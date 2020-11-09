Language Selection

Devices/Embedded: NanoPi, Librem 5, Arduino

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 12th of November 2020 05:15:14 AM Filed under
GNU
Linux
Hardware

  • NanoPi R4S headless RK3399 SBC features up to 4GB RAM, dual Gigabit Ethernet, USB 3.0 ports

    We’ve seen several tiny ultra-cheap boards for headless applications over the last few years with products Orange Pi Zero Plus or NanoPi R2S which are usually based on 32-bit Cortex-A7 or low power 64-bit Cortex-A53 processors, coupled with up to 512MB to 2GB, and may have some limitations when it comes to Gigabit Ethernet and USB 3.0 speeds.

    If you’d like something similar but more powerful, FriendlyELEC is working on NanoPi R4S headless SBC powered by a Rockchip RK3399 hexa-core Cortex-A72/A53 processor with up to 4GB RAM, dual Gigabit Ethernet, and two USB 3.0 ports.

  • Librem 5 4500mAh Battery Upgrade – Purism

    Because we increased the Librem 5 mass production chassis size by 3mm, we were able to upgrade the battery from 3600 mAh to 4500 mAh.

  • Arduino Blog » Draw on bottles using a CNC plotter made from old printer rollers and other scraps

    To label used bottles that would otherwise go to waste, “tuenhidiy” created a CNC plotter that itself consists mostly of scraps!

    The machine’s X and Z axes are formed out of a pair of old CD/DVD players, but instead of a traditional Y axis, it actuates two printer rollers to turn a bottle forwards or backwards. This allows the marking pen to be placed in just the right axial position, while still being very similar to a fully Cartesian (XYZ) plotter controls-wise.

Audiocasts/Shows: Unfettered Freedom, TLLTS and Coder Radio

IBM/Red Hat/Oracle Leftovers

  • Red Hat Shares ― Automation

    With another successful AnsibleFest behind us (watch the recordings on demand at no cost), we thought automation would be a fitting topic for this issue.

  • Enhancing internet and cloud security with Red Hat's contribution the Guide to IPsec VPNs

    Virtual private network (VPN) technology has changed immensely since the publication of the original Guide to IPsec VPNs (SP 800-77) in 2005. The guide was recently reworked and modernized, and Red Hat engineers lent a hand to updating this important document. The updated document takes into consideration the evolution of cryptography, software and hardware capabilities, as well as virtualization and containerization in today's complex and cloud-based network infrastructure, and presents solid guidance for a modern environment. Red Hatters are a longtime contributors and developers of IPsec standards and open source IPsec software. Through this collaboration with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), we go beyond delivering products that are open, interoperable, and compliant to modern security standards, but also help to improve the security of the internet for everyone. [...] The update guide’s intended audience is network administrators and architects. Those who are fairly familiar with the IPsec (and IKE) protocol can find a quick overview of the changed FIPS requirements and operational recommendations in the Executive Summary. The guide can also be used as extensive documentation of the IKE and IPsec subsystem when RHEL is placed into FIPS mode via the system-wide crypto policies setting. An in-depth tutorial describes the IPsec packet format (eg ESP), the Internet Key Exchange version 2 (IKEv2) protocol that is used to configure IPsec and explains in detail how the two protocols interact to create VPN solutions. Hands-on examples with typical IPsec deployments are shown via case studies. The examples show different IPsec implementations and their configurations, such as Cisco, Linux using libreswan (RHEL’s IPsec application), OpenBSD using iked, and FreeBSD using strongSwan. These examples can be used to help the conversation when connecting RHEL to third party VPN implementations.

  • QEMU Live Update

    The ability to update software with critical bug fixes and security mitigations while minimizing downtime is extremely important to customers and cloud service providers. In this blog post, we present QEMU Live Update, a new method for updating a running QEMU instance to a new version while minimizing the impact to the VM guest. The guest pauses briefly, for less than 100 milliseconds in our prototype, without loss of internal state or external connections. Live Update uses resources more efficiently than Live Migration. The latter ties up the source and target hosts, and consumes more memory and network bandwidth, and does so for an indeterminate period of time that depends on when the copy phase converges. Live migration is prohibitively expensive if large local storage must be copied across the network to the target.

