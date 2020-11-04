Android Leftovers
Google Keep's new icon just hit Android
Google embraces the future with Ultra-Wideband APIs for Android
Millions of Android phones will stop displaying websites in 2021
Android warning: Downloading these Play Store apps will cost you way more than you think
Mysterious Bugs Were Used to Hack iPhones and Android Phones and No One Will Talk About It
Redmi Note 8 MIUI 12 Update Based on Android 10 Rolling Out in India, Here’s the Full Changelog, New Features
Redmi Note 8 finally gets MIUI 12 update in India; Android 10 tags along
Samsung Galaxy A52 5G with Snapdragon 750G and Android 11 gets benchmarked on Geekbench
Android will get ultra-wideband support for smarter item trackers and car keys
How to turn off the auto-capitalization tool on your Android's Gboard keyboard
How to Enable RCS Messaging in Google Messages on Android
Android Auto 5.8 prepares to let you change the wallpaper and tests Google Assistant shortcuts
Android users can help to improve the Google Photos AI recognition of people, pets and places
The Raspberry Pi 400 is Awesome! A Computer in A Keyboard!
The Raspberry Pi foundation has recently launched the Raspberry Pi 400, a whole computer built into a compact keyboard to make personal computers more affordable. We are glad to say that they have successfully provided us with a PC for just $70. This version of the Pi is supposed to be cooler and faster than the Pi 4, which is 40 times powerful than the original Pi. The foundation has also come up with a ready-to-go kit available for only $100. Regarding the “computer-in-a-keyboard,” Raspberry Pi 400 has been successful in being an excellent general-purpose computer. Though it can never be the substitute for a modern laptop or desktop computer, you can still do several things with it, including edit documents, search on the web, send an email or browse social media. Also, you can use it as an online learning center for your kids. So, in brief, this version of the Pi has successfully carried out the goals made by the Raspberry Pi foundation.
MX Linux 19.3 Released with Latest Debian Buster 10.6 Updates, BleedingTooth Patches
Packed with all the latest software and security updates from the Debian GNU/Linux 10.6 (Buster) release, MX Linux 19.3 is here with new kernel versions patched against the recently discovered BleedingTooth security vulnerability affecting certain Intel processors. While the standard ISO images ship with Linux kernel 4.19.152 LTS, the more advanced AHS (Advanced Hardware Support) edition is powered by Linux kernel 5.8.14. The latter also comes with a newer Mesa graphics stack, version 20.1.8, as well as recent X.Org Server graphics drivers.
Games: SDL2, Everafter Falls and Godot
Audiocasts/Shows: Talk Python To Me Podcast, Vifm and LINUX Unplugged
