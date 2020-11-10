New security vulnerabilities are affecting all Linux systems running certain Intel processors. On November 10th, Intel released a new Intel Microcode firmware for Linux systems, and new Linux kernel versions were made available as well to address these new flaws.
As I reported the other day, Canonical was quick to patch the Intel Microcode packages in all of its supported Ubuntu releases. Unfortunately, the Intel Microcode update caused a regression on certain processors in the Intel Tiger Lake family CPUs, causing the system to not boot.
Linux distributors are in the business of integrating software from multiple sources, packaging the result, and making it available to their users. It has long been true that some projects are easier to package than others. The Debian technical committee (TC) is currently being asked to make a decision in a dispute over how an especially hard-to-package project — Kubernetes — should be handled. Regardless of the eventual outcome, this disagreement clearly shows how the packaging model used by Linux distributors is increasingly mismatched to how software is often developed in the 2020s; what should replace that model is rather less clear, though.
A longstanding rule followed by most distributors is that there should be only one copy of any given library (or other dependency) in the system, and that said copy should usually be in its own package. To do otherwise would bloat the system and complicate the task of keeping things secure. As an extreme example, consider what would happen if every program carried its own copy of the C library in its package. Those thousands of copies would consume vast amounts of both storage space and memory. If a security vulnerability were found in that library, thousands of packages would have to be updated to fix it everywhere. A single library package shared by all users, instead, is more efficient and far easier to maintain.
This rule is thus contrary to the practice of stuffing dependent libraries into the package of a program that needs them — a practice often called "vendoring". Living up to this rule can be challenging, though, with many modern projects, which also often engage in a fair amount of vendoring. Projects written in certain languages appear to be especially prone to this sort of behavior; the Go language, for example, seems to encourage vendoring.
Kubernetes is written in Go, and it carries a long list of dependencies with it. It was maintained in Debian for a while by Dmitry Smirnov, but he orphaned Kubernetes in 2018, stating that packaging it is "a full time job, probably for more than one person". The Kubernetes package was eventually picked up by Janos Lenart, who has been supplying updated versions to the Debian Testing repository.
In our monthly reports, we outline the major things that we have been up to over the past month. As a brief reminder, the motivation behind the Reproducible Builds effort is to ensure flaws have not been introduced in the binaries we install on our systems. If you are interested in contributing to the project, please visit our main website.
During the Reproducible Builds summit in Marrakesh in 2019, developers from the GNU Guix, NixOS and Debian distributions were able to produce a bit-for-bit identical GNU Mes binary despite using three different versions of GCC. Since this summit, additional work resulted in a bit-for-bit identical Mes binary using tcc, and last month a fuller update was posted to this effect by the individuals involved. This month, however, David Wheeler updated his extensive page on Fully Countering Trusting Trust through Diverse Double-Compiling, remarking that...
Build node maintenance was performed by both Holger Levsen […][…] and Vagrant Cascadian […][…][…], Vagrant Cascadian also updated the page listing the variations made when testing to reflect changes for in build paths […] and Hans-Christoph Steiner made a number of changes for F-Droid, the free software app repository for Android devices, including...
This month I accepted 208 packages and rejected 29. The overall number of packages that got accepted was 563, so yeah, I was not alone this month :-).
Anyway, this month marked another milestone in my NEW package handling. My overall number of ACCEPTed package exceeded the magic number of 20000 packages. This is almost 30% of all packages accepted in Debian. I am a bit proud of this achievement.
We’ve seen several tiny ultra-cheap boards for headless applications over the last few years with products Orange Pi Zero Plus or NanoPi R2S which are usually based on 32-bit Cortex-A7 or low power 64-bit Cortex-A53 processors, coupled with up to 512MB to 2GB, and may have some limitations when it comes to Gigabit Ethernet and USB 3.0 speeds.
If you’d like something similar but more powerful, FriendlyELEC is working on NanoPi R4S headless SBC powered by a Rockchip RK3399 hexa-core Cortex-A72/A53 processor with up to 4GB RAM, dual Gigabit Ethernet, and two USB 3.0 ports.
To label used bottles that would otherwise go to waste, “tuenhidiy” created a CNC plotter that itself consists mostly of scraps!
The machine’s X and Z axes are formed out of a pair of old CD/DVD players, but instead of a traditional Y axis, it actuates two printer rollers to turn a bottle forwards or backwards. This allows the marking pen to be placed in just the right axial position, while still being very similar to a fully Cartesian (XYZ) plotter controls-wise.
Just a day after the CXL 2.0 specification was published, the initial Linux kernel support for this updated Compute Express Link revision was sent out for review.
Longtime open-source Intel Linux developer Ben Widawsky sent out the initial kernel patches for CXL 2.0. The initial focus is on the type-3 memory devices defined by the CXL 2.0 specification that serves as a memory expander for RAM or persistent memory. These initial CXL 2.0 patches are still a work-in-progress but seem to be making good progress given the punctual review process beginning.
Those nine kernel patches so far around the CXL 2.0 memory support amount to just over thirteen hundred lines of new code.
Widawsky also sent out a set of 25 patches to the QEMU developers in working on the CXL 2.0 emulation support. They are leveraging QEMU to move forward on the CXL 2.0 bring-up while awaiting capable hardware and also being an ideal environment for regression testing.
ASUS has been evaluating the Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS) for distributing firmware updates to their Linux customers for flashing in turn via Fwupd. Their first motherboard firmware update has now been volleyed onto this open-source platform for easing firmware updates on Linux.
The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today announced the availability of a new Professional Certificate program, Introduction to DevOps: Practices and Tools.
Developed in conjunction with the Continuous Delivery Foundation and hosted on the non-profit edX learning platform, the program is addressed to developers and IT operators exploring new approaches for building software, professionals focused on site reliability and quality assurance, and anyone involved in the software delivery process.
LXQt 0.16.0 released with more improvements and bug fixes. Here we review the changes and take you through the new features of this lightweight Qt desktop environment.
PAPPL 1.0 Beta Released For Ultimately Replacing CUPS Printer Driver
The open-source CUPS printing system is stagnate since Michael Sweet left Apple but the CUPS founder hasn't left the printing scene. He's been spending most of the year working on the PAPPL framework. This is a C-based framework for developing CUPS Printer Applications and aims to be a replacement for printer drivers. PAPPL is designed for uses such as with the LPrint and Gutenprint projects. LPrint is a label printer application also by Michael Sweet while Gutenprint are drivers for use with CUPS and GIMP.
