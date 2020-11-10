Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

SysTray-X Is A Thunderbird 68+ Tray Icon With Unread Email Counter And Close / Minimize To Tray

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 11th of November 2020 03:53:14 PM Filed under
Software
Moz/FF

SysTray-X is a Qt5 system tray icon for Thunderbird email client version 68 and newer, which shows the number of unread emails, and can minimize / close Thunderbird to tray. It's available for Linux and Microsoft Windows.

The tool is made of two parts: a Thunderbird extension and a companion system application. It uses the WebExtension APIs to control an external system dependent system tray application.

You can tweak the look of the Thunderbird system tray icon provided by SysTray-X, like using a custom mail notification icon, set the new mail count font color and size, and more.

You can also choose how Thunderbird behaves when you minimize or close it. From the SysTray-X setting you can set the Thunderbird window to hide when it's minimized or use the default behavior, and have it minimize when closing the Thunderbird window. There's also an option to start Thunderbird minimized, and depending on how you set the minimize options, this can mean to either have the window minimize in the taskbar, or have it minimize (hide) to tray.

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

Linux Foundation: Buzzwords, Courses and Zoom

  • AMD + IBM Team Up To Tackle Confidential Computing [Ed: There’s also that BS and misnomer called Confidential Computing and like clown computing it boils down to surveillance being spun as “private” and “secure”… the very opposite of what it really is. “Department of DEFENCE…”]

    Researchers from both AMD and IBM will collaborate on hardware-based Confidential Computing to strengthen their presence in the cloud and enhancing artificial intelligence workloads. This makes more inroads for AMD EPYC in the cloud and from IBM's side strengthens their cloud offerings. The brief press release being sent out notes that the joint development activities under the agreement are now underway. Unfortunately, however, when briefed under embargo they were not able to shed any light yet on what the initial focus is or what are the open-source projects they are looking to improve upon for this Confidential Computing initiative.

  • CNCF Releases Free Training Course Covering Basics of Service Mesh with Linkerd

    Introduction to Service Mesh with Linkerd is the newest training course from CNCF and The Linux Foundation. This course, offered on the non-profit edX learning platform, can be audited by anyone at no cost. The course is designed for site reliability engineers, DevOps professionals, cluster administrators, and developers who want to learn more about service mesh and Linkerd, the open source service mesh hosted by CNCF and focused on simplicity, speed, and low resource usage.

  • The Linux Foundation Launches LF Live: Mentorship Series
  • The Linux Foundation Launches LF Live: Mentorship Series - The Linux Foundation [Ed: Linux Foundation Outsources Events and ‘LF Live’ to Proprietary Software With Back Doors and Surveillance (Zoom)]

    The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, is launching a virtual mentoring series entitled LF Live: Mentorship Series. The goal of this program is to (1) continue offering opportunities to learn and re-skill to those that have been displaced from jobs as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; (2) serve those considering jobs in open source by helping to grow their skills and build their network so they are better set up for successful careers; (3) grow the number of people entering the open source job market which has a huge demand for new talent; and (4) encourage new people to apply to The Linux Foundation’s Mentoring Program and other community mentoring programs. These webinars will be complimentary. There is no cost to participate in this program.

Programming: GCC, Elixir and JavaScript

  • GCC 11 Lands Support For Intel AVX-VNNI - Phoronix

    GCC 11 feature development is ending very shortly but landing in time are the patches last month for adding AVX-VNNI support.  AVX-VNNI is the equivalent to AVX512-VNNI with VEX encoding for Vector Neural Network Instructions outside the AVX-512 context. LLVM Clang 12 added AVX-VNNI support at the end of October while now the GNU Compiler Collection support has been merged in time for GCC 11. 

    •   
  • Understanding Elixir mocking with Mox

    This post is clearing up confusions around mocking in Elixir. If you were ever confused about mocks and stubs in Elixir, I made it 100% clear for you. Mocking is the testing technique to replace underlying code behaviour with the response we want. Typically we use it to mock modules that depend on 3rd-party services, APIs, internet connection, or system dependencies. Mox is my go-to library for mocking in Elixir. Note that the distinction between mocks and stubs is highly inconsistent across the literature. I am using my own understanding of the terms that is aligned with the Mox documentation.

  • Javascript Try Catch – Linux Hint

    Javascript is a translative programming language. Just like any other language, a developer or programmer often needs to care about error handling. Mostly a programmer or developer needs to handle errors while accessing or assigning some data to the database. So, error handling is an essential part of any programming project. There are three types of errors in programming that a programmer or developer often has to face. Syntax Error – An error in writing code against the syntax of programming language. For example, missing a semi-colon or not following the convention of creating and calling the function. Logical Error – An error in the logic building. For example, implementing the wrong arithmetic operation, which results in the wrong output. Runtime Error – Error occurred during the runtime. Like, calling a function without declaring it. The error that we get during the runtime is also known as an exception. Exceptional handling is very important. Because we can’t throw the errors and error codes right away. We have to handle that. So, In this article, we are going to have an understanding of how to handle exceptions using javascript’s try-catch block. We will also learn how to throw a custom message against an error and how to use the “finally” block with a try-catch block.

JASP: A Less Complicated Free Open-source SPSS Alternative for Advanced Statistics

I had a run with many open-source statistics software and packages, but JASP was truly unique among them. JASP is a free open-source complete statistical package supported by University of Amsterdam. It's a multi-platform program that runs on Windows, Linux and macOS. It's designed for users who want to do some statistical work without having to deal with programming or dive deep in learning complex statistical programs. It's a recommended option for students and researchers. Read more

Graphics: Mesa 20.3 RC 1 and Mesa 21.0

  • mesa 20.3.0-rc1
    Hi list,

It's that time again. Mesa 20.3.0-rc1 is now available for your general
consumption. Please be sure to test it out and report plenty of bugs.

There's lots of good stuff in this release, among the notable things off the
top of my head:
 - lavapipe for vulkan swrast
 - v3dv vulkan driver for raspberry PI devices
 - lots of clover work, in particular spir-v for clover
 - tons of stuff I've not mentioned

Dylan
  • Mesa 20.3-RC1 Released With Lavapipe CPU-Based Vulkan, Raspberry Pi V3DV Added - Phoronix

    Dylan Baker of Intel announced Mesa 20.3-RC1 overnight with its many new changes for this quarterly feature release. Mesa 20.3 comes the new V3DV Vulkan driver for Raspberry Pi 4/400 devices, LLVMpipe is in much better shape, Lavapipe has been added as a CPU-based Vulkan implementation akin to LLVMpipe, lots of OpenCL modernization work in Clover Gallium3D, many new Vulkan extensions added, various optimizations, and more. Our Mesa 20.3 feature overview will be published soon.

  • Mesa 21.0 Merges Direct3D 12 Gallium3D Driver - Phoronix

    Mesa 21.0 will allow running OpenCL and OpenGL on top of Gallium3D for any hardware on Windows 10 supporting Direct3D 12 acceleration.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6