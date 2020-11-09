Today in Techrights
- Inside the EPO During Corona: Sweep-up Man Christoph Ernst Abuses Notion of Leave (Break From Work)
- Inside the EPO During Corona: Repressive Tyrant António Campinos Still Blocking Techrights and Still Preventing Staff Representatives From Speaking Openly to Staff
- Not Even a Pandemic That Kills Millions of People Will Stop the EPO Regime From Granting Loads of Fake Patents (Monopolies That Save Nobody)
- Migration in Progress
- Just-Released Footage of Dr. Richard Stallman (RMS): Open Source People “Treated Me Like Shit”
- IRC Proceedings: Wednesday, November 11, 2020
- Codes of Conduct for Grown-ups
- Newly-Published Richard Stallman Video From 2001, Where He is Explaining “Open Source” 3 Years After OSI Was Established
- Links 11/11/2020: Clonezilla Live 2.7.0, Feren OS 2020.11, MX Linux 19.3 Released
- Inside the EPO During Corona: The Eye in the Sky(pe)
- Inside the EPO During Corona: Death Toll of Benoît Battistelli's 'Suicide Wave' Will be Exceeded by the 'Corona Wave' of António Campinos
- Inside the EPO During Corona: Cameras and Microphones in EPO People's Private Homes “Have Been Broadly Welcomed by the Patent Profession” (the Law and EPO Staff Don't Count)
- IRC Proceedings: Tuesday, November 10, 2020
- Inside the EPO During Corona: “We All Should be Creative and Open” Was the Excuse to Break the Rules and Violate Laws/Constitutions at the EPO (European Patent Office)
- Inside the EPO During Corona: 'Sick' António Campinos Uses a Global Sickness to Illegally Rob EPO Staff, Already Besieged by the Pandemic
- Linux Foundation Outsources Events and 'LF Live' to Proprietary Software With Back Doors and Surveillance (Zoom)
- Links 10/11/2020: RSS Guard 3.8.0, Qt 5.12.10, Qt 6.0 Beta4
- President-elect Biden is Already Being Shifted... to the Right
- [Meme] ZDNet: We Don't Always Do Microsoft Propaganda. Only 50% of the Time...
- The Biggest Back Doors Giant (Microsoft) Serves Malware to GNU/Linux Machines, Microsoft's Media Partners Blame 'Linux'
- IRC Proceedings: Monday, November 09, 2020
