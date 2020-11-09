Announcing the Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel Release 6 Update 1 for Oracle Linux
The Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel (UEK) for Oracle Linux provides the latest open source innovations, key optimizations, and security to cloud and on-premises workloads. It is the Linux kernel that powers Oracle Cloud and Oracle Engineered Systems such as Oracle Exadata Database Machine and Oracle Linux on 64-bit Intel and AMD or 64-bit Arm platforms.
UEK Release 6 maintains compatibility with the Red Hat Compatible Kernel (RHCK) and does not disable any features that are enabled in RHCK. Additional features are enabled to provide support for key functional requirements and patches are applied to improve performance and optimize the kernel.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 798 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
1 hour 42 min ago
1 hour 52 min ago
4 hours 12 min ago
8 hours 19 min ago
14 hours 57 min ago
15 hours 16 sec ago
15 hours 54 min ago
16 hours 19 min ago
19 hours 31 min ago
19 hours 34 min ago