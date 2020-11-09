Language Selection

today's leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 11th of November 2020 05:20:20 PM
Misc
  • Nginx vs. Apache Comparison – Linux Hint

    Whenever it comes to deploying a website, the first thing that comes to your mind is choosing the right web server since, after deploying your website, your web server will be responsible for handling all the requests and serving the users with what they need.

    Nginx and Apache are the two leading web servers in the market that handle more than half of the Internet traffic these days. Apache was launched back in 1995, whereas Nginx is relatively newer since it was launched in 2004.

    The market share of both these web servers is more or less the same, which leaves users confused in choosing which web server they need for their particular website. Therefore, today we will try to draw a comparison between Nginx and Apache by discussing multiple parameters in which these web servers can be compared. After drawing that comparison, we will give you our take on which web server is better in certain situations. So let us try to find it out together.

  • Have you considered buying used hardware?

    For my current job I knew I wanted a Linux laptop again, after enough exposure to Apples ecosystem. Naturally a Thinkpad came to mind as an option, but I wanted to give used hardware a chance, given that Thinkpads are known to be reliable and well built.

    I went with used/refurbished hardware from a vendor I know and trust for a while now, lapstore.de, and I could not be happier with my choice. I went with a Lenovo Thinkpad T460s, as a compromise between decent performance, weight, screen size and good Linux support out of the box. This model is 5 years old, but CPUs are not evolving that fast anymore, so it still feels very snappy with everything I'm doing. The internal screen could have used a slightly higher resolution for my taste, but I am rarely using it these days.

    One big advantage of the older models is access to the old version of the docking stations, which are totally worth it. At home the laptop sits there, gets charged and drives my 4K display easily, while being hooked up to my mouse, keyboard and network cable. Speaking of ports: the T460s still has proper Rj-45, USB 2.0/3.0 and HDMI ports. No adapters needed!

  • Maui Weekly Report 7 — Nitrux — #YourNextOS

    Today, we bring you a new report on the Maui Project progress.

    Are you a developer and want to start developing cross-platform and convergent apps, targeting, among other things, the upcoming Linux Mobile devices? Then join us on Telegram: https://t.me/mauiproject.

  • QmlBook: Felgo Service Integration

    Felgo has kindly sponsored the QmlBook, which has resulted in a new chapter. The topic this time around is the Felgo Qt extensions for
    integrating various services that are commonly used by app developers, the Felgo cloud builds, as well as their live reloading technology.

  • Oops, a fork

    An R&D project I’m involved with has forked freeDiameter. Since forks should be a last resort, I feel the need for some public justification. The fork isn’t driven by delusions of grandeur, but mostly down-to-earth practical considerations and has as explicit goal to upstream all work and dissolve the fork as soon as possible.

    The R&D project was spawned by a vision of a future-proofed Internet, described at InternetWide.org. To some extent that can be read as “break the big tech companies and allow everyone to be effectively self-hosting”. It is a tall task, and I poke and prod at tiny bits of it.

    [...]

    So, in order to “get shit done” we have forked onto GitLab, so that we have a modern collaboration mechanism, drive-by-branches, quick response times, etc. Still no mailing list, though, but then we’re not aiming to take over the project, we’re aiming to do some development and then upstream it – when we get to that point we can wrestle with Mercurial again.

  • FreeBSD Fridays: Introduction to RISC-V on FreeBSD - LinuxReviews

    Video: Join Mitchell Horne as he discusses the past, present, and future of FreeBSD’s support for the RISC-V CPU architecture. x86-64 is the most well-supported platform FreeBSD runs on. RISC-V support is not yet complete in all areas, but it is rapidly getting here.

  • Origins of the youtube-dl project

    As you may know, as of the time this text is being written youtube-dl’s repository at GitHub is blocked due to a DMCA takedown letter received by GitHub on behalf of the RIAA. While I cannot comment on the current maintainers' plans or ongoing discussions, in light of the claims made in that letter I thought it would be valuable to put in writing the first years of youtube-dl as the project creator and initial maintainer.

  • SeaGL - Seattle GNU/Linux Conference Happening This Weekend! | Linux Journal

    This Friday, November 13th and Saturday, November 14th, from 9am to 4pm PST the 8th annual SeaGL will be held virtually. This year features four keynotes, and a mix of talks on FOSS tech, community and history. SeaGL is absolutely free to attend and is being run with free software!

    Additionally, we are hosting a pre-event career expo on Thursday, November 12th from 1pm to 5pm. Counselors will be available for 30 minute video sessions to provide resume reviews and career guidance.

