How To Install Trisquel 9.0 Etiona This tutorial explains step by step to have your computer with Trisquel 9.0. Don’t worry this is intended for beginners so everyone can try. You will prepare at least two disk partitions and going through about twenty minutes to finish it. For your information, different to Ubuntu, Trisquel supports 32 bit as well as 64 bit computers and I encourage fellow Lenovo ThinkPad owners to try it happily. You can practice this guide either normally, in dualboot mode, bios legacy and uefi, or into external storage device. Last but not least, you can also do this inside a virtual machine like AQEMU. Now let’s go!

today's leftovers Nginx vs. Apache Comparison – Linux Hint Whenever it comes to deploying a website, the first thing that comes to your mind is choosing the right web server since, after deploying your website, your web server will be responsible for handling all the requests and serving the users with what they need. Nginx and Apache are the two leading web servers in the market that handle more than half of the Internet traffic these days. Apache was launched back in 1995, whereas Nginx is relatively newer since it was launched in 2004. The market share of both these web servers is more or less the same, which leaves users confused in choosing which web server they need for their particular website. Therefore, today we will try to draw a comparison between Nginx and Apache by discussing multiple parameters in which these web servers can be compared. After drawing that comparison, we will give you our take on which web server is better in certain situations. So let us try to find it out together.

Have you considered buying used hardware? For my current job I knew I wanted a Linux laptop again, after enough exposure to Apples ecosystem. Naturally a Thinkpad came to mind as an option, but I wanted to give used hardware a chance, given that Thinkpads are known to be reliable and well built. I went with used/refurbished hardware from a vendor I know and trust for a while now, lapstore.de, and I could not be happier with my choice. I went with a Lenovo Thinkpad T460s, as a compromise between decent performance, weight, screen size and good Linux support out of the box. This model is 5 years old, but CPUs are not evolving that fast anymore, so it still feels very snappy with everything I'm doing. The internal screen could have used a slightly higher resolution for my taste, but I am rarely using it these days. One big advantage of the older models is access to the old version of the docking stations, which are totally worth it. At home the laptop sits there, gets charged and drives my 4K display easily, while being hooked up to my mouse, keyboard and network cable. Speaking of ports: the T460s still has proper Rj-45, USB 2.0/3.0 and HDMI ports. No adapters needed!

Maui Weekly Report 7 — Nitrux — #YourNextOS Today, we bring you a new report on the Maui Project progress. Are you a developer and want to start developing cross-platform and convergent apps, targeting, among other things, the upcoming Linux Mobile devices? Then join us on Telegram: https://t.me/mauiproject.

QmlBook: Felgo Service Integration Felgo has kindly sponsored the QmlBook, which has resulted in a new chapter. The topic this time around is the Felgo Qt extensions for integrating various services that are commonly used by app developers, the Felgo cloud builds, as well as their live reloading technology.

Oops, a fork An R&D project I’m involved with has forked freeDiameter. Since forks should be a last resort, I feel the need for some public justification. The fork isn’t driven by delusions of grandeur, but mostly down-to-earth practical considerations and has as explicit goal to upstream all work and dissolve the fork as soon as possible. The R&D project was spawned by a vision of a future-proofed Internet, described at InternetWide.org. To some extent that can be read as “break the big tech companies and allow everyone to be effectively self-hosting”. It is a tall task, and I poke and prod at tiny bits of it. [...] So, in order to “get shit done” we have forked onto GitLab, so that we have a modern collaboration mechanism, drive-by-branches, quick response times, etc. Still no mailing list, though, but then we’re not aiming to take over the project, we’re aiming to do some development and then upstream it – when we get to that point we can wrestle with Mercurial again.

FreeBSD Fridays: Introduction to RISC-V on FreeBSD - LinuxReviews Video: Join Mitchell Horne as he discusses the past, present, and future of FreeBSD’s support for the RISC-V CPU architecture. x86-64 is the most well-supported platform FreeBSD runs on. RISC-V support is not yet complete in all areas, but it is rapidly getting here.

Origins of the youtube-dl project As you may know, as of the time this text is being written youtube-dl’s repository at GitHub is blocked due to a DMCA takedown letter received by GitHub on behalf of the RIAA. While I cannot comment on the current maintainers' plans or ongoing discussions, in light of the claims made in that letter I thought it would be valuable to put in writing the first years of youtube-dl as the project creator and initial maintainer.

SeaGL - Seattle GNU/Linux Conference Happening This Weekend! | Linux Journal This Friday, November 13th and Saturday, November 14th, from 9am to 4pm PST the 8th annual SeaGL will be held virtually. This year features four keynotes, and a mix of talks on FOSS tech, community and history. SeaGL is absolutely free to attend and is being run with free software! Additionally, we are hosting a pre-event career expo on Thursday, November 12th from 1pm to 5pm. Counselors will be available for 30 minute video sessions to provide resume reviews and career guidance.

Linux App Summit starts on Thursday – Jonathan Riddell's Diary The Linux App Summit runs this Thursday to Saturday. Like Akademy it’s scheduled on a Hispanic friendly time which gives sessions in the European morning (08:00UTC) good for out eastern friends and sessions in the European afternoons (15:30UTC) good for our western friends.

Community Member Monday: Arnaud Mez LibreOffice is way more than just an office suite – it’s a worldwide project and community where people share ideas, build up their skills, and have fun. Today we’re talking to Arnaud Mez, who’s part of the Francophone community and who’s spreading the word about LibreOffice and helping with design… To start, tell us a bit about yourself! I’m from the Republic of Congo (the one with Brazzaville as its capital city :-) ). I’m the owner of a small venture called Smarty TC, based in the town of Pointe Noire, the city I live in. My everyday tasks and duties are exactly similar to my hobbies, as I constantly fight to stay focused on doing only what I love… So I do a lot of reading and listening to music, but beyond that I do a lot of research on the internet in order to keep an average but updated knowledge base. I did sport years ago… ;-) like Taekwondo until I reached the black belt level, and life just swallowed me up into the more exiting side: computers. My favourite musicians are Joshua Aaron and Paul Wilbur, but I also love Hebraic and Japanese music as they have strong and deep cultural riches. I don’t play games on my PC now and stopped playing on consoles, but my favourite games ever are Need for Speed Carbon, and the Zelda series starting from Ocarina of Time.

[GNUnet] GNS Technical Specification Milestone 4/4 and Packaging 1+2 We are happy to announce the completion of the fourth and last milestone for the GNS Specification. [...] Based on this and private feedback received, we updated the draft and the implementation. Most notably, GNS now supports alternative cryptographic schemes for zone keys ("crypto agility") which allows alternative zone types. The (protocol breaking) changes will be released as part of GNUnet 0.14.0.

HarfBuzz shaping engine in InDesign Adobe products use their own shaping engine known as ‘lipika’ for advanced text layout. The ‘world ready composer’ uses it by default when text with complex scripts such as Malayalam (and other Indic scripts) is used. Lipika has various issues in properly shaping advanced conjunct forms and has its own quirks. Certain issues are worked around in fonts, but certain issues cannot be. There were reports that Adobe products might eventually integrate the gold standard of shaping engines — libre software HarfBuzz.