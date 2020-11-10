today's howtos
-
How to uninstall apache2 on Ubuntu 20.04
In this quick tutorial, you will learn how to completely remove Apache2 on Ubuntu 20.04 and similar distributions.
When removing a package, sometimes it may leave behind some dependencies and configuration data which might clutter up your system. On Ubuntu, one of the best tools that helps with the removal of a package is the apt-get purge command.
-
Etcher - USB ISO Burner and Clone Tool | Pen Drive Linux
Etcher is essentially an ISO to USB Burner and USB Clone tool. Created by Balena, this open source direct image writing and disk cloning software can be used to etch or burn an image or iso file onto a flash drive. In addition the utility functions as a USB disk cloning tool, and can be used to easily clone a USB flash drive to another of equal size or larger.
Be aware that functionality is similar to using a destructive RawWrite DD command. Meaning that Etcher will overwrite the content of the destination drive with whatever source file has been chosen. As a result, all existing content on the destination drive will be erased, wiped clean or deleted. Additionally, depending on the filesystem of the source, the device might not remain usable for file storage purposes. After etching an ISO or IMG, the drive may no longer be detected by some operating systems. So, after playing around for a bit, you might find a need to restore your USB.
-
Load balance network traffic with HAProxy | Opensource.com
You don't have to work at a huge company to justify using a load balancer. You might be a hobbyist, self-hosting a website from a couple of Raspberry Pi computers. Perhaps you're the server administrator for a small business; maybe you do work for a huge company. Whatever your situation, you can benefit from using the HAProxy load balancer to manage your traffic.
HAProxy is known as "the world's fastest and most widely used software load balancer." It packs in many features that can make your applications more secure and reliable, including built-in rate limiting, anomaly detection, connection queuing, health checks, and detailed logs and metrics. Learning the basic skills and concepts covered in this tutorial will help you use HAProxy to build a more robust, far more powerful infrastructure.
-
How To Install Wine 5.0 on LinuxMint – TecAdmin
Wine 5.0 Stable Released. Wine team has announced the latest stable release 5.0. Its source code, as well as the Debian packages for Linux Mint is available on its official site. You may also use the package manager to install wine. Wine is an Open Source implementation of the Windows API and will always be free software. Approximately half of the source code is written by its volunteers, and remaining effort sponsored by commercial interests, especially CodeWeavers.
-
How to Resize and Create Partitions with GParted - Make Tech Easier
Need to meddle with your hard disk partition? Here, we'll be showing you how to create and resize partitions with GParted.
-
How to install Netbeans 12 on Ubuntu 20.04.
To do this we first update our Linux Repositories, then we install Java, then we download the Netbeans appimage, next we make the appimage executable as a program, with the next two commands we move (and rename) the appimage to the /opt directory which is a folder where many third-party apps stores it's data and lastly we install a menu editor which we use to add Netbeans to our menu. Enjoy!
-
How to make Flameshot the default Linux screenshot app
Flameshot is an excellent screenshot tool, but it doesn’t set itself as the default screenshot app once installed. Instead, users need to set it up themselves. To do this, you will need to modify the default screenshot shortcuts on your desktop.
In this guide, we’ll show you how to set up Flameshot as the default screenshot app in Gnome, KDE, Mate, and XFCE 4. To get started, find the desktop you in this guide and follow along.
-
How to repair the GRUB2 boot loader on Linux - TechRepublic
Jack Wallen shows you how easy it is to repair the GRUB2 boot loader in Linux.
-
Manage Raspberry PI GPU Memory Split
As you know, Raspberry PI is, before all, a single board computer. This means that available memory is shared between CPU (Central Processing Unit) for programs usage and GPU (Graphics Processing Unit) for video processing usage.
Unlike other bigger computer boards, Raspberry PI hasn’t memory slots to increase total available RAM (even if last Raspberry PI 4 models increased up to 8GB, matching heavier tasks needs). Furthermore, the amount of memory assigned to GPU is subtracted to CPU and you can’t dynamically reassign it until re-set its quantity and reboot.
For this reason, you could need to tune your RAM needs and test and re-test until you ind the right compromise.
In this tutorial I’m going to show you how to manage Raspberry PI Memory Split and set RAM amount assigned to GPU. This tutorial applies to all Raspberry PI boards.
-
exFAT File-System Performance On Linux 5.9
Now that the Samsung-contributed open-source exFAT file-system kernel driver has matured quite nicely since being merged earlier this year as a replacement to the short-lived staging exFAT driver based on an older code-base, here is a look at how exFAT is performing on the Linux 5.9 kernel compared to EXT4 and F2FS as well as the existing exFAT FUSE file-system implementation.
Android Leftovers
System76 bring back the Galago Pro with Intel Xe and NVIDIA GPU options
Bringing back something of a fan favourite, hardware vendor and Linux distribution maker System76 have announced the brand new Galago Pro. "The Galago Pro has always been a fan favorite of our laptop offerings," says Carl Richell, Founder and CEO. "The extremely light chassis and well balanced mix of components, all for a very good price, make the Galago an all around excellent computer choice for gamers and engineers alike." Also: System76 refreshes the Galago Pro and you can buy the affordable Linux laptop now
Graphics: Mesa, Vulkan and CXL
