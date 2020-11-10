Security Leftovers
Attackers take a dig at Symantec as they announce hit on tech repair firm
Malicious attackers behind an attack on tech repair specialists CSAT Solutions have taken a dig at security firm Symantec, by releasing screenshots of the status of the Symantec security software on the site which was breached.
Oracle Proposing Change To Linux's KPTI Meltdown Mitigation - Phoronix
A proposal and set of patches have been sent out around the Linux kernel's Page Table Isolation (PTI/KPTI) implementation to defer switching from the user page-table to kernel page-table until later in the kernel entry sequence. There are possible performance benefits and code improvements that would stem from this change.
The proposal by kernel engineer Alexandre Chartre of Oracle is to defer making the page table isolation CR3 control register switch until hitting the kernel C code rather than the switch being early on within the Assembly entry code.
Campari ransomware attackers break into Facebook to publicise incident
The cyber criminals behind the ransomware attack on Italian liqueur manufacturer Campari Group have taken their efforts to publicise the intrusion in a different direction, infiltrating the Facebook page of an entertainment event organiser and posting an ad and news about the attack there.
Tenable CSO slams Microsoft over change to patch release information
A seasoned security professional has slammed Microsoft for the company's decision to remove CVE description information from the monthly listing of patches on the second Tuesday of each month, saying that the new method will give malicious attackers the advantage to reverse engineer patches.
November 2020 Patch Tuesday: Microsoft fixes actively exploited Windows Kernel flaw
Microsoft has changed the way it describes fixed vulnerabilities, and the new advisories unfortunately hold less information than before – information that may be crucial for admins to asses which patches are to be prioritized.
So this month, the most information is available about CVE-2020-17087, a Windows Kernel privilege escalation vulnerability, because it’s being actively exploited in the wild (together with a Chrome bug) and because Google disclosed it on October 29, along with PoC exploit code.
“While not explicitly stated, the language used makes it seem the exploit is not yet widespread. However, considering there is a full analysis of the bug weeks before the patch, it will likely be incorporated into other exploits quickly,” noted Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative’s Dustin Childs.
Linux Security Hardening for Beginners Part 04 – Using Access Control Lists - The Linux Juggernaut
Welcome to our 4th part of our tutorial series. Today we will see how to create an access control list.
With an ACL, we can allow only a certain person to access a file or directory or we can allow multiple people to access a file or directory with different permissions for each person. If we have a file or directory that’s wide open for Everyone, we can use an ACL to allow different levels of access for either a group or an individual.
Linux Security Hardening for Beginners Part 05 – Using Lynis Audit Tool - The Linux Juggernaut
Lynis is a open-source application that we can use to audit the security posture of a Linux and other UNIX-like systems. In this guide, you will learn how to install lynis and how to run a security audit on your Linux system. Lynis will give suggestions on how to fix the identified issues so it will be helpful for you to do the suggested security hardenings by yourself.
Ubuntu's Gnome desktop could be tricked into giving root access
Linux Foundation: Buzzwords, Courses and Zoom
Programming: GCC, Elixir and JavaScript
JASP: A Less Complicated Free Open-source SPSS Alternative for Advanced Statistics
I had a run with many open-source statistics software and packages, but JASP was truly unique among them. JASP is a free open-source complete statistical package supported by University of Amsterdam. It's a multi-platform program that runs on Windows, Linux and macOS. It's designed for users who want to do some statistical work without having to deal with programming or dive deep in learning complex statistical programs. It's a recommended option for students and researchers.
Graphics: Mesa 20.3 RC 1 and Mesa 21.0
More of that FUD From Microsoft Staff
Ubuntu fixes bugs that standard users could use to become root
FUD spreading
Vulnerabilities in Ubuntu Desktop enabled root access in two simple steps