The kernel's tracing infrastructure is designed to be fast and to interfere as little as possible with the normal operation of the system. One consequence of this requirement is that the code that runs when a tracepoint is hit cannot sleep; otherwise execution of the tracepoint could add an arbitrary delay to the execution of the real work the kernel should be doing. There are times, though, that the ability to sleep within a tracepoint would be handy, delays notwithstanding. The sleepable tracepoints patch set from Michael Jeanson sets the stage to make it possible for (some) tracepoint handlers to take a nap while performing their tasks — but stops short of completing the job for now.

Within the kernel, the tracing machinery has no need to sleep; its task is normally to package up the data associated with a given tracepoint and place the result into a ring buffer for transport to user space. This work can be accomplished without the need to wait for any outside events. The use cases driving the push for sleepable tracepoints thus must come from elsewhere — from BPF programs attached to tracepoints by user space, in particular. These programs are currently limited to accessing data in kernel space, which can always be done without the need to sleep. There would be value, though, in the ability to look at user-space data in a tracepoint handler as well. This data is not guaranteed to be resident in RAM when the handler tries to access it; should it not be present, a page fault will result. Handling page faults can take an arbitrary amount of time, during which the faulting process must be put to sleep.

In current kernels, this possibility prevents access to user-space data from tracepoint handlers. Specifically, it means that tracers cannot dereference pointers passed from user space. Thus, for example, a tracepoint running on entry to the openat2() system call can see the pointer to the open_how structure passed by user space, but is unable to examine the contents of the structure itself.

There is nothing about tracepoints that inherently makes sleeping impossible — at least, for those tracepoints that are executed when the kernel is not running in atomic context. But the BPF subsystem has long had its own rule that BPF programs could not sleep. That will change in the 5.10 kernel, though, thanks to the addition of sleepable BPF programs, which no longer have this constraint. Only certain types of BPF programs are allowed to block; in 5.10, tracing programs are on that list. There will be no users of this ability in the 5.10 release, though.