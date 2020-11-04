today's howtos
About the offline laptop project
Having a totally disconnected system isn’t really practical for a few reasons. Sometimes, I really need to connect the offline laptop to the network. I do produce some content on the computer, so I need to do backups. The easiest way for me to have reliable backup is to host them on a remote server holding the data, this requires network connection for the time of the backup. Of course, backups could be done on external disks or usb memory sticks (I don’t need to backup much), but I never liked this backup solution; don’t get me wrong, I don’t say it’s ineffective, but it doesn’t suit my needs.
My First Post On CSS Tricks
My post is about making the WordPress back end match the look and feel of the front end so you don’t have to mess around with previews. You can read the post using the button below: [...]
Linux Fu: Send In The (Cloud) Clones | Hackaday
Storing data “in the cloud” — even if it is your own server — is all the rage. But many cloud solutions require you to access your files in a clumsy way using a web browser. One day, operating systems will incorporate generic cloud storage just like any other file system. But by using two tools, rclone and sshfs, you can nearly accomplish this today with a little one-time setup. There are a few limitations, but, generally, it works quite well.
It is a story as old as computing. There’s something new. Using it is exotic and requires special techniques. Then it becomes just another part of the operating system. If you go back far enough, programmers had to pull specific records from mass storage like tapes, drums, or disks and deblock data. Now you just open a file or a database. Cameras, printers, audio, and even networking once were special devices that are now commonplace. If you use Windows, for example, OneDrive is well-supported. But if you use another service, you may or may not have an easy option to just access your files as a first-class file system.
The rclone program is the Swiss Army knife of cloud storage services. Despite its name, it doesn’t have to synchronize a local file store to a remote service, although it can do that. The program works with a dizzying array of cloud storage providers and it can do simple operations like listing and copying files. It can also synchronize, as you’d expect. However, it also has an experimental FUSE filesystem that lets you mount a remote service — with varying degrees of success.
Tagging commands on Linux
Tags provide an easy way to associate strings that look like hash tags (e.g., #HOME) with commands that you run on the command line. Once a tag is established, you can rerun the associated command without having to retype it. Instead, you simply type the tag. The idea is to use tags that are easy to remember for commands that are complex or bothersome to retype.
Unlike setting up an alias, tags are associated with your command history. For this reason, they only remain available if you keep using them. Once you stop using a tag, it will slowly disappear from your command history file. Of course, for most of us, that means we can type 500 or 1,000 commands before this happens. So, tags are a good way to rerun commands that are going to be useful for some period of time, but not for those that you want to have available permanently.
Ultimate Guide to SNES Emulation on Retroarch - Make Tech Easier
The Super Nintendo is widely regarded as one of the best games consoles of all time, building on the revolution of its predecessor, the NES, to offer more color, great sound, and some of the best pixel-art games of all time (as well as some early 3D ones). Thanks to the miracle of emulation, we’ve been able to play SNES games on our PCs for years now.
Retroarch is one of the best options around, offering an all-in-one emulation frontend for your SNES games, as well as those from other consoles. But Retroarch can be a little fiddly to set up, so this guide will show you how to give yourself the ultimate SNES experience on PC.
How to Install CentOS on a Raspberry Pi [Tutorial]
CentOS is very popular because of its stability. In this article, I am going to guide you on how to install CentOS on a Raspberry Pi.
How To Install Beautiful Desktop Environment on Termux Android! - Fosslicious
This time I want to discuss about the Desktop Environment that can be installed in Termux and run using VNC Viewer. This is a bit similar to this blog's previous post about the GUI that comes with Termux when installing and running Ubuntu in this application. But this time, we don't have Ubuntu, Arch or maybe any other linux distro installed. Only termux with its desktop environment.
So, in this section we are going to try to setup a desktop environment for Termux itself. OK Let's Get Started! ...
How to Install Etcher on Linux and How to Use it
Etcher is a popular USB flasher app for creating bootable Linux USB drives. Let me show you how to install it and how to use it for making a live Linux disk.
How to Setup Local DNS Resolver using Dnsmasq on Ubuntu 20.04
Dnsmasq stands for "short for DNS masquerade" is a simple, lightweight and easy to use DNS forwarder used for a small network. It can be configured as a DNS cache and DHCP server and supports both IPv4 and IPv6 protocol. When it receives any DNS queries, it will answer them from its cache or forward to the different DNS server.
Zeit – A GUI Tool to Schedule Cron and At Jobs in Linux
Zeit is an open-source GUI tool for scheduling jobs via “crontab” and “at”. It is written in C++ and released under GPL-3.0 License. It is an easy to use tool that provides a simple interface to either schedule a one-time job or iterative jobs. Zeit also comes with an alarm and timer which uses sound and notify the user.
