Proprietary Software Misc.
Former Microsoft engineer sentenced to nine years for theft of digital currency
Ukrainian national Volodymyr Kvashuk worked at Microsoft at its head office in Redmond, Washington, starting in 2016 before he was fired in June 2018 and then arrested the next month. Kvashuk worked on Microsoft’s online sales platform, where he used a Microsoft Store account meant for testing to gain access to online sales where he obtained “currency stored value” such as Microsoft gift cards and then resold them online for bitcoin.
Microsoft hostility
As some of you might have noticed, Microsoft (owner of Hotmail, Outlook, Live, Office360, etc.) is rejecting all emails originating from Disroot.org servers. Once reported to us, we immediately contacted support at Outlook as it was not the first time we have been targeted by Microsoft (last year for no reason, all emails from Disroot were marked as spam).
After waiting for a reply for a few days, making sure we are compliant with 'their policies' and exchanging few pointless emails with the Microsoft's support staff, we have gotten this final reply: [...]
Microsoft Releases .NET 5.0 With Many Performance Improvements, Continued Linux Work [Ed: Very disappointing to see Phoronix giving a platform to Microsoft proprietary agenda]
Stratodesk Announces the Worldwide Availability of the Windows Virtual Desktop Linux Client on Stratodesk NoTouch
Stratodesk, leader in delivering VDI, Cloud, and IoT endpoint solutions, today announced the official support for the Windows Virtual Desktop Linux Client on Stratodesk NoTouch software. As enterprises around the world look to migrate their Windows instances to the Cloud, IT leaders rely on Stratodesk NoTouch to streamline Windows Virtual Desktop endpoint deployments. Stratodesk enables secure remote access to Microsoft Azure to end users anywhere in the world, right at a time when the world needs these solutions most.
Curtiss-Wright and Concurrent Real-Time Team to Bring RedHawk Linux to the Ultra-Small Parvus DuraCOR 312 Mission Computer
