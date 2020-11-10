Tor, Firefox/Mozilla, and Rust
Digital security tools for human rights defenders
At the beginning of the Coronavirus pandemic, there wasn't much known about how people living in rural areas, forests, and near rivers would face this new situation. For people living in the world's cities, digital technologies were part of every decision made when considering how to address the pandemic. Still, communities that depend on forests for their livelihood and environmentalists who fight to protect forests from exploitation live with digital technology in different ways from residents of cities. As a result, the changes to daily life that these communities experienced were different.
It didn't take long for organizations worldwide to warn: loggers, land grabbers, and miners do not quarantine. In fact, according to The National Institute for Space Research (Inpe), logging in the Brazilian Amazon increased 63% in April, a month after the global pandemic had its start in the country. Along with the pandemic, Brazilian Amazonian communities face all kinds of challenges: from access to communications to the struggle for survival - and during the pandemic, a challenge was strengthened: the issues of fake news and secure communication between communities and third-party organizations.
Karl Dubost: Career Opportunities mean a lot of things
At Mozilla too, (after moving back to Montreal for a couple of years), I moved from Montreal to Japan again. There are career opportunities because they allow you to work in a different setting with different people and communities, and this in itself makes the life a lot richer.
Firefox UX: How to Write Microcopy That Improves the User Experience
The small bits of copy you see sprinkled throughout apps and websites are called microcopy. As content designers, we think deeply about what each word communicates.
Microcopy is the tidiest of UI copy types. But do not let its crisp, contained presentation fool you: the process to get to those final, perfect words can be messy. Very messy. Multiple drafts messy, mired with business and technical constraints.
Here’s a secret about good writing that no one ever tells you: When you encounter clear UX content, it’s a result of editing and revision. The person who wrote those words likely had a dozen or more versions you’ll never see. They also probably had some business or technical constraints to consider, too.
This Week in Rust 364
Exploring PGO for the Rust compiler
For the last few months Mozilla has been using Profile-Guided Optimization (PGO) to build their own optimized version of Clang, leading to an up to 9% reduction of Firefox compile times on their build infrastructure. Would the same be possible for the Rust compiler, that is, could we apply profile-guided optimization to rustc itself in order to make it faster? This post explores exactly this question, detailing first the steps needed for generating a PGOed versions of rustc (in two flavors), and then taking a look at the resulting performance implications. But before that let's have a little reminder what PGO even is and how it works in general.
[...]
As mentioned above Firefox build times have improved by up to 9% with a PGOed compiler. Clang's own documentation even reports an up to 20% improvement. The best way we have for assessing the Rust compiler's performance is the rustc-perf benchmark suite. Since compiling with PGO does not quite fit with how the Rust project's CI works, we cannot use the perf.rust-lang.org version of the benchmark suite. Fortunately, thanks to good documentation, running the benchmarks locally is straightforward enough.
[...]
The basic principle stays the same: create an instrumented compiler, use it to collect profile data, use that data when compiling the final version of the compiler. The only difference is that this time we instrument a different part of the compiler's code, namely the part generated by rustc itself. The compiler has had support for doing that for a while now and, as can be seen in the respective chapter of the rustc book, the command-line interface has been modeled after Clang's set of flags. Unfortunately, the compiler's build system does not support using PGO out of the box, so we have to directly modify src/bootstrap/compile.rs in order to set the desired flags.
Android Leftovers
Security and Proprietary Software Leftovers
8 Best Free and Open Source Distraction-Free Tools for Writers
Fans of the typewriter remain a vehement group. They view the typewriter as something really special, a tool which makes the connection between languages. One of the attractions of a typewriter is that it offers a distraction-free alternative of modern day methods for producing a document. They challenge the writer to concentrate on what really matters – the content. They force the writer to think. In many countries, the typewriter has been firmly consigned to history by the computer. Yet, the computer is jam-packed with distractions. The desktop with its cluttered interface, the chatter of social media, the almost limitless content of the internet, the chirping email notifications, the list of distractions is endless. When writing, concentration is vital.
Test GNOME apps on this Linux reference platform
I'm very excited about GNOME 3.38. The new version of the Linux desktop environment includes lots of new features and a noticeable performance boost. But in the background, mostly unnoticed, is another neat new thing about GNOME: the development of GNOME OS. As you might guess from its name, GNOME OS is a Linux distribution that uses GNOME as its desktop. But unlike Pop!_OS, Fedora, or Ubuntu, GNOME OS isn't meant as a complete Linux distribution. Instead, it is a reference platform for GNOME. The idea is to have a standard operating system image running GNOME to give developers a consistent platform to test on. As GNOME makes new releases, the GNOME development team can share that image with testers, so they can experience the new version.
