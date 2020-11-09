Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

IBM/Red Hat/Oracle Leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 12th of November 2020 04:10:02 AM Filed under
Red Hat
  • Red Hat Shares ― Automation

    With another successful AnsibleFest behind us (watch the recordings on demand at no cost), we thought automation would be a fitting topic for this issue.

  • Enhancing internet and cloud security with Red Hat's contribution the Guide to IPsec VPNs

    Virtual private network (VPN) technology has changed immensely since the publication of the original Guide to IPsec VPNs (SP 800-77) in 2005. The guide was recently reworked and modernized, and Red Hat engineers lent a hand to updating this important document. The updated document takes into consideration the evolution of cryptography, software and hardware capabilities, as well as virtualization and containerization in today's complex and cloud-based network infrastructure, and presents solid guidance for a modern environment.

    Red Hatters are a longtime contributors and developers of IPsec standards and open source IPsec software. Through this collaboration with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), we go beyond delivering products that are open, interoperable, and compliant to modern security standards, but also help to improve the security of the internet for everyone.

    [...]

    The update guide’s intended audience is network administrators and architects. Those who are fairly familiar with the IPsec (and IKE) protocol can find a quick overview of the changed FIPS requirements and operational recommendations in the Executive Summary. The guide can also be used as extensive documentation of the IKE and IPsec subsystem when RHEL is placed into FIPS mode via the system-wide crypto policies setting.

    An in-depth tutorial describes the IPsec packet format (eg ESP), the Internet Key Exchange version 2 (IKEv2) protocol that is used to configure IPsec and explains in detail how the two protocols interact to create VPN solutions.

    Hands-on examples with typical IPsec deployments are shown via case studies. The examples show different IPsec implementations and their configurations, such as Cisco, Linux using libreswan (RHEL’s IPsec application), OpenBSD using iked, and FreeBSD using strongSwan. These examples can be used to help the conversation when connecting RHEL to third party VPN implementations.

  • QEMU Live Update

    The ability to update software with critical bug fixes and security mitigations while minimizing downtime is extremely important to customers and cloud service providers. In this blog post, we present QEMU Live Update, a new method for updating a running QEMU instance to a new version while minimizing the impact to the VM guest. The guest pauses briefly, for less than 100 milliseconds in our prototype, without loss of internal state or external connections.

    Live Update uses resources more efficiently than Live Migration. The latter ties up the source and target hosts, and consumes more memory and network bandwidth, and does so for an indeterminate period of time that depends on when the copy phase converges. Live migration is prohibitively expensive if large local storage must be copied across the network to the target.

  • Oracle Linux 8: Package Management made easy with free videos

    Welcome back to Training Tuesdays. In this week’s edition, we are talking about performing software package management on Oracle Linux 8. Software package management is an essential skill needed to keep your Oracle Linux 8 system up to date with the latest software enhancements, bug fixes, and security patches.

    Oracle Linux 8 includes DNF utilities to perform package management. DNF replaces YUM, which was used in previous versions of Oracle Linux. In this 3-part video series, we cover how to use DNF, how to install the latest version of the Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel (UEK) for Oracle Linux, and how to install the Extra Packages for Enterprise Linux (EPEL) software repository.

  • Simplify production deployment to improve run time efficiency and deliver on service level agreements – IBM Developer

    The Elastic Deep Learning capabilities of IBM Watson® Machine Learning Accelerator are designed for large-scale distributed deep learning workloads. It transforms static monolithic training into a dynamic process that is resilient to failures and automatically scales GPU allocation while training.

    Data scientists, deep learning developers, and administrators can use Elastic Deep Learning capabilities to simplify production deployment, improve run time efficiency, and deliver on service level agreements (SLAs).

  • Open Answers: What is Podman?
  • Open Answers: What are containers?
»

More in Tux Machines

11 of the Best Linux Games in 2020

There have been many false dawns for Linux gaming, but in recent years things have been improving unabated. The launch of the Proton compatibility layer meant that thousands of DirectX-only games can now be translated to Vulkan and therefore work on Linux, while new Linux-compatible games continue to be released as well. If you want to play Windows-only games on Linux, see our guide on how to set up Proton and Steam Play. If, however, you just want to check out all the best Linux games in 2020 you can play, then read on below. Read more Also: Testing the New Xbox Series X Controller on Linux

Linux in Devices/Embedded and Arduino Open Hardware

  • Ryzen V2000 shows up on SBCs, mini-PCs, and signage player

    ASRock unveiled a “4×4-V2000” SBC and “iBOX-V2000” mini-PC based on it that feature AMD’s Ryzen Embedded V2000. Meanwhile, Ibase previewed a Mini-ITX SBC and signage player based on the V2000. ASRock and Ibase have each announced several products based on AMD’s new Ryzen Embedded V2000 system-on-chip. ASRock’s 4×4-V2000M and 4×4-V2000V SBCs drive its new iBOX-V2000M and iBOX-V2000V computers, respectively. Ibase previewed a MI989 Mini-ITX board and SI-334 signage player with fewer details (see farther below).

