You’ve probably seen an example of the “useless box,” or “useless machine,” which when switched on does nothing except open up to turn itself back off again. This one by creator Alex Pikkert adds a few new tricks, giving it a bit of a mood, and not one but two switches and fingers! When switched on, the device uses a micro servo to open the box. The correct finger then extends under the power of one of the other two servos to turn the particular switch you flipped off again.

Last month Vecow introduced SPC-6000 fanless embedded PC powered by an Atom x6425RE Elkhart Lake processor, and considering Tiger Lake UP3 embedded processors were announced at about the same time as Atom x6000E-series family, it should come as no surprise that the Taiwanese company has introduced a more powerful Tiger Lake UP3 model.

Espressif Systems ESP32 processor supports WiFi, Bluetooth, and Ethernet connectivity. There are only a few boards coming with an Ethernet RJ45 jack out of the box including esp32MX-E ESP32 board, TTGO T-Internet-POE, and Olimex ESP32-Gateway board among others.

ASRock unveiled a “4×4-V2000” SBC and “iBOX-V2000” mini-PC based on it that feature AMD’s Ryzen Embedded V2000. Meanwhile, Ibase previewed a Mini-ITX SBC and signage player based on the V2000. ASRock and Ibase have each announced several products based on AMD’s new Ryzen Embedded V2000 system-on-chip. ASRock’s 4×4-V2000M and 4×4-V2000V SBCs drive its new iBOX-V2000M and iBOX-V2000V computers, respectively. Ibase previewed a MI989 Mini-ITX board and SI-334 signage player with fewer details (see farther below).

There have been many false dawns for Linux gaming, but in recent years things have been improving unabated. The launch of the Proton compatibility layer meant that thousands of DirectX-only games can now be translated to Vulkan and therefore work on Linux, while new Linux-compatible games continue to be released as well. If you want to play Windows-only games on Linux, see our guide on how to set up Proton and Steam Play. If, however, you just want to check out all the best Linux games in 2020 you can play, then read on below. Also: Testing the New Xbox Series X Controller on Linux

Server: SysAdmin Stuff and Kubernetes Terraform vs Ansible: What's the Difference? The way DevOps as a culture is gaining momentum, tools like Ansible and Terraform witnessing a huge demand and popularity. Both tools are considered as Infrastructure as Code (IaC) solutions which helps in deploying code and infrastructure. While Ansible acts as a configuration management solution commonly abbreviated as “CM”, Terraform is a service orchestration or provisioning tool. Note that there are overlaps and these terms are not necessarily mutually exclusive. This is what confuses people and this is why I am going to compare Ansible and Terraform. I'll explain what are these tools used for, what are their pros and cons. This will help you decide whether you should use Ansible or Terraform in your projects.

An Introduction to the Kubernetes Operator Pattern (YouTube) Earlier this year I did a short talk for Halihax, a local technology community, providing an introduction to the Kubernetes operator pattern. This was my first attempt at giving any kind of a talk (outside of demos at work), but hopefully it will prove useful to someone out there.

Sysadmin tales: Take a look back at an old school IT prank | Enable Sysadmin Set your Wayback Machine to the early ’80s. Disco was dead and gone, pop rock was making waves, and consumer computers were available enough that some schools started figuring out that teaching computers was something they should do. My school was one of those—the lovely Manheim Township High School in Neffsville, PA. A classroom was repurposed as a computer lab, as the prior computer area was barely larger than a closet and only had four terminals connected to some type of "miniframe" computer, with one Apple II computer on a rolling cart. [...] Now, the cable to connect the computer to the monitor was pre-VGA; it was just a simple RCA connector, as everything was monochrome. No screws to help hold the connector on tight. My friend and I (I don’t recall who had the idea, but I’d like to think it was me) decided to cross-wire all the monitors, so the monitor for one seat was connected to the computer at another seat. We did it side-by-side where we had to, but the ones on the island were really fun as we could connect them so the computer on one side of the table would drive the monitor on the other side of the table.

Create your first Knative app | Opensource.com Knative is an open source community project that adds components to Kubernetes for deploying, running, and managing serverless, cloud-native applications. It enables more productive development with less interaction with Kubernetes' infrastructure. There is a large amount of information out there about Knative, networking, and serverless deployments, and this introductory tutorial covers just a bite-size amount of it. In this walkthrough, I'll use Knative with Minikube to create a Knative app—a simple container that prints messages in response to a curl command or in a web browser at a link provided by the deployment.