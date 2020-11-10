today's howtos
-
How to set up Tutanota mail on Linux
Tutanota is a privacy-based email client and service for Linux and other platforms. It is designed to deliver you an excellent email experience while protecting your email from prying eyes. In this guide, we’ll show you how to install and set it up.
-
How To Install Webmin on Linux Mint 20 - idroot
In this tutorial we will show you how to install Webmin Linux Mint 20 Ulyana, as well as some extra required package by Webmin
-
Linux File Timestamps Explained With Examples - OSTechNix
This tutorial explains the types of Linux file timestamps and how to view and change a file's timestamps using touch command with examples.
-
How to install Cemu Emulator on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install Cemu Emulator on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
-
How to Install Nvidia Drivers on Ubuntu 20.04 | Linuxize
This article describes how to install the NVIDIA drivers on Ubuntu 20.04.
If your Ubuntu machine has an NVIDIA GPU, you can choose between the open-source driver Nouveau and NVIDIA’s proprietary drivers. By default, Ubuntu uses Nouveau drivers that are generally much slower than the proprietary drivers and lacks support for the latest hardware and software technology.
Installing NVIDIA drivers on Ubuntu is an easy task that can be done in less than a minute. Ubuntu includes a tool that can detect the graphics card model and install the appropriate NVIDIA drivers. Alternatively, you can download and install the drivers from the NVIDIA site.
-
Enforcing Strong Password Criteria Using PWQUALITY
Cyber-attacks are becoming increasingly ubiquitous and difficult to deal with and Hackers relentlessly try to exploit common weak passwords. As a result, organizations have to safeguard themselves by using strong password criteria to secure their systems. In this article, we’ll take a look at the mechanics of enforcing strong password criteria on a Linux system.
-
Autokey: Make Your Own Keyboard Shortcuts in Linux - Make Tech Easier
Autokey is a text expansion application for Linux. Learn how you can use Autokey to create shortcuts, hotkeys or automate stuff.
[...]
As you get more familiar with Autokey, you’ll find that you can do much more with it. You can automate desktop applications to perform the same tedious tasks without your input or even create your own mini-apps. Let’s see how you can use Autokey to automate your daily life with your computer.
-
Advanced tips and tricks for using sudo - The Linux Juggernaut
Now that we’ve looked at the basics of setting up a good sudo configuration in this article, we’re confronted with a bit of a paradox. That is, even though sudo is a security tool, certain things that you can do with it can make your system even more insecure than it was. Let’s see how to avoid that.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 570 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Teachers: Help Your Students Resist Zoom
In the wake of the global COVID-19 emergency, the urgency of ensuring the continuity of classes left little to no space for a healthy debate on how to favor software that empowers students to learn. As a consequence, freedom-denying and privacy-violating software has seen widespread adoption in education. Zoom, a proprietary online conferencing program that is becoming more and more dangerously popular, is an example of such harmful technology. No educational institution should ever use it. Please don't force students to install Zoom on their computers, or to use its web version. To all those teaching remote classes with Zoom It is unfortunate that you are using Zoom, a nonfree program that spies on users and takes away your students' computer freedom, along with your own. By using Zoom, students are dependent on a software they cannot inspect, study or change. Their freedom to learn about technology and how it works is destroyed. If you use Zoom, some students might decide to continue using it beyond your classes, effectively surrendering their privacy over communication, and would hence miss on the opportunity to learn how to keep control of their data and computing. There are better programs you can use for teaching remote classes, free/libre programs like Jitsi or BigBlueButton. By choosing these and other free programs for education, you are enabling motivated students to learn about the software they use everyday, and some of them one day will be able to adapt it to their needs, serving a larger community. Those who will not pursue such curiosity, will still benefit from using a software that respects their freedoms and doesn't spy on them.
MX Linux 19.3 is released. What's New and Upgrade Steps
The finest and stable Linux distribution MX Linux 19.3 was released. We take a look at what's new. Also, this post explains how to download and upgrade MX Linux to its latest build - MX Linux 19.3.
Android Leftovers
How To Install Trisquel 9.0 Etiona
This tutorial explains step by step to have your computer with Trisquel 9.0. Don’t worry this is intended for beginners so everyone can try. You will prepare at least two disk partitions and going through about twenty minutes to finish it. For your information, different to Ubuntu, Trisquel supports 32 bit as well as 64 bit computers and I encourage fellow Lenovo ThinkPad owners to try it happily. You can practice this guide either normally, in dualboot mode, bios legacy and uefi, or into external storage device. Last but not least, you can also do this inside a virtual machine like AQEMU. Now let’s go!
Recent comments
1 hour 12 min ago
1 hour 15 min ago
1 hour 28 min ago
4 hours 35 min ago
7 hours 55 min ago
8 hours 3 min ago
8 hours 8 min ago
8 hours 29 min ago
9 hours 2 min ago
9 hours 4 min ago