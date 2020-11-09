Linux Kernel and Linux Foundation
Intel Begins Sending Out Linux Support Patches For CXL 2.0 - Phoronix
Just a day after the CXL 2.0 specification was published, the initial Linux kernel support for this updated Compute Express Link revision was sent out for review.
Longtime open-source Intel Linux developer Ben Widawsky sent out the initial kernel patches for CXL 2.0. The initial focus is on the type-3 memory devices defined by the CXL 2.0 specification that serves as a memory expander for RAM or persistent memory. These initial CXL 2.0 patches are still a work-in-progress but seem to be making good progress given the punctual review process beginning.
Those nine kernel patches so far around the CXL 2.0 memory support amount to just over thirteen hundred lines of new code.
Widawsky also sent out a set of 25 patches to the QEMU developers in working on the CXL 2.0 emulation support. They are leveraging QEMU to move forward on the CXL 2.0 bring-up while awaiting capable hardware and also being an ideal environment for regression testing.
ASUS Offers First Motherboard Firmware Update Via LVFS+Fwupd For Linux Users - Phoronix
ASUS has been evaluating the Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS) for distributing firmware updates to their Linux customers for flashing in turn via Fwupd. Their first motherboard firmware update has now been volleyed onto this open-source platform for easing firmware updates on Linux.
New DevOps Practices and Tools Training and Certificate Program to Make it Easier to Incorporate DevOps into Development Processes
The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today announced the availability of a new Professional Certificate program, Introduction to DevOps: Practices and Tools.
Developed in conjunction with the Continuous Delivery Foundation and hosted on the non-profit edX learning platform, the program is addressed to developers and IT operators exploring new approaches for building software, professionals focused on site reliability and quality assurance, and anyone involved in the software delivery process.
11 of the Best Linux Games in 2020
There have been many false dawns for Linux gaming, but in recent years things have been improving unabated. The launch of the Proton compatibility layer meant that thousands of DirectX-only games can now be translated to Vulkan and therefore work on Linux, while new Linux-compatible games continue to be released as well. If you want to play Windows-only games on Linux, see our guide on how to set up Proton and Steam Play. If, however, you just want to check out all the best Linux games in 2020 you can play, then read on below. Also: Testing the New Xbox Series X Controller on Linux
Linux in Devices/Embedded and Arduino Open Hardware
Server: SysAdmin Stuff and Kubernetes
Xubuntu 20.10 and Endless 3.9.0 Videro Reviews
