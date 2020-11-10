Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Thursday 12th of November 2020 11:10:28 AM

Fans of the typewriter remain a vehement group. They view the typewriter as something really special, a tool which makes the connection between languages.

One of the attractions of a typewriter is that it offers a distraction-free alternative of modern day methods for producing a document. They challenge the writer to concentrate on what really matters – the content. They force the writer to think.

In many countries, the typewriter has been firmly consigned to history by the computer. Yet, the computer is jam-packed with distractions. The desktop with its cluttered interface, the chatter of social media, the almost limitless content of the internet, the chirping email notifications, the list of distractions is endless. When writing, concentration is vital.