AMD Ryzen 7 5800X Linux Performance
Over the past week we have looked at the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X/5950X Linux performance as well as that of the lower-end -- but still very powerful -- Ryzen 5 5600X. Today we are striking in the middle in looking at the last Zen 3 CPU model for the moment: the Ryzen 7 5800X. The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X is a $449 USD processor that is packing eight cores / sixteen threads, a 3.8GHz base clock. 4.7GHz boost clock, 32MB L3 cache, and has a 105 Watt TDP.
The Ryzen 7 5800X was tested on the same test bed as the other AMD Zen CPUs as shown in recent days with the ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR VII HERO WiFi, Corsair 2 x 8GB DDR4-3600, 2TB Corsair Force MP600 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, Radeon RX 5700 XT graphics, and running Ubuntu 20.04.1 LTS with the Linux 5.9 kernel. The Linux experience for the AMD Zen 3 testing going on for weeks now has been great. The only real caveats around the Zen 3 Linux support remain: temperature monitoring isn't in place on a stable kernel until next month's Linux 5.10, the AMD_Energy hwmon driver doesn't support these desktop CPUs for energy consumption monitoring, and AMD's compiler engineers have yet to drop the Clang/GCC compiler patches for "znver3" in order to offer the optimized compiler support. Hopefully the Znver3 support will be out soon and last I heard was the early-to-mid November timeframe.
