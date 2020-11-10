SysTray-X Is A Thunderbird 68+ Tray Icon With Unread Email Counter And Close / Minimize To Tray
SysTray-X is a Qt5 system tray icon for Thunderbird email client version 68 and newer, which shows the number of unread emails, and can minimize / close Thunderbird to tray. It's available for Linux and Microsoft Windows.
The tool is made of two parts: a Thunderbird extension and a companion system application. It uses the WebExtension APIs to control an external system dependent system tray application.
You can tweak the look of the Thunderbird system tray icon provided by SysTray-X, like using a custom mail notification icon, set the new mail count font color and size, and more.
You can also choose how Thunderbird behaves when you minimize or close it. From the SysTray-X setting you can set the Thunderbird window to hide when it's minimized or use the default behavior, and have it minimize when closing the Thunderbird window. There's also an option to start Thunderbird minimized, and depending on how you set the minimize options, this can mean to either have the window minimize in the taskbar, or have it minimize (hide) to tray.
