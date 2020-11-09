IBM/Red Hat/Oracle Leftovers Red Hat Shares ― Automation With another successful AnsibleFest behind us (watch the recordings on demand at no cost), we thought automation would be a fitting topic for this issue.

Enhancing internet and cloud security with Red Hat's contribution the Guide to IPsec VPNs Virtual private network (VPN) technology has changed immensely since the publication of the original Guide to IPsec VPNs (SP 800-77) in 2005. The guide was recently reworked and modernized, and Red Hat engineers lent a hand to updating this important document. The updated document takes into consideration the evolution of cryptography, software and hardware capabilities, as well as virtualization and containerization in today's complex and cloud-based network infrastructure, and presents solid guidance for a modern environment. Red Hatters are a longtime contributors and developers of IPsec standards and open source IPsec software. Through this collaboration with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), we go beyond delivering products that are open, interoperable, and compliant to modern security standards, but also help to improve the security of the internet for everyone. [...] The update guide’s intended audience is network administrators and architects. Those who are fairly familiar with the IPsec (and IKE) protocol can find a quick overview of the changed FIPS requirements and operational recommendations in the Executive Summary. The guide can also be used as extensive documentation of the IKE and IPsec subsystem when RHEL is placed into FIPS mode via the system-wide crypto policies setting. An in-depth tutorial describes the IPsec packet format (eg ESP), the Internet Key Exchange version 2 (IKEv2) protocol that is used to configure IPsec and explains in detail how the two protocols interact to create VPN solutions. Hands-on examples with typical IPsec deployments are shown via case studies. The examples show different IPsec implementations and their configurations, such as Cisco, Linux using libreswan (RHEL’s IPsec application), OpenBSD using iked, and FreeBSD using strongSwan. These examples can be used to help the conversation when connecting RHEL to third party VPN implementations.

QEMU Live Update The ability to update software with critical bug fixes and security mitigations while minimizing downtime is extremely important to customers and cloud service providers. In this blog post, we present QEMU Live Update, a new method for updating a running QEMU instance to a new version while minimizing the impact to the VM guest. The guest pauses briefly, for less than 100 milliseconds in our prototype, without loss of internal state or external connections. Live Update uses resources more efficiently than Live Migration. The latter ties up the source and target hosts, and consumes more memory and network bandwidth, and does so for an indeterminate period of time that depends on when the copy phase converges. Live migration is prohibitively expensive if large local storage must be copied across the network to the target.

Oracle Linux 8: Package Management made easy with free videos Welcome back to Training Tuesdays. In this week’s edition, we are talking about performing software package management on Oracle Linux 8. Software package management is an essential skill needed to keep your Oracle Linux 8 system up to date with the latest software enhancements, bug fixes, and security patches. Oracle Linux 8 includes DNF utilities to perform package management. DNF replaces YUM, which was used in previous versions of Oracle Linux. In this 3-part video series, we cover how to use DNF, how to install the latest version of the Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel (UEK) for Oracle Linux, and how to install the Extra Packages for Enterprise Linux (EPEL) software repository.

Simplify production deployment to improve run time efficiency and deliver on service level agreements – IBM Developer The Elastic Deep Learning capabilities of IBM Watson® Machine Learning Accelerator are designed for large-scale distributed deep learning workloads. It transforms static monolithic training into a dynamic process that is resilient to failures and automatically scales GPU allocation while training. Data scientists, deep learning developers, and administrators can use Elastic Deep Learning capabilities to simplify production deployment, improve run time efficiency, and deliver on service level agreements (SLAs).

