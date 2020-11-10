JASP: A Less Complicated Free Open-source SPSS Alternative for Advanced Statistics
I had a run with many open-source statistics software and packages, but JASP was truly unique among them.
JASP is a free open-source complete statistical package supported by University of Amsterdam. It's a multi-platform program that runs on Windows, Linux and macOS.
It's designed for users who want to do some statistical work without having to deal with programming or dive deep in learning complex statistical programs. It's a recommended option for students and researchers.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 628 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Linux Foundation: Buzzwords, Courses and Zoom
Programming: GCC, Elixir and JavaScript
JASP: A Less Complicated Free Open-source SPSS Alternative for Advanced Statistics
I had a run with many open-source statistics software and packages, but JASP was truly unique among them. JASP is a free open-source complete statistical package supported by University of Amsterdam. It's a multi-platform program that runs on Windows, Linux and macOS. It's designed for users who want to do some statistical work without having to deal with programming or dive deep in learning complex statistical programs. It's a recommended option for students and researchers.
Graphics: Mesa 20.3 RC 1 and Mesa 21.0
Recent comments
1 min ago
9 min 39 sec ago
14 min 28 sec ago
34 min 56 sec ago
1 hour 7 min ago
1 hour 9 min ago
1 hour 57 min ago
2 hours 10 min ago
8 hours 51 min ago
13 hours 47 min ago