Audiocasts/Shows: Distros, Destination Linux and FLOSS Weekly
Linux Is Linux, Just Pick A Distro Already - YouTube
Today I wanted to talk about why linux distro reviews honestly just make for really boring content, and even when they are well put together they don't the amount of energy required to put them together doesn't really justify them.
Destination Linux 199: Linux Hardware Galore with Raspberry Pi, Nvidia & Dell - Destination Linux
On this week’s episode of Destination Linux, the Raspberry Pi Foundation released a new exciting Pi and an Nvidia entering the arena as well with their own Pi-like competitor. We’ve got some great news this week from Dell as they are pushing to improve privacy on their laptops for use with Linux. In our gaming section we give Noah that first person shooter, 360 no scope throwback that he’s been asking for and of course we have our popular tips/tricks and software picks. All of this and so much more this week on Destination Linux.
FLOSS Weekly 604: Learning from the Apache Way
Hadrian Zbarcea is a champion for open source for the last 15 years. He is a member and VP at the Apache Software Foundation. He is the founder of Apifocal and has involvement in designing massive scale messaging and integration platforms for many organizations. Hadrian is passionate about leveraging open source technologies to build services that streamline access to essential and relevant data. Hosts Doc Searls and Jonathan Bennett discuss with Hadrian the open-source culture and "The Apache Way." They also discuss the value of asynchronous email and decentralization and why we should strive to have more asynchronous and decentralized open-source options.
Teachers: Help Your Students Resist Zoom
In the wake of the global COVID-19 emergency, the urgency of ensuring the continuity of classes left little to no space for a healthy debate on how to favor software that empowers students to learn. As a consequence, freedom-denying and privacy-violating software has seen widespread adoption in education. Zoom, a proprietary online conferencing program that is becoming more and more dangerously popular, is an example of such harmful technology. No educational institution should ever use it. Please don't force students to install Zoom on their computers, or to use its web version. To all those teaching remote classes with Zoom It is unfortunate that you are using Zoom, a nonfree program that spies on users and takes away your students' computer freedom, along with your own. By using Zoom, students are dependent on a software they cannot inspect, study or change. Their freedom to learn about technology and how it works is destroyed. If you use Zoom, some students might decide to continue using it beyond your classes, effectively surrendering their privacy over communication, and would hence miss on the opportunity to learn how to keep control of their data and computing. There are better programs you can use for teaching remote classes, free/libre programs like Jitsi or BigBlueButton. By choosing these and other free programs for education, you are enabling motivated students to learn about the software they use everyday, and some of them one day will be able to adapt it to their needs, serving a larger community. Those who will not pursue such curiosity, will still benefit from using a software that respects their freedoms and doesn't spy on them.
MX Linux 19.3 is released. What's New and Upgrade Steps
The finest and stable Linux distribution MX Linux 19.3 was released. We take a look at what's new. Also, this post explains how to download and upgrade MX Linux to its latest build - MX Linux 19.3.
How To Install Trisquel 9.0 Etiona
This tutorial explains step by step to have your computer with Trisquel 9.0. Don’t worry this is intended for beginners so everyone can try. You will prepare at least two disk partitions and going through about twenty minutes to finish it. For your information, different to Ubuntu, Trisquel supports 32 bit as well as 64 bit computers and I encourage fellow Lenovo ThinkPad owners to try it happily. You can practice this guide either normally, in dualboot mode, bios legacy and uefi, or into external storage device. Last but not least, you can also do this inside a virtual machine like AQEMU. Now let’s go!
