Manjaro ARM Beta2 Phosh for PinePhone brings better performance, HDMI output
Less than a month after releasing the first public beta of Manjaro ARM Phosh for the PinePhone, the developers of this mobile version of Manjaro have released beta 2.
Among other things, the latest release brings support for 60 fps graphics on the phone, and HDMI output for when you want to use an external display. The Torch feature also now works, allowing you to trigger the LED camera flash light on the back of the phone from the quick access menu.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 711 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
11 of the Best Linux Games in 2020
There have been many false dawns for Linux gaming, but in recent years things have been improving unabated. The launch of the Proton compatibility layer meant that thousands of DirectX-only games can now be translated to Vulkan and therefore work on Linux, while new Linux-compatible games continue to be released as well. If you want to play Windows-only games on Linux, see our guide on how to set up Proton and Steam Play. If, however, you just want to check out all the best Linux games in 2020 you can play, then read on below. Also: Testing the New Xbox Series X Controller on Linux
Linux in Devices/Embedded and Arduino Open Hardware
Server: SysAdmin Stuff and Kubernetes
Xubuntu 20.10 and Endless 3.9.0 Videro Reviews
Recent comments
8 min 42 sec ago
11 min 42 sec ago
1 hour 5 min ago
1 hour 30 min ago
4 hours 43 min ago
4 hours 46 min ago
4 hours 59 min ago
8 hours 6 min ago
11 hours 26 min ago
11 hours 34 min ago