Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

How I use Cockpit for my home's Linux server management

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Wednesday 11th of November 2020 08:31:32 AM Filed under
Linux
Server
HowTos

Cockpit is a service for Linux that provides a web-based interface for managing and monitoring hosts. It can be deployed in any size organization, even a small office, and it's a great way for home users to maintain the family IT infrastructure. I use it to manage and monitor all of the computers in my house—including Raspberry Pi.

Cockpit is a free and open source software project released under the LGPL v2.1+. It is sponsored by Red Hat and included in Red Hat Enterprise Linux as the RHEL Web Console.

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

The Raspberry Pi 400 is Awesome! A Computer in A Keyboard!

The Raspberry Pi foundation has recently launched the Raspberry Pi 400, a whole computer built into a compact keyboard to make personal computers more affordable. We are glad to say that they have successfully provided us with a PC for just $70. This version of the Pi is supposed to be cooler and faster than the Pi 4, which is 40 times powerful than the original Pi. The foundation has also come up with a ready-to-go kit available for only $100. Regarding the “computer-in-a-keyboard,” Raspberry Pi 400 has been successful in being an excellent general-purpose computer. Though it can never be the substitute for a modern laptop or desktop computer, you can still do several things with it, including edit documents, search on the web, send an email or browse social media. Also, you can use it as an online learning center for your kids. So, in brief, this version of the Pi has successfully carried out the goals made by the Raspberry Pi foundation. Read more

MX Linux 19.3 Released with Latest Debian Buster 10.6 Updates, BleedingTooth Patches

Packed with all the latest software and security updates from the Debian GNU/Linux 10.6 (Buster) release, MX Linux 19.3 is here with new kernel versions patched against the recently discovered BleedingTooth security vulnerability affecting certain Intel processors. While the standard ISO images ship with Linux kernel 4.19.152 LTS, the more advanced AHS (Advanced Hardware Support) edition is powered by Linux kernel 5.8.14. The latter also comes with a newer Mesa graphics stack, version 20.1.8, as well as recent X.Org Server graphics drivers. Read more

Games: SDL2, Everafter Falls and Godot

  • SDL2 Adds Support For The Xbox Series X Controller - Phoronix

    Last week Valve added Sony PlayStation 5 controller support to SDL2 while today there is launch-day support for the Xbox Series X controller for this cross-platform abstraction layer popular with games.  Sam Lantinga of Valve who leads much of the Simple DirectMedia Library effort provided the Sony PlayStation 5 controller support. Today he committed to the Xbox Series X controller support. 

  • Everafter Falls is a super-sweet farming sim with action-RPG elements on Kickstarter | GamingOnLinux

    As we previously covered back in September, Everafter Falls is an upcoming mix of a sweet and casual farming life sim blended with some action-RPG elements and it's now live on Kickstarter. Taking elements from the popular titles Stardew Valley, Harvest Moon and Animal Crossing it looks simply wonderful. "You wake up to discover the life you previously had on Earth was nothing but a simulation. With no memory of this place, you will explore and rediscover the serene and peaceful existence you once had here. Welcome to Everafter Falls."

    •   
  • Godot Engine - Complex text layouts progress report #2

    This is the second part of my work on Complex Text Layouts for Godot 4.0, focusing on Fonts and UI mirroring. See godot-proposals#1180, godot-proposals#1181, godot-proposals#1182, and godot-proposals#1183 on GitHub for detailed information on CTL proposals and feedback. See also the previous progress report for the TextServer API implementation details.

Audiocasts/Shows: Talk Python To Me Podcast, Vifm and LINUX Unplugged

  • Episode #289 Discovering exoplanets with Python - [Talk Python To Me Podcast]

    Talk Python to Me is a weekly podcast hosted by developer and entrepreneur Michael Kennedy. We dive deep into the popular packages and software developers, data scientists, and incredible hobbyists doing amazing things with Python. If you're new to Python, you'll quickly learn the ins and outs of the community by hearing from the leaders. And if you've been Pythoning for years, you'll learn about your favorite packages and the hot new ones coming out of open source. [...] When I saw the headline "Machine learning algorithm confirms 50 new exoplanets in historic first" I knew the Python angle of this story had to be told! And that's how this episode was born. Join David Armstrong and Jev Gamper as they tell us how they use Python and machine learning to discover not 1, but 50 new exoplanets in pre-existing Keplar satellite data.

  • Vifm Is Amazing But Not The File Manager For Me - YouTube

    A few weeks back I had a look at vifm and you know it's a really great terminal file manager but there's just some things about it that really bother me that aren't an issue inside of lf which is my current tool of choice, that's not to say it's bad or anything, it's exceptional but it's not the tool for me.

  • Favorite Linux Tweaks | LINUX Unplugged 379 | Jupiter Broadcasting

    We round up our favorite tweaks to the desktop, and apps that make it great. Plus some highlights from Arch Conf, and our reaction to Mint finally fixing their Chromium problem.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6