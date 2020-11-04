Language Selection

Microsoft
Android Leftovers

GNOME 40 - Planned Features and Release Date

GNOME 40 - the next major release of the GNOME Desktop environment brings more auto-completion features across some modules. Read more

Android Leftovers

How I use Cockpit for my home's Linux server management

Cockpit is a service for Linux that provides a web-based interface for managing and monitoring hosts. It can be deployed in any size organization, even a small office, and it's a great way for home users to maintain the family IT infrastructure. I use it to manage and monitor all of the computers in my house—including Raspberry Pi. Cockpit is a free and open source software project released under the LGPL v2.1+. It is sponsored by Red Hat and included in Red Hat Enterprise Linux as the RHEL Web Console. Read more

