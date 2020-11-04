Packed with all the latest software and security updates from the Debian GNU/Linux 10.6 (Buster) release, MX Linux 19.3 is here with new kernel versions patched against the recently discovered BleedingTooth security vulnerability affecting certain Intel processors. While the standard ISO images ship with Linux kernel 4.19.152 LTS, the more advanced AHS (Advanced Hardware Support) edition is powered by Linux kernel 5.8.14. The latter also comes with a newer Mesa graphics stack, version 20.1.8, as well as recent X.Org Server graphics drivers.

The Raspberry Pi foundation has recently launched the Raspberry Pi 400, a whole computer built into a compact keyboard to make personal computers more affordable. We are glad to say that they have successfully provided us with a PC for just $70. This version of the Pi is supposed to be cooler and faster than the Pi 4, which is 40 times powerful than the original Pi. The foundation has also come up with a ready-to-go kit available for only $100. Regarding the “computer-in-a-keyboard,” Raspberry Pi 400 has been successful in being an excellent general-purpose computer. Though it can never be the substitute for a modern laptop or desktop computer, you can still do several things with it, including edit documents, search on the web, send an email or browse social media. Also, you can use it as an online learning center for your kids. So, in brief, this version of the Pi has successfully carried out the goals made by the Raspberry Pi foundation.

Games: SDL2, Everafter Falls and Godot SDL2 Adds Support For The Xbox Series X Controller - Phoronix Last week Valve added Sony PlayStation 5 controller support to SDL2 while today there is launch-day support for the Xbox Series X controller for this cross-platform abstraction layer popular with games. Sam Lantinga of Valve who leads much of the Simple DirectMedia Library effort provided the Sony PlayStation 5 controller support. Today he committed to the Xbox Series X controller support.

Everafter Falls is a super-sweet farming sim with action-RPG elements on Kickstarter | GamingOnLinux As we previously covered back in September, Everafter Falls is an upcoming mix of a sweet and casual farming life sim blended with some action-RPG elements and it's now live on Kickstarter. Taking elements from the popular titles Stardew Valley, Harvest Moon and Animal Crossing it looks simply wonderful. "You wake up to discover the life you previously had on Earth was nothing but a simulation. With no memory of this place, you will explore and rediscover the serene and peaceful existence you once had here. Welcome to Everafter Falls."

Godot Engine - Complex text layouts progress report #2 This is the second part of my work on Complex Text Layouts for Godot 4.0, focusing on Fonts and UI mirroring. See godot-proposals#1180, godot-proposals#1181, godot-proposals#1182, and godot-proposals#1183 on GitHub for detailed information on CTL proposals and feedback. See also the previous progress report for the TextServer API implementation details.