  • $6 WT32-ETH01 is a Tiny ESP32 board with Ethernet

    Espressif Systems ESP32 processor supports WiFi, Bluetooth, and Ethernet connectivity. There are only a few boards coming with an Ethernet RJ45 jack out of the box including esp32MX-E ESP32 board, TTGO T-Internet-POE, and Olimex ESP32-Gateway board among others.

  • Fanless Tiger Lake UP3 embedded box PC targets industrial IoT, robotics & automation

    Last month Vecow introduced SPC-6000 fanless embedded PC powered by an Atom x6425RE Elkhart Lake processor, and considering Tiger Lake UP3 embedded processors were announced at about the same time as Atom x6000E-series family, it should come as no surprise that the Taiwanese company has introduced a more powerful Tiger Lake UP3 model.

  • Arduino Blog » This useless box has lights, sounds, and a real attitude

    You’ve probably seen an example of the “useless box,” or “useless machine,” which when switched on does nothing except open up to turn itself back off again. This one by creator Alex Pikkert adds a few new tricks, giving it a bit of a mood, and not one but two switches and fingers! When switched on, the device uses a micro servo to open the box. The correct finger then extends under the power of one of the other two servos to turn the particular switch you flipped off again.

Server: SysAdmin Stuff and Kubernetes

  • Terraform vs Ansible: What's the Difference?

    The way DevOps as a culture is gaining momentum, tools like Ansible and Terraform witnessing a huge demand and popularity. Both tools are considered as Infrastructure as Code (IaC) solutions which helps in deploying code and infrastructure. While Ansible acts as a configuration management solution commonly abbreviated as “CM”, Terraform is a service orchestration or provisioning tool. Note that there are overlaps and these terms are not necessarily mutually exclusive. This is what confuses people and this is why I am going to compare Ansible and Terraform. I'll explain what are these tools used for, what are their pros and cons. This will help you decide whether you should use Ansible or Terraform in your projects.

  • An Introduction to the Kubernetes Operator Pattern (YouTube)

    Earlier this year I did a short talk for Halihax, a local technology community, providing an introduction to the Kubernetes operator pattern. This was my first attempt at giving any kind of a talk (outside of demos at work), but hopefully it will prove useful to someone out there.

  • Sysadmin tales: Take a look back at an old school IT prank | Enable Sysadmin

    Set your Wayback Machine to the early ’80s. Disco was dead and gone, pop rock was making waves, and consumer computers were available enough that some schools started figuring out that teaching computers was something they should do. My school was one of those—the lovely Manheim Township High School in Neffsville, PA. A classroom was repurposed as a computer lab, as the prior computer area was barely larger than a closet and only had four terminals connected to some type of "miniframe" computer, with one Apple II computer on a rolling cart. [...] Now, the cable to connect the computer to the monitor was pre-VGA; it was just a simple RCA connector, as everything was monochrome. No screws to help hold the connector on tight. My friend and I (I don’t recall who had the idea, but I’d like to think it was me) decided to cross-wire all the monitors, so the monitor for one seat was connected to the computer at another seat. We did it side-by-side where we had to, but the ones on the island were really fun as we could connect them so the computer on one side of the table would drive the monitor on the other side of the table.

  • Create your first Knative app | Opensource.com

    Knative is an open source community project that adds components to Kubernetes for deploying, running, and managing serverless, cloud-native applications. It enables more productive development with less interaction with Kubernetes' infrastructure. There is a large amount of information out there about Knative, networking, and serverless deployments, and this introductory tutorial covers just a bite-size amount of it. In this walkthrough, I'll use Knative with Minikube to create a Knative app—a simple container that prints messages in response to a curl command or in a web browser at a link provided by the deployment.

Xubuntu 20.10 and Endless 3.9.0 Videro Reviews

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6