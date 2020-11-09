Xubuntu 20.10 and Endless 3.9.0 Videro Reviews
Xubuntu 20.10 overview | A operating system that combines elegance and ease of use. - YouTube
In this video, I am going to show an overview of Xubuntu 20.10 and some of the applications pre-installed.
Endless 3.9.0 Run Through - YouTube
In this video, we are looking at Endless 3.9.0.
Endless OS 3.9.0
Today we are looking at Endless OS 3.9.0. It is based on Debian 10, Linux Kernel 5.4, Gnome 3.38, and uses about 1GB of ram when idling. Enjoy and it looks great!