  • Linux App Summit starts on Thursday – Jonathan Riddell's Diary

    The Linux App Summit runs this Thursday to Saturday. Like Akademy it’s scheduled on a Hispanic friendly time which gives sessions in the European morning (08:00UTC) good for out eastern friends and sessions in the European afternoons (15:30UTC) good for our western friends.

  • Community Member Monday: Arnaud Mez

    LibreOffice is way more than just an office suite – it’s a worldwide project and community where people share ideas, build up their skills, and have fun. Today we’re talking to Arnaud Mez, who’s part of the Francophone community and who’s spreading the word about LibreOffice and helping with design…

    To start, tell us a bit about yourself!

    I’m from the Republic of Congo (the one with Brazzaville as its capital city Smile ). I’m the owner of a small venture called Smarty TC, based in the town of Pointe Noire, the city I live in.

    My everyday tasks and duties are exactly similar to my hobbies, as I constantly fight to stay focused on doing only what I love… So I do a lot of reading and listening to music, but beyond that I do a lot of research on the internet in order to keep an average but updated knowledge base. I did sport years ago… Wink like Taekwondo until I reached the black belt level, and life just swallowed me up into the more exiting side: computers.

    My favourite musicians are Joshua Aaron and Paul Wilbur, but I also love Hebraic and Japanese music as they have strong and deep cultural riches. I don’t play games on my PC now and stopped playing on consoles, but my favourite games ever are Need for Speed Carbon, and the Zelda series starting from Ocarina of Time.

  • [GNUnet] GNS Technical Specification Milestone 4/4 and Packaging 1+2

    We are happy to announce the completion of the fourth and last milestone for the GNS Specification.

    [...]

    Based on this and private feedback received, we updated the draft and the implementation. Most notably, GNS now supports alternative cryptographic schemes for zone keys ("crypto agility") which allows alternative zone types. The (protocol breaking) changes will be released as part of GNUnet 0.14.0.

  • HarfBuzz shaping engine in InDesign

    Adobe products use their own shaping engine known as ‘lipika’ for advanced text layout. The ‘world ready composer’ uses it by default when text with complex scripts such as Malayalam (and other Indic scripts) is used.

    Lipika has various issues in properly shaping advanced conjunct forms and has its own quirks. Certain issues are worked around in fonts, but certain issues cannot be. There were reports that Adobe products might eventually integrate the gold standard of shaping engines — libre software HarfBuzz.

»

More in Tux Machines

SUSE/OpenSUSE Leftovers

  • SES 7 and SUSE Global Services: A Perfect Pairing

    It’s no surprise that data is the most valuable commodity you have. After all, with the right data, you can personalize your services to meet your customer’s exact needs – virtually leapfrogging your competition. And with the rate of which data is growing, why wouldn’t you invest in a Software Defined Storage (SDS) solution. After all, SDS provides your business with greater flexibility, efficiency and faster scalability – and at the same time being extremely budget-friendly.

  • Digest of YaST Development Sprint 112 | YaST

    Our previous sprint report was full of promises. We stated we were working to improve the Cockpit support for (open)SUSE and finishing some other interesting stuff. We also mentioned we had delivered a YaST presentation in the openSUSE + LibreOffice Virtual Conference. Time has come to pay our debts. The current report offers more news about all that.

  • Supercharge your compliance practices with SUSE Manager

    Many industries and governments require compliance with security standards to ensure security, identity, confidentiality and data integrity. These standards specify a minimum-security level and also mandate measures such as logging and auditing to reveal any hints of unauthorized use.

  • An Introduction to SUSE Manager for Retail

    SUSE Manager for Retail is an open source infrastructure management solution that is optimized and tailored for the retail industry.

  • A New SUSE SAP Business One installer image is ready - SUSE Communities

    Cloud environments grow organically and often include a dizzying combination of virtual, bare metal and container-based systems. If cloud computing is part of your Linux landscape, you’ll save time and money with a single tool for managing all your Linux resources. SUSE® Manager is a versatile Linux management tool (all major distributions) built for the cloud.

  • Portworx and SUSE: a cloud-native storage partnership

    Kubernetes changed how we manage our applications and it has done the same for storage data which is growing at a staggering rate, coming from a vast variety of sources. The global software-defined-storage (SDS) is expected to hit $16 billion by 2020. In such a promising context, a partnership between Portworx and SUSE definitely made sense. It goes back to 2018 right after we met at Kubecon in Copenhagen. The Kubernetes ecosystem was just booming, and we were looking for partners who could align with us in the adoption of cloud native and container-based technologies. Portworx can be used to run any stateful service, on top of any cloud or storage infrastructure, using any Kubernetes platform and has now been certified on SLES 12 and lately on our latest version of CaaS Platform 4.

