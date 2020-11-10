Open Hardware and Devices/Embedded That Target Linux/Arduino
MediaTek unveils Dimensity 700 5G processor, MT8192 & MT8195 SoCs for Chromebooks
MediaTek announced three new 6nm and 7nm processors yesterday with Dimensity 700 5G processor for mainstream 5G mobile phones, and MT8192 & MT8195 SoCs for Chromebooks.
Raspberry Pi 4 Vulkan Project Status & Future Plans – Q4 2020
Igalia has been developing a new open-source Mesa driver for the Raspberry Pi 4 since December 2019 and announced the implementation of the classical triangle Vulkan demo last February. Four months after the announcement of the Vulkan effort for Raspberry Pi 4 (v3dv), they merged with Mesa upstream. This means Raspberry Pi 4’s v3dv Vulkan driver has become part of the official Mesa drivers. Thus, bringing several advantages, like easy to find as it is now available on the official Mesa repository. Bugs can now be filed on the official Mesa repository bug tracker.
In June, they passed over 70,000 tests from the Khronos Conformance Test Suite for Vulkan 1.0 and had an implementation of a significant subset of the Vulkan 1.0 API. This does not mean that the driver is ready for production use as they have implemented the full Vulkan 1.0 API. They are now passing over 100,000 tests in the Kronos Conformance Test Suite (CTS) and have implemented the full Vulkan 1.0 API. They are currently working on the Sascha Willems demos.
Raspberry Pi smart IoT glove
AMD Ryzen Embedded V2000 Zen2 Processors Announced
AMD introduced Ryzen Embedded V1000 processors combining Zen cores and Radeon Vega 3/8 GPU in 2018, and the processors are found in several embedded products including 4K digital signage players, single board computers, computers-on-module, mini PCs, and more.
Ryzen Embedded V2000 brings 7nm Zen 2 to the edge
Type 6 module debuts Ryzen Embedded V2000
Adlink’s Linux-ready “cExpress-AR” Compact Type 6 module features AMD’s up to octa-core Ryzen Embedded V2000 with up to 64GB DDR4-3200, 2.5GbE, 6x PCIe Gen3, 8x PCIe Gen2, and up to 4x 4K displays.
Purism Adds Affiliate Program – Purism
In response to some requests we’ve been getting, Purism has added an affiliate program, where people and businesses can sign up, get an affiliate id, and link to products on the Purism Store and get paid.
Affiliates are able to promote the Librem 5, Librem 5 USA, Librem 14, Librem Mini, and Librem Servers through affiliate links.
Arduino Blog » Skee-ball-like indoor golf game gets an automatic scoring system
After making an indoor Executive Par 3 golf game with a ramp and cups like a skee-ball machine, creator “gcal1979” decided to add an automatic scoring system to the rig.
What he came up with uses infrared break beam sensors for each of the three holes, feeding info to an Arduino Mega. Stats are shown on an electronic scoreboard behind the play area, with a seven-segment display for the hole number, as well as two four-digit units for player scores.
TTGO T-Higrow is a WiFi & Bluetooth connected soil temperature & moisture sensor
LilyGO has made plenty of ESP32 “TTGO” boards with various features be it PoE, battery support, OLED display, cellular connectivity, and even a devkit in watch form factor.
The latest product from the company specifically targets smart farming/gardening as TTGO T-Higrow embeds either DHT11 temperature and humidity sensor or BME280 temperature, humidity, and barometric sensor to report soil temperature and moisture over Bluetooth or WiFi. It can also come as a kit with a battery and a 3D printed enclosure.
Arduino Blog » FREE advanced debugger for Portenta H7
We are happy to announce a new partnership with Lauterbach to provide all Portenta H7 customers with the TRACE32 debugger for free.
Lauterbach’s TRACE32 debugger has been at the forefront of debug technology for more than four decades, and it is this wealth of experience and expertise that Lauterbach will draw on for the Arduino Portenta.
Linux Foundation: Buzzwords, Courses and Zoom
Programming: GCC, Elixir and JavaScript
JASP: A Less Complicated Free Open-source SPSS Alternative for Advanced Statistics
I had a run with many open-source statistics software and packages, but JASP was truly unique among them. JASP is a free open-source complete statistical package supported by University of Amsterdam. It's a multi-platform program that runs on Windows, Linux and macOS. It's designed for users who want to do some statistical work without having to deal with programming or dive deep in learning complex statistical programs. It's a recommended option for students and researchers.
Graphics: Mesa 20.3 RC 1 and Mesa 21.0
