the 5.9.7 kernel. All users of the 5.9 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.9.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.9.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s... thanks, greg k-hAlso: Linux 5.4.76 Linux 4.19.156 Linux 4.14.205 Linux 4.9.242 Linux 4.4.242
Best Ubuntu Flavors You Should Try
The Official Ubuntu flavors come with different specs depending on your specific need for the Ubuntu operating system. To help you choose one for your needs, let us list down the best Ubuntu flavors you should try. “I am because you are,” is the themed meaning behind the famed Ubuntu operating system. Moreover, this mindful phrase is practical because it continues to lure more individuals into the Ubuntu universe. Because great power beckons great responsibility, Ubuntu is stepping up. It realizes that different users will want to use the Ubuntu operating system software differently. For example, software developers and graphic designers cannot use the same Ubuntu operating system interface comfortably. In such an instance, these users will have different user experiences leading to varying user-experience ratings. Therefore, the best Ubuntu flavors you should try is the main theme of this article.