  • A New SUSE SAP Business One installer image is ready - SUSE Communities

    First of all many thanks to all IHV‘s which have validated the new installer image. They went the extra mile with us and make this happen. I‘d like to say thank you again for the great cooperation between all parties during this validation period. The new SUSE SAP Business One installer image was validated by FUJITSU, Nutanix, Supermicro and Dell for their respective Hardware.

Android Leftovers

Linux Foundation: Buzzwords, Courses and Zoom

  • AMD + IBM Team Up To Tackle Confidential Computing [Ed: There’s also that BS and misnomer called Confidential Computing and like clown computing it boils down to surveillance being spun as “private” and “secure”… the very opposite of what it really is. “Department of DEFENCE…”]

    Researchers from both AMD and IBM will collaborate on hardware-based Confidential Computing to strengthen their presence in the cloud and enhancing artificial intelligence workloads. This makes more inroads for AMD EPYC in the cloud and from IBM's side strengthens their cloud offerings. The brief press release being sent out notes that the joint development activities under the agreement are now underway. Unfortunately, however, when briefed under embargo they were not able to shed any light yet on what the initial focus is or what are the open-source projects they are looking to improve upon for this Confidential Computing initiative.

  • CNCF Releases Free Training Course Covering Basics of Service Mesh with Linkerd

    Introduction to Service Mesh with Linkerd is the newest training course from CNCF and The Linux Foundation. This course, offered on the non-profit edX learning platform, can be audited by anyone at no cost. The course is designed for site reliability engineers, DevOps professionals, cluster administrators, and developers who want to learn more about service mesh and Linkerd, the open source service mesh hosted by CNCF and focused on simplicity, speed, and low resource usage.

  • The Linux Foundation Launches LF Live: Mentorship Series
  • The Linux Foundation Launches LF Live: Mentorship Series - The Linux Foundation [Ed: Linux Foundation Outsources Events and ‘LF Live’ to Proprietary Software With Back Doors and Surveillance (Zoom)]

    The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, is launching a virtual mentoring series entitled LF Live: Mentorship Series. The goal of this program is to (1) continue offering opportunities to learn and re-skill to those that have been displaced from jobs as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; (2) serve those considering jobs in open source by helping to grow their skills and build their network so they are better set up for successful careers; (3) grow the number of people entering the open source job market which has a huge demand for new talent; and (4) encourage new people to apply to The Linux Foundation’s Mentoring Program and other community mentoring programs. These webinars will be complimentary. There is no cost to participate in this program.

Programming: GCC, Elixir and JavaScript

  • GCC 11 Lands Support For Intel AVX-VNNI - Phoronix

    GCC 11 feature development is ending very shortly but landing in time are the patches last month for adding AVX-VNNI support.  AVX-VNNI is the equivalent to AVX512-VNNI with VEX encoding for Vector Neural Network Instructions outside the AVX-512 context. LLVM Clang 12 added AVX-VNNI support at the end of October while now the GNU Compiler Collection support has been merged in time for GCC 11. 

    •   
  • Understanding Elixir mocking with Mox

    This post is clearing up confusions around mocking in Elixir. If you were ever confused about mocks and stubs in Elixir, I made it 100% clear for you. Mocking is the testing technique to replace underlying code behaviour with the response we want. Typically we use it to mock modules that depend on 3rd-party services, APIs, internet connection, or system dependencies. Mox is my go-to library for mocking in Elixir. Note that the distinction between mocks and stubs is highly inconsistent across the literature. I am using my own understanding of the terms that is aligned with the Mox documentation.

  • Javascript Try Catch – Linux Hint

    Javascript is a translative programming language. Just like any other language, a developer or programmer often needs to care about error handling. Mostly a programmer or developer needs to handle errors while accessing or assigning some data to the database. So, error handling is an essential part of any programming project. There are three types of errors in programming that a programmer or developer often has to face. Syntax Error – An error in writing code against the syntax of programming language. For example, missing a semi-colon or not following the convention of creating and calling the function. Logical Error – An error in the logic building. For example, implementing the wrong arithmetic operation, which results in the wrong output. Runtime Error – Error occurred during the runtime. Like, calling a function without declaring it. The error that we get during the runtime is also known as an exception. Exceptional handling is very important. Because we can’t throw the errors and error codes right away. We have to handle that. So, In this article, we are going to have an understanding of how to handle exceptions using javascript’s try-catch block. We will also learn how to throw a custom message against an error and how to use the “finally” block with a try-catch block.

