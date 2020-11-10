Test GNOME apps on this Linux reference platform
I'm very excited about GNOME 3.38. The new version of the Linux desktop environment includes lots of new features and a noticeable performance boost. But in the background, mostly unnoticed, is another neat new thing about GNOME: the development of GNOME OS.
As you might guess from its name, GNOME OS is a Linux distribution that uses GNOME as its desktop. But unlike Pop!_OS, Fedora, or Ubuntu, GNOME OS isn't meant as a complete Linux distribution. Instead, it is a reference platform for GNOME.
The idea is to have a standard operating system image running GNOME to give developers a consistent platform to test on. As GNOME makes new releases, the GNOME development team can share that image with testers, so they can experience the new version.
Improve open source community sustainability by tracking these two metrics
In early 2020, I wrote an article on three metrics for tracking and measuring offline, in-person community-building activities. Little did I (or the world) know then that offline, in-person activities of any kind would soon become unfeasible for the foreseeable future.
So, I started thinking: With open source projects being online by default, and with everything else moving online and virtual, what should creators of open source technologies measure as we continue in this COVID and (hopefully soon) post-COVID world?
LXQt 0.16.0 Review – Lightweight Qt Desktop Environment
LXQt 0.16.0 released with more improvements and bug fixes. Here we review the changes and take you through the new features of this lightweight Qt desktop environment.
Canonical Reverts Intel Microcode Update in Ubuntu Due to Boot Failures in Tiger Lake Systems
New security vulnerabilities are affecting all Linux systems running certain Intel processors. On November 10th, Intel released a new Intel Microcode firmware for Linux systems, and new Linux kernel versions were made available as well to address these new flaws.
As I reported the other day, Canonical was quick to patch the Intel Microcode packages in all of its supported Ubuntu releases. Unfortunately, the Intel Microcode update caused a regression on certain processors in the Intel Tiger Lake family CPUs, causing the system to not boot.
