Python Programming
-
New packages in Fedora/EPEL: screenkey & python-secure_cookie | Soliloquies
Two software packages — screenkey and python-secure_cookie are available in Fedora and EPEL repositories.
Screenkey
Screenkey is a tool that displays the keys one type, on the screen. It is quite useful for screen recording/casting for video tutorials and such. I use it particularly to record tutorial sessions on Vim where keystrokes are important.
-
Calling a Function
To use functions in Python, you write the function name (or the variable that points to the function object) followed by parentheses (to call the function). If that function accepts arguments (as most functions do), then you'll pass the arguments inside the parentheses as you call the function.
If that function has a return value, you can capture that return value into a variable or pass that return value straight into another function call.
-
Python Software Foundation News: Rami Chowdhury Awarded the PSF Community Service Award for Q3 2020
Rami Chowdhury Entrepreneur, Software Engineer, DC Python User group co-organizer, and volunteer coordinator of PyCon US, has been awarded the Python Software Foundation 2020 Q3 Community Service Award.
[...]
With their help and encouragement, I progress through installing Linux-based operating system, learning the command line, and finally getting into the world of programming as a hobby.
-
Handling Missing Keys With the Python defaultdict Type – Real Python
The Python defaultdict type behaves almost exactly like a regular Python dictionary, but if you try to access or modify a missing key, then defaultdict will automatically create the key and generate a default value for it. This makes defaultdict a valuable option for handling missing keys in dictionaries.
-
Optimizing your code is not the same as parallelizing your code
You’re processing a large amount of data with Python, the processing seems easily parallelizable—and it’s sloooooooow.
The obvious next step is switch to some sort of multiprocessing, or even start processing data on a cluster so you can use multiple machines. Obvious, but often wrong: switching straight to multiprocessing, and even more so to a cluster, can be a very expensive choice in the long run.
-
Loop mount an S3 or Ceph object
This is a fun, small nbdkit Python plugin using the Boto3 AWS SDK...
-
PyCoder’s Weekly: Issue #446 (Nov. 10, 2020)
-
Getting Back on the Horse | Janusworx
Ok, one more time.
I know there have been lots of one more times before, but I am going to keep at this until I get proficient enough at this to land a job
And while I may not be brainy enough, the one thing I can do is be persistent enough to show up.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 266 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Linux Foundation: Buzzwords, Courses and Zoom
Programming: GCC, Elixir and JavaScript
JASP: A Less Complicated Free Open-source SPSS Alternative for Advanced Statistics
I had a run with many open-source statistics software and packages, but JASP was truly unique among them. JASP is a free open-source complete statistical package supported by University of Amsterdam. It's a multi-platform program that runs on Windows, Linux and macOS. It's designed for users who want to do some statistical work without having to deal with programming or dive deep in learning complex statistical programs. It's a recommended option for students and researchers.
Graphics: Mesa 20.3 RC 1 and Mesa 21.0
Recent comments
1 min ago
9 min 39 sec ago
14 min 28 sec ago
34 min 56 sec ago
1 hour 7 min ago
1 hour 9 min ago
1 hour 57 min ago
2 hours 10 min ago
8 hours 51 min ago
13 hours 47 min ago