  • Oracle Linux 8: Package Management made easy with free videos

    Welcome back to Training Tuesdays. In this week’s edition, we are talking about performing software package management on Oracle Linux 8. Software package management is an essential skill needed to keep your Oracle Linux 8 system up to date with the latest software enhancements, bug fixes, and security patches. Oracle Linux 8 includes DNF utilities to perform package management. DNF replaces YUM, which was used in previous versions of Oracle Linux. In this 3-part video series, we cover how to use DNF, how to install the latest version of the Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel (UEK) for Oracle Linux, and how to install the Extra Packages for Enterprise Linux (EPEL) software repository.

  • Simplify production deployment to improve run time efficiency and deliver on service level agreements – IBM Developer

    The Elastic Deep Learning capabilities of IBM Watson® Machine Learning Accelerator are designed for large-scale distributed deep learning workloads. It transforms static monolithic training into a dynamic process that is resilient to failures and automatically scales GPU allocation while training. Data scientists, deep learning developers, and administrators can use Elastic Deep Learning capabilities to simplify production deployment, improve run time efficiency, and deliver on service level agreements (SLAs).

  • Open Answers: What is Podman?
  • Open Answers: What are containers?

11 of the Best Linux Games in 2020

There have been many false dawns for Linux gaming, but in recent years things have been improving unabated. The launch of the Proton compatibility layer meant that thousands of DirectX-only games can now be translated to Vulkan and therefore work on Linux, while new Linux-compatible games continue to be released as well. If you want to play Windows-only games on Linux, see our guide on how to set up Proton and Steam Play. If, however, you just want to check out all the best Linux games in 2020 you can play, then read on below. Read more Also: Testing the New Xbox Series X Controller on Linux

Linux in Devices/Embedded and Arduino Open Hardware

  • Ryzen V2000 shows up on SBCs, mini-PCs, and signage player

    ASRock unveiled a “4×4-V2000” SBC and “iBOX-V2000” mini-PC based on it that feature AMD’s Ryzen Embedded V2000. Meanwhile, Ibase previewed a Mini-ITX SBC and signage player based on the V2000. ASRock and Ibase have each announced several products based on AMD’s new Ryzen Embedded V2000 system-on-chip. ASRock’s 4×4-V2000M and 4×4-V2000V SBCs drive its new iBOX-V2000M and iBOX-V2000V computers, respectively. Ibase previewed a MI989 Mini-ITX board and SI-334 signage player with fewer details (see farther below).

  • $6 WT32-ETH01 is a Tiny ESP32 board with Ethernet

    Espressif Systems ESP32 processor supports WiFi, Bluetooth, and Ethernet connectivity. There are only a few boards coming with an Ethernet RJ45 jack out of the box including esp32MX-E ESP32 board, TTGO T-Internet-POE, and Olimex ESP32-Gateway board among others.

  • Fanless Tiger Lake UP3 embedded box PC targets industrial IoT, robotics & automation

    Last month Vecow introduced SPC-6000 fanless embedded PC powered by an Atom x6425RE Elkhart Lake processor, and considering Tiger Lake UP3 embedded processors were announced at about the same time as Atom x6000E-series family, it should come as no surprise that the Taiwanese company has introduced a more powerful Tiger Lake UP3 model.

  • Arduino Blog » This useless box has lights, sounds, and a real attitude

    You’ve probably seen an example of the “useless box,” or “useless machine,” which when switched on does nothing except open up to turn itself back off again. This one by creator Alex Pikkert adds a few new tricks, giving it a bit of a mood, and not one but two switches and fingers! When switched on, the device uses a micro servo to open the box. The correct finger then extends under the power of one of the other two servos to turn the particular switch you flipped off again.

