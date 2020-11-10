Language Selection

KDE Plasma 5.20.3 Desktop Update Arrives with More Than 30 Bug Fixes

Wednesday 11th of November 2020 12:26:15 AM
KDE

Coming only two weeks after KDE Plasma 5.20.2, the KDE Plasma 5.20.3 update is here with more than 30 bug fixes and other changes, including a fix for switching of users to work again when invoking the action, which is now visible in the Kickoff Application launcher, along with all the shutdown options, for users with Linux distros using an older systemd version.

KDE Plasma 5.20.3 also addresses a crash in the Plasma Wayland session, which was improved for laptop users to immediately wake up the system when opening the lid instead of having to also press a key on the keyboard, as well as some minor visual glitches with the “Sliding Popups” effect used for various Plasma panel widgets.

exFAT File-System Performance On Linux 5.9

Now that the Samsung-contributed open-source exFAT file-system kernel driver has matured quite nicely since being merged earlier this year as a replacement to the short-lived staging exFAT driver based on an older code-base, here is a look at how exFAT is performing on the Linux 5.9 kernel compared to EXT4 and F2FS as well as the existing exFAT FUSE file-system implementation. Read more

Android Leftovers

System76 bring back the Galago Pro with Intel Xe and NVIDIA GPU options

Bringing back something of a fan favourite, hardware vendor and Linux distribution maker System76 have announced the brand new Galago Pro. "The Galago Pro has always been a fan favorite of our laptop offerings," says Carl Richell, Founder and CEO. "The extremely light chassis and well balanced mix of components, all for a very good price, make the Galago an all around excellent computer choice for gamers and engineers alike." Read more Also: System76 refreshes the Galago Pro and you can buy the affordable Linux laptop now

Graphics: Mesa, Vulkan and CXL

  • Mesa 21.0 Feature Development Opens For Release In Q1-2021 - Phoronix

    Mesa 20.3 was branched this evening in marking the end of feature development for this Q4-2020 Mesa3D release that should debut as stable in December. This also means that Mesa 21.0 is now open for development. Mesa 20.3 bring continued improvements to LLVMpipe's OpenGL 4 capabilities, various new Vulkan and OpenGL extensions to the Intel/Radeon drivers, the RADV ACO compiler back-end continues getting in much better shape, OpenCL Clover has been seeing renewed attention, continued bring-up around RDNA 2 graphics cards, Intel Gen12/Xe Graphics optimizations, and much more.

  • NVIDIA Extends Fragment Shading Rate Extension In Vulkan 1.2.160

    Vulkan 1.2.160 is out this morning as the newest revision to the Vulkan graphics/compute API. Besides the usual assortment of fixes/clarifications to the specification, Vulkan 1.2.160 brings one new extension. That new extension this week is NVIDIA's VK_NV_fragment_shading_rate_enums.

  • Compute Express Link 2.0 Specification Published

    Just a year after the Compute Express Link 1.0 and 1.1 interconnect specifications were published, CXL 2.0 is being announced this morning for this high-speed, data center minded specification built atop the PCI Express interface.

