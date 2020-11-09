today's howtos
Linux for beginners: 10 more commands for manipulating files | Enable Sysadmin
Check out these ten additional commands from a sysadmin to help you learn Linux at the command line.
Dog - Command Line DNS Client for DNS Lookup
Dog is a nice-looking command-line DNS Client for DNS lookup which works like dig. It has colorful output, understands normal command-line argument syntax, supports the DNS-over-TLS and DNS-over-HTTPS protocols, and can emit JSON.
How to Install and Configure Cloudera Manager on CentOS/RHEL 7 - Part 3
In this article, we will explain how to install and configure Cloudera Manager in CentOS 7 server.
How to Setup Highly Available NGINX with KeepAlived in Linux
As we know NGINX is a highly rated web server which can also be used as reverse proxy, load balancer and HTTP cache. In this article, we will demonstrate how to setup highly available (HA) NGINX web server with keepalived in Linux. Keepalived works on VRRP (Virtual Router Redundancy Protocol) which allows one static IP to be fail-over between two Linux systems.
