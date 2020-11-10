KDE Plasma 5.20.3 Desktop Update Arrives with More Than 30 Bug Fixes
Coming only two weeks after KDE Plasma 5.20.2, the KDE Plasma 5.20.3 update is here with more than 30 bug fixes and other changes, including a fix for switching of users to work again when invoking the action, which is now visible in the Kickoff Application launcher, along with all the shutdown options, for users with Linux distros using an older systemd version.
KDE Plasma 5.20.3 also addresses a crash in the Plasma Wayland session, which was improved for laptop users to immediately wake up the system when opening the lid instead of having to also press a key on the keyboard, as well as some minor visual glitches with the “Sliding Popups” effect used for various Plasma panel widgets.
