GCC 11 Lands Support For Intel AVX-VNNI - Phoronix
GCC 11 feature development is ending very shortly but landing in time are the patches last month for adding AVX-VNNI support.
AVX-VNNI is the equivalent to AVX512-VNNI with VEX encoding for Vector Neural Network Instructions outside the AVX-512 context. LLVM Clang 12 added AVX-VNNI support at the end of October while now the GNU Compiler Collection support has been merged in time for GCC 11.
Understanding Elixir mocking with Mox
This post is clearing up confusions around mocking in Elixir. If you were ever confused about mocks and stubs in Elixir, I made it 100% clear for you.
Mocking is the testing technique to replace underlying code behaviour with the response we want. Typically we use it to mock modules that depend on 3rd-party services, APIs, internet connection, or system dependencies. Mox is my go-to library for mocking in Elixir.
Note that the distinction between mocks and stubs is highly inconsistent across the literature. I am using my own understanding of the terms that is aligned with the Mox documentation.
Javascript Try Catch – Linux Hint
Javascript is a translative programming language. Just like any other language, a developer or programmer often needs to care about error handling. Mostly a programmer or developer needs to handle errors while accessing or assigning some data to the database. So, error handling is an essential part of any programming project. There are three types of errors in programming that a programmer or developer often has to face.
Syntax Error – An error in writing code against the syntax of programming language. For example, missing a semi-colon or not following the convention of creating and calling the function.
Logical Error – An error in the logic building. For example, implementing the wrong arithmetic operation, which results in the wrong output.
Runtime Error – Error occurred during the runtime. Like, calling a function without declaring it.
The error that we get during the runtime is also known as an exception. Exceptional handling is very important. Because we can’t throw the errors and error codes right away. We have to handle that. So, In this article, we are going to have an understanding of how to handle exceptions using javascript’s try-catch block. We will also learn how to throw a custom message against an error and how to use the “finally” block with a try-catch block.
More in Tux Machines
Linux Foundation: Buzzwords, Courses and Zoom
JASP: A Less Complicated Free Open-source SPSS Alternative for Advanced Statistics
I had a run with many open-source statistics software and packages, but JASP was truly unique among them. JASP is a free open-source complete statistical package supported by University of Amsterdam. It's a multi-platform program that runs on Windows, Linux and macOS. It's designed for users who want to do some statistical work without having to deal with programming or dive deep in learning complex statistical programs. It's a recommended option for students and researchers.
Graphics: Mesa 20.3 RC 1 and Mesa 21.0
