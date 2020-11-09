Android Leftovers
-
LG begins testing Android 11 on the V60 ThinQ
-
Android 11 work profile now allows viewing personal, work calendars together
-
Android 11 can show personal events in your work Calendar
-
Google expands zero touch to Samsung, other Android devices
-
Google Play Store the Main Distributor for Malware on Android Phones: Report
-
YouTube's new line-art icons are rolling out on Android
-
[Update: Rolled out] YouTube for Android, iOS adds big ‘create’ button to bottom bar
-
Android Auto prepares to let users change their homescreen wallpaper
-
How to Clear Your Browsing History on Chrome for Android
-
New Proximus decoder by Technicolor has Android P built in
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 719 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
1 hour 42 min ago
1 hour 52 min ago
4 hours 12 min ago
8 hours 19 min ago
14 hours 57 min ago
15 hours 16 sec ago
15 hours 54 min ago
16 hours 19 min ago
19 hours 31 min ago
19 hours 34 min ago