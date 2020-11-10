Graphics: Mesa 20.3 RC 1 and Mesa 21.0
mesa 20.3.0-rc1
Hi list, It's that time again. Mesa 20.3.0-rc1 is now available for your general consumption. Please be sure to test it out and report plenty of bugs. There's lots of good stuff in this release, among the notable things off the top of my head: - lavapipe for vulkan swrast - v3dv vulkan driver for raspberry PI devices - lots of clover work, in particular spir-v for clover - tons of stuff I've not mentioned Dylan
Mesa 20.3-RC1 Released With Lavapipe CPU-Based Vulkan, Raspberry Pi V3DV Added - Phoronix
Dylan Baker of Intel announced Mesa 20.3-RC1 overnight with its many new changes for this quarterly feature release. Mesa 20.3 comes the new V3DV Vulkan driver for Raspberry Pi 4/400 devices, LLVMpipe is in much better shape, Lavapipe has been added as a CPU-based Vulkan implementation akin to LLVMpipe, lots of OpenCL modernization work in Clover Gallium3D, many new Vulkan extensions added, various optimizations, and more. Our Mesa 20.3 feature overview will be published soon.
Mesa 21.0 Merges Direct3D 12 Gallium3D Driver - Phoronix
Mesa 21.0 will allow running OpenCL and OpenGL on top of Gallium3D for any hardware on Windows 10 supporting Direct3D 12 acceleration.
