Pluto is a new computational notebook for the Julia programming language. Computational notebooks are a way to program inside of a web browser, storing code, annotations, and output, including graphics, in a single place. They became popular with the advent of the Jupyter notebook, which originally targeted Julia, Python, and R—the names got mashed together to make the word "Jupyter".

Pluto is similar in many ways to Jupyter, which I wrote about earlier. It uses the same basic mode of interaction that is based on input and output cells; both notebook formats are well-suited to exploration, sharing calculations, and education. In an earlier article, I reviewed progress in Julia since v. 1.0 was released two years ago. It also went into some detail about its special attractions of Julia in the area of scientific computing. Readers who are unfamiliar with Julia may want to review some of the earlier articles; here, I concentrate entirely on Pluto.

Like Julia, Pluto has an MIT license. It was created by Fons van der Plas and Mikołaj Bochenski, and has been developed on GitHub since March 2020. Despite its recent vintage, it's already mature enough for serious use; in fact, it's being used in an ongoing open MIT course. But users should keep in mind that the version number, as of this writing, is only 0.12.4; the program's behavior is certainly not set in stone. Pluto advises the user, upon startup, if a fresher version is available in the repository.

Readers who would like to try out Pluto right away and don't have Julia installed can use the Binder service to run a notebook with nothing but a web browser. When a user visits this page, it spins up a Julia instance on a server and opens a notebook interface to it that is ready for experimentation. Whether opened through Binder or running locally, the notebook offers the user an initial page with the choices to open a sample, existing, or new notebook. The series of sample notebooks offers an excellent hands-on introduction to the use of Pluto.