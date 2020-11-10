Games: Lutris, Darkside Detective and More
-
Linux game manager Lutris gets a 0.5.8 Release Candidate | GamingOnLinux
The absolutely huge 0.5.8 update for the game manager Lutris is one step closer to a proper release, with a Release Candidate out now. Following on from the Beta release we covered in late October, this RC is mainly cleaning up all the issues found during testing.
Giving you an easy way to bring your games from Steam, GOG, Humble Store, games run through compatibility layers like Wine and Proton and more all under one roof. If you've not tried it yet, you might find it's actually really useful.
-
The Darkside Detective: Season 2 becomes The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark | GamingOnLinux
Akupara Games and Spooky Doorway have announced that The Darkside Detective: Season 2 is going through a rebranding to The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark and they released a new trailer too.
What is it? The Darkside Detective is a serial point-and-click adventure where you are put in the shoes of Detective McQueen and his sidekick, Officer Patrick Dooley, investigating cases plaguing Twin Lakes and its colourful citizens. A Fumble in the Dark continues to expand the Darkside Universe by adding an additional six cases full of loveable characters, old and new, wacky dialogue and out-of-the-box puzzles with unconventional solutions.
Due to arrive in 2021 along with Linux support after a successful Kickstarter campaign, they mentioned that part of the reason for the renaming is that often sequels "do worse than their previous game". Since The Darkside Detective presents you with a bunch of standalone cases, they wanted to reflect that in the sequel to show the first game is not needed to be played through too.
-
With deep sandbox building options and lots of content, From the Depths is out now | GamingOnLinux
After 6 years in Early Access, the sandbox vehicle building game From the Depths has officially released.
Designed for those who absolutely love to build anything possible, From the Depths gives you a ridiculous amount of freedom to do whatever you want with its creation tools. There's something of a sharp learning curve to it but once you're able to get through that, you will find something quite deep.
Nick Smart, founder of the development team at Brilliant Skies mentioned how it's designed to encourage people to love engineering commenting "It’s a very refreshing thing to see; Players thinking hard about their engineering choices on their vehicles, spending days, weeks or even months on a creation, trying to make it exactly how they want.".
-
DoubleShake is an upcoming love letter to 5th generation console platformers | GamingOnLinux
Currently crowdfunding on Kickstarter with a goal that's been hit, DoubleShake from Rightstick Studios is a love letter to classic 5th generation platformers.
Inspired by the likes of Mischief Makers, Tomba!, Klonoa and others from the Nintendo 64 and original PlayStation, it certainly looks the part with its delightfully blocky style. However, they make it clear they're using some modern techniques and game design to shake it up and make it feel better. Using a mix of traditional platforming that also has you navigate through 2.5D styled paths where you can find all sorts of secrets. They say as the game progresses, it slowly switches from a platformer to be more puzzle and exploration-focused so it's one big mix.
-
Shortest Trip to Earth gets a second DLC expansion with new content | GamingOnLinux
Shortest Trip to Earth, a roguelike spaceship sim that somewhat resembles FTL but with far more depth to it has a second expansion now available. Originally released in August of 2019, it later came to Linux officially in April of 2020.
The Old Enemies is the new DLC which adds in over 20 new enemy ships across 3 major new factions to the original game, so your short trip might end up quite a bit longer. There's also a new playable ship, The Exception, which is a mysterious alien craft was excavated from a deep ravine on Mars full of advanced systems. Since the game is very much about exploration, there's also a bunch of new planets and other interesting points to discover.
-
JASP: A Less Complicated Free Open-source SPSS Alternative for Advanced Statistics

I had a run with many open-source statistics software and packages, but JASP was truly unique among them. JASP is a free open-source complete statistical package supported by University of Amsterdam. It's a multi-platform program that runs on Windows, Linux and macOS. It's designed for users who want to do some statistical work without having to deal with programming or dive deep in learning complex statistical programs. It's a recommended option for students and researchers.
