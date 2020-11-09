Language Selection

Android Leftovers

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X Linux Performance

Over the past week we have looked at the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X/5950X Linux performance as well as that of the lower-end -- but still very powerful -- Ryzen 5 5600X. Today we are striking in the middle in looking at the last Zen 3 CPU model for the moment: the Ryzen 7 5800X. The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X is a $449 USD processor that is packing eight cores / sixteen threads, a 3.8GHz base clock. 4.7GHz boost clock, 32MB L3 cache, and has a 105 Watt TDP. The Ryzen 7 5800X was tested on the same test bed as the other AMD Zen CPUs as shown in recent days with the ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR VII HERO WiFi, Corsair 2 x 8GB DDR4-3600, 2TB Corsair Force MP600 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, Radeon RX 5700 XT graphics, and running Ubuntu 20.04.1 LTS with the Linux 5.9 kernel. The Linux experience for the AMD Zen 3 testing going on for weeks now has been great. The only real caveats around the Zen 3 Linux support remain: temperature monitoring isn't in place on a stable kernel until next month's Linux 5.10, the AMD_Energy hwmon driver doesn't support these desktop CPUs for energy consumption monitoring, and AMD's compiler engineers have yet to drop the Clang/GCC compiler patches for "znver3" in order to offer the optimized compiler support. Hopefully the Znver3 support will be out soon and last I heard was the early-to-mid November timeframe. Read more

Announcing the Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel Release 6 Update 1 for Oracle Linux

The Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel (UEK) for Oracle Linux provides the latest open source innovations, key optimizations, and security to cloud and on-premises workloads. It is the Linux kernel that powers Oracle Cloud and Oracle Engineered Systems such as Oracle Exadata Database Machine and Oracle Linux on 64-bit Intel and AMD or 64-bit Arm platforms. UEK Release 6 maintains compatibility with the Red Hat Compatible Kernel (RHCK) and does not disable any features that are enabled in RHCK. Additional features are enabled to provide support for key functional requirements and patches are applied to improve performance and optimize the kernel. Read more

