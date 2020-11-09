Linux in Devices/Embedded and Arduino Open Hardware
-
Ryzen V2000 shows up on SBCs, mini-PCs, and signage player
ASRock unveiled a “4×4-V2000” SBC and “iBOX-V2000” mini-PC based on it that feature AMD’s Ryzen Embedded V2000. Meanwhile, Ibase previewed a Mini-ITX SBC and signage player based on the V2000.
ASRock and Ibase have each announced several products based on AMD’s new Ryzen Embedded V2000 system-on-chip. ASRock’s 4×4-V2000M and 4×4-V2000V SBCs drive its new iBOX-V2000M and iBOX-V2000V computers, respectively. Ibase previewed a MI989 Mini-ITX board and SI-334 signage player with fewer details (see farther below).
-
$6 WT32-ETH01 is a Tiny ESP32 board with Ethernet
Espressif Systems ESP32 processor supports WiFi, Bluetooth, and Ethernet connectivity. There are only a few boards coming with an Ethernet RJ45 jack out of the box including esp32MX-E ESP32 board, TTGO T-Internet-POE, and Olimex ESP32-Gateway board among others.
-
Fanless Tiger Lake UP3 embedded box PC targets industrial IoT, robotics & automation
Last month Vecow introduced SPC-6000 fanless embedded PC powered by an Atom x6425RE Elkhart Lake processor, and considering Tiger Lake UP3 embedded processors were announced at about the same time as Atom x6000E-series family, it should come as no surprise that the Taiwanese company has introduced a more powerful Tiger Lake UP3 model.
-
Arduino Blog » This useless box has lights, sounds, and a real attitude
You’ve probably seen an example of the “useless box,” or “useless machine,” which when switched on does nothing except open up to turn itself back off again. This one by creator Alex Pikkert adds a few new tricks, giving it a bit of a mood, and not one but two switches and fingers!
When switched on, the device uses a micro servo to open the box. The correct finger then extends under the power of one of the other two servos to turn the particular switch you flipped off again.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 697 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
11 of the Best Linux Games in 2020
There have been many false dawns for Linux gaming, but in recent years things have been improving unabated. The launch of the Proton compatibility layer meant that thousands of DirectX-only games can now be translated to Vulkan and therefore work on Linux, while new Linux-compatible games continue to be released as well. If you want to play Windows-only games on Linux, see our guide on how to set up Proton and Steam Play. If, however, you just want to check out all the best Linux games in 2020 you can play, then read on below. Also: Testing the New Xbox Series X Controller on Linux
Linux in Devices/Embedded and Arduino Open Hardware
Server: SysAdmin Stuff and Kubernetes
Xubuntu 20.10 and Endless 3.9.0 Videro Reviews
Recent comments
8 min 42 sec ago
11 min 42 sec ago
1 hour 5 min ago
1 hour 30 min ago
4 hours 43 min ago
4 hours 46 min ago
4 hours 59 min ago
8 hours 6 min ago
11 hours 26 min ago
11 hours 34 min ago