Debian and Ubuntu Leftovers

Wednesday 11th of November 2020
Debian
Ubuntu
  • jmtd → log → Borg, confidence in backups, GtkPod and software preservation

    Luckily, other fine folks have worked out reversing all these steps and implemented it in software such as libgpod and its frontend, GtkPod, which is still currently available as a Debian package. It mostly worked, and I got back 95% of the tracks. (It would have been nice if GtkPod had reported the tracks it hadn't recovered, it was aware they existed based on the errors it did print. But you can't have everything.)

    GtkPod is a quirky, erratic piece of software, that is only useful for old Apple equipment that is long out of production, prior to the introduction of the encryption. The upstream homepage is dead, and I suspect it is unmaintained. The Debian package is orphaned. It's been removed from testing, because it won't build with GCC 10. On the other hand, my experience shows that it worked, and was useful for a real problem that someone had today.

    I'm in two minds about GtkPod's fate. On the one hand, I think Debian has far too many packages, with a corresponding burden of maintenance responsibility (for the whole project, not just the individual package maintainers), and there's a quality problem: once upon a time, if software had been packaged in a distribution like Debian, that was a mark of quality, a vote of confidence, and you could have some hope that the software would work and integrate well with the rest of the system. That is no longer true, and hasn't been in my experience for many years. If we were more discerning about what software we included in the distribution, and what we kept, perhaps we could be a leaner distribution, faster to adapt to the changing needs in the world, and of a higher quality.

    On the other hand, this story about GtkPod is just one of many similar stories. Real problems have been solved in open source software, and computing historians, vintage computer enthusiasts, researchers etc. can still benefit from that software long into the future. Throwing out all this stuff in the name of "progress", could be misguided. I'm especially sad when I see the glee which people have expressed when ditching libraries like Qt4 from the archive. Some software will not be ported on to Qt5 (or Gtk3, Qt6, Gtk4, Qt7, etc., in perpetuity). Such software might be all of: unmaintained, "finished", and useful for some purpose (however niche), all at the same time.

  • st, xft and ubuntu 20.04.1

    Some time ago I switched to AwesomeWM and with that came another change, my default terminal emulator. Having used GNOME terminal for years, I soon switched to Terminator back in the day. Leaving GNOME behind, in search for a more lean desktop with less frills and more keyboard centric features, I also had to ditch that terminal emulator (it has too many dependencies for my use case). Eventually I stumbled upon st, which fit the bill.

    st still seems almost perfect for me and I'm sticking with it, for now. There is one annoying bug though, which came to light when I started receiving e-mails with emoticons. Those emoticons crashed my 'st' instance!

    This is actually caused by an upstream Xft bug. When emoticons are displayed, they crash st. I had to resort to using xterm sometimes, which is, well, not a great experience nowadays. I set out on a journey to fix my desktop.

  • Design and Web team summary – 10th November 2020 | Ubuntu

    Hi, my name is Long. I’ve recently joined Canonical on the Web and Design team as a Lead Visual Designer. Joining Canonical during this weird time that we’re all going through has been a strange experience.

    I’m generally a sociable person who likes those impromptu conversations and chance meets in the office, but having to work remotely I haven’t had the opportunity to meet any of them in person. That being said; all the guys have made me feel extremely welcome and everybody’s passion and enthusiasm is infectious.

    My previous experience expands a wide range of sectors, which include Banking, Insurance, Retail, Sports and Media, Healthcare and lots of other fun projects along the way. I’ve been doing design in some form or another for the past 20 years and it never gets old. I’m always awed and fascinated by the design community who are always pushing the boundaries of design.

    Although very cliche, my hobbies include keeping up with design trends, Fashion, Architecture, Product Design and everything else in-between that catches my eye.

    If I’m not scouring the net for inspiration, I’ll be reading stuff about tech or chilling out with a good book (Fantasy, Sci-Fi).

  • Open Operators Training Day hosted by Canonical: a co-located KubeCon event

    KubeCon NA is just around the corner and, as always, we aim to give back to the community in any way we can. That’s why, in the context of the upcoming KubeCon, we’re hosting a full-day training on operators, led by Canonical’s engineers.

SUSE/OpenSUSE Leftovers

  • SES 7 and SUSE Global Services: A Perfect Pairing

    It’s no surprise that data is the most valuable commodity you have. After all, with the right data, you can personalize your services to meet your customer’s exact needs – virtually leapfrogging your competition. And with the rate of which data is growing, why wouldn’t you invest in a Software Defined Storage (SDS) solution. After all, SDS provides your business with greater flexibility, efficiency and faster scalability – and at the same time being extremely budget-friendly.

  • Digest of YaST Development Sprint 112 | YaST

    Our previous sprint report was full of promises. We stated we were working to improve the Cockpit support for (open)SUSE and finishing some other interesting stuff. We also mentioned we had delivered a YaST presentation in the openSUSE + LibreOffice Virtual Conference. Time has come to pay our debts. The current report offers more news about all that.

  • Supercharge your compliance practices with SUSE Manager

    Many industries and governments require compliance with security standards to ensure security, identity, confidentiality and data integrity. These standards specify a minimum-security level and also mandate measures such as logging and auditing to reveal any hints of unauthorized use.

  • An Introduction to SUSE Manager for Retail

    SUSE Manager for Retail is an open source infrastructure management solution that is optimized and tailored for the retail industry.

