Programming Leftovers
An introduction to Pluto
Pluto is a new computational notebook for the Julia programming language. Computational notebooks are a way to program inside of a web browser, storing code, annotations, and output, including graphics, in a single place. They became popular with the advent of the Jupyter notebook, which originally targeted Julia, Python, and R—the names got mashed together to make the word "Jupyter".
Pluto is similar in many ways to Jupyter, which I wrote about earlier. It uses the same basic mode of interaction that is based on input and output cells; both notebook formats are well-suited to exploration, sharing calculations, and education. In an earlier article, I reviewed progress in Julia since v. 1.0 was released two years ago. It also went into some detail about its special attractions of Julia in the area of scientific computing. Readers who are unfamiliar with Julia may want to review some of the earlier articles; here, I concentrate entirely on Pluto.
Like Julia, Pluto has an MIT license. It was created by Fons van der Plas and Mikołaj Bochenski, and has been developed on GitHub since March 2020. Despite its recent vintage, it's already mature enough for serious use; in fact, it's being used in an ongoing open MIT course. But users should keep in mind that the version number, as of this writing, is only 0.12.4; the program's behavior is certainly not set in stone. Pluto advises the user, upon startup, if a fresher version is available in the repository.
Readers who would like to try out Pluto right away and don't have Julia installed can use the Binder service to run a notebook with nothing but a web browser. When a user visits this page, it spins up a Julia instance on a server and opens a notebook interface to it that is ready for experimentation. Whether opened through Binder or running locally, the notebook offers the user an initial page with the choices to open a sample, existing, or new notebook. The series of sample notebooks offers an excellent hands-on introduction to the use of Pluto.
Mike Hommey: Announcing git-cinnabar 0.5.6
Git-cinnabar is a git remote helper to interact with mercurial repositories. It allows to clone, pull and push from/to mercurial remote repositories, using git.
How I learned JavaScript | Codementor
While starting out, I wanted to learn JavaScript all because i wanted to be able to manipulate the DOM, but on starting, i got to know i could do better than just that.
[...]
JavaScript is a great tool every web developer needs. I now know React and use it as my major framework tool. Next, i want to learn Angular and Vue when i become very comfortable with React, then learn Python too.
YANUB: yet another (nearly) useless blog: Solution for QSoas quiz #1: averaging spectra
This post describes the solution to the Quiz #1, based on the files found there. The point is to produce both the average and the standard deviation of a series of spectra.
[...]
QSoas is a powerful open source data analysis program that focuses on flexibility and powerful fitting capacities...
An Agile Primer
With Kanban, items are represented visually on a whiteboard, allowing team members to see the state of every piece of work in realtime. Kanban is both the board and the approach to managing work in a visual way, which helps limit work-in-progress and maximize a team’s efficiency.
TL;DR: Kanban is a visual way to manage work that’s organized via Agile/Scrum.
ISS Mimic: A Raspberry Pi-powered International Space Station model that syncs with the real thing
Is it possible to return to development with traditional P5P mailing lists? | Yuki Kimoto Perl Blog
Is it possible to return to development with traditional P5P mailing lists?
I still think the traditional method is suitable for advancing Perl development.
why?
We're used to it, and Perl development has been done that way.
We tend to think of it as a poor method, but it's actually a good one.
The first is that it will be developed with backward compatibility in mind.
Bang Bang
Interpreters read and execute scripts (whereas shells are more like a kitchen pass-through and can either execute or hand over to another interpreter). When we specify interpreter on the command line, it is the one that will be used. For instance Rscript script.R will execute script.R using the Rscript interpreter.
When we execute a file without explicitly giving an interpreter (for instance, like ./myscript.pl), it is the job of the “shebang” to tell to the shell/OS which interpreter to use.
How to Deploy a Django Application to Heroku with Git CLI
Heroku is a cloud platform that provides hosting services. It supports several programming languages including PHP, Node.js, and Python. It is Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) which allows you to manage website applications while it takes care of your servers, networks, storage and other cloud components.
[...]
In this article, we deployed a Django application on Heroku with a custom domain name, using Git.
Besides various cloud services, Heroku also offers one of the best server up times and 24/7 operation and security team support.
Everything is an X
“Everything is an X” is a very high level pattern that you see applied in the design of lots of systems, including programming languages and user interfaces. It has a lot of advantages, and some disadvantages. I’ll discuss some of these, then look at some examples, which will be necessary to understand what I’m really talking about.
When we say “everything” here, we’re talking very loosely — many things in the system are not, in fact, instances of “X”, but are something lower level, or just completely different. “Everything is an X” really means “a surprising number of things in this system are an X”.
PyPy: Faster Python With Minimal Effort – Real Python
Python is one of the most popular programming languages among developers, but it has certain limitations. For example, depending on the application, it can be up to 100 times as slow as some lower-level languages. That’s why many companies rewrite their applications in another language once Python’s speed becomes a bottleneck for users. But what if there was a way to keep Python’s awesome features and improve its speed? Enter PyPy.
PyPy is a very compliant Python interpreter that is a worthy alternative to CPython 2.7, 3.6, and soon 3.7. By installing and running your application with it, you can gain noticeable speed improvements. How much of an improvement you’ll see depends on the application you’re running.
Leading the future of Java with the Red Hat build of Quarkus 1.7 - Red Hat Developer
The latest supported version of the Red Hat build of Quarkus continues to drive the future of Java development for Kubernetes-native and serverless applications. This article introduces the technologies making it easier than ever to create fast, lightweight Java applications for container-based and serverless environments using the Red Hat build of Quarkus 1.7.
[...]
In addition to the optimizations and integrations with OpenShift, the Red Hat build of Quarkus is also tightly integrated with Red Hat Data Grid 8 and Red Hat’s single sign-on technology.
Red Hat Data Grid 8 is an in-memory, distributed, NoSQL datastore solution based on Infinispan. Using the Quarkus Infinispan extension, developers can connect to a Data Grid server running outside of application processes and create native executables. See Securely connect Quarkus and Red Hat Data Grid on Red Hat OpenShift for more about this technology.
Red Hat’s single sign-on technology provides support with securing web applications. The Keycloak extension provides the architecture, authentication and authorization mechanisms, and other tools for creating production-quality security for your applications. See the DevNation Tech Talk, Easily secure your cloud-native microservices with Keycloak to learn more about securing Quarkus microservices with single sign-on technology from Red Hat.