  • A New SUSE SAP Business One installer image is ready - SUSE Communities

    Cloud environments grow organically and often include a dizzying combination of virtual, bare metal and container-based systems. If cloud computing is part of your Linux landscape, you’ll save time and money with a single tool for managing all your Linux resources. SUSE® Manager is a versatile Linux management tool (all major distributions) built for the cloud.

  • Portworx and SUSE: a cloud-native storage partnership

    Kubernetes changed how we manage our applications and it has done the same for storage data which is growing at a staggering rate, coming from a vast variety of sources. The global software-defined-storage (SDS) is expected to hit $16 billion by 2020. In such a promising context, a partnership between Portworx and SUSE definitely made sense. It goes back to 2018 right after we met at Kubecon in Copenhagen. The Kubernetes ecosystem was just booming, and we were looking for partners who could align with us in the adoption of cloud native and container-based technologies. Portworx can be used to run any stateful service, on top of any cloud or storage infrastructure, using any Kubernetes platform and has now been certified on SLES 12 and lately on our latest version of CaaS Platform 4.

  • A New SUSE SAP Business One installer image is ready - SUSE Communities

    First of all many thanks to all IHV‘s which have validated the new installer image. They went the extra mile with us and make this happen. I‘d like to say thank you again for the great cooperation between all parties during this validation period. The new SUSE SAP Business One installer image was validated by FUJITSU, Nutanix, Supermicro and Dell for their respective Hardware.

Android Leftovers

Linux Foundation: Buzzwords, Courses and Zoom

  • AMD + IBM Team Up To Tackle Confidential Computing [Ed: There’s also that BS and misnomer called Confidential Computing and like clown computing it boils down to surveillance being spun as “private” and “secure”… the very opposite of what it really is. “Department of DEFENCE…”]

    Researchers from both AMD and IBM will collaborate on hardware-based Confidential Computing to strengthen their presence in the cloud and enhancing artificial intelligence workloads. This makes more inroads for AMD EPYC in the cloud and from IBM's side strengthens their cloud offerings. The brief press release being sent out notes that the joint development activities under the agreement are now underway. Unfortunately, however, when briefed under embargo they were not able to shed any light yet on what the initial focus is or what are the open-source projects they are looking to improve upon for this Confidential Computing initiative.

  • CNCF Releases Free Training Course Covering Basics of Service Mesh with Linkerd

    Introduction to Service Mesh with Linkerd is the newest training course from CNCF and The Linux Foundation. This course, offered on the non-profit edX learning platform, can be audited by anyone at no cost. The course is designed for site reliability engineers, DevOps professionals, cluster administrators, and developers who want to learn more about service mesh and Linkerd, the open source service mesh hosted by CNCF and focused on simplicity, speed, and low resource usage.

  • The Linux Foundation Launches LF Live: Mentorship Series
  • The Linux Foundation Launches LF Live: Mentorship Series - The Linux Foundation [Ed: Linux Foundation Outsources Events and ‘LF Live’ to Proprietary Software With Back Doors and Surveillance (Zoom)]

    The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, is launching a virtual mentoring series entitled LF Live: Mentorship Series. The goal of this program is to (1) continue offering opportunities to learn and re-skill to those that have been displaced from jobs as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; (2) serve those considering jobs in open source by helping to grow their skills and build their network so they are better set up for successful careers; (3) grow the number of people entering the open source job market which has a huge demand for new talent; and (4) encourage new people to apply to The Linux Foundation’s Mentoring Program and other community mentoring programs. These webinars will be complimentary. There is no cost to participate in this program.

Programming: GCC, Elixir and JavaScript

  • GCC 11 Lands Support For Intel AVX-VNNI - Phoronix

    GCC 11 feature development is ending very shortly but landing in time are the patches last month for adding AVX-VNNI support.  AVX-VNNI is the equivalent to AVX512-VNNI with VEX encoding for Vector Neural Network Instructions outside the AVX-512 context. LLVM Clang 12 added AVX-VNNI support at the end of October while now the GNU Compiler Collection support has been merged in time for GCC 11. 

    •   
  • Understanding Elixir mocking with Mox

    This post is clearing up confusions around mocking in Elixir. If you were ever confused about mocks and stubs in Elixir, I made it 100% clear for you. Mocking is the testing technique to replace underlying code behaviour with the response we want. Typically we use it to mock modules that depend on 3rd-party services, APIs, internet connection, or system dependencies. Mox is my go-to library for mocking in Elixir. Note that the distinction between mocks and stubs is highly inconsistent across the literature. I am using my own understanding of the terms that is aligned with the Mox documentation.

  • Javascript Try Catch – Linux Hint

    Javascript is a translative programming language. Just like any other language, a developer or programmer often needs to care about error handling. Mostly a programmer or developer needs to handle errors while accessing or assigning some data to the database. So, error handling is an essential part of any programming project. There are three types of errors in programming that a programmer or developer often has to face. Syntax Error – An error in writing code against the syntax of programming language. For example, missing a semi-colon or not following the convention of creating and calling the function. Logical Error – An error in the logic building. For example, implementing the wrong arithmetic operation, which results in the wrong output. Runtime Error – Error occurred during the runtime. Like, calling a function without declaring it. The error that we get during the runtime is also known as an exception. Exceptional handling is very important. Because we can’t throw the errors and error codes right away. We have to handle that. So, In this article, we are going to have an understanding of how to handle exceptions using javascript’s try-catch block. We will also learn how to throw a custom message against an error and how to use the “finally” block with a try-catch block.

