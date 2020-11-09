today's leftovers
Relief for insomniac tracepoints
The kernel's tracing infrastructure is designed to be fast and to interfere as little as possible with the normal operation of the system. One consequence of this requirement is that the code that runs when a tracepoint is hit cannot sleep; otherwise execution of the tracepoint could add an arbitrary delay to the execution of the real work the kernel should be doing. There are times, though, that the ability to sleep within a tracepoint would be handy, delays notwithstanding. The sleepable tracepoints patch set from Michael Jeanson sets the stage to make it possible for (some) tracepoint handlers to take a nap while performing their tasks — but stops short of completing the job for now.
Within the kernel, the tracing machinery has no need to sleep; its task is normally to package up the data associated with a given tracepoint and place the result into a ring buffer for transport to user space. This work can be accomplished without the need to wait for any outside events. The use cases driving the push for sleepable tracepoints thus must come from elsewhere — from BPF programs attached to tracepoints by user space, in particular. These programs are currently limited to accessing data in kernel space, which can always be done without the need to sleep. There would be value, though, in the ability to look at user-space data in a tracepoint handler as well. This data is not guaranteed to be resident in RAM when the handler tries to access it; should it not be present, a page fault will result. Handling page faults can take an arbitrary amount of time, during which the faulting process must be put to sleep.
In current kernels, this possibility prevents access to user-space data from tracepoint handlers. Specifically, it means that tracers cannot dereference pointers passed from user space. Thus, for example, a tracepoint running on entry to the openat2() system call can see the pointer to the open_how structure passed by user space, but is unable to examine the contents of the structure itself.
There is nothing about tracepoints that inherently makes sleeping impossible — at least, for those tracepoints that are executed when the kernel is not running in atomic context. But the BPF subsystem has long had its own rule that BPF programs could not sleep. That will change in the 5.10 kernel, though, thanks to the addition of sleepable BPF programs, which no longer have this constraint. Only certain types of BPF programs are allowed to block; in 5.10, tracing programs are on that list. There will be no users of this ability in the 5.10 release, though.
Kernel support for processor undervolting
Current processors can run with any of a number of combinations of frequency and voltage, which can change dynamically in a process called dynamic frequency scaling. Different combinations of frequency and voltage will naturally vary in terms of both the number of instructions executed per second and power consumption. It is possible to place a CPU into a configuration outside of its specified operational envelope; when this is done, the processor may malfunction in a number of ways, from occasional false results from some instructions to a complete crash.
For some users, lowering the operating voltage is a necessity. Their chips, especially recent Intel laptop models, can overheat while running under high load, for example when compiling a kernel. One solution is to undervolt the processors, making them run at the lower voltage to decrease power consumption (and thus heat generation). As the frequency does not change, the performance of the system stays about the same. Fortunately for those users, tools like intel-undervolt exist to help them in this task. However, they face two difficulties: the values to use are undocumented and vary from one processor to the next, and the kernel prints a worrisome warning every time the tool changes the configuration.
In the case of Intel chips, the voltage settings are controlled by Model Specific Registers (MSRs), which do not just serve to change the voltage, as MSRs are an interface to many processor settings. On Linux, access to the MSRs from user space is possible using /dev/cpu/CPUID/msr special files. Write access can be disabled, however, via the msr.allow_writes boot-time option or if the kernel is running in lockdown mode. Within the kernel, MSR access requires specific processor instructions and is handled by the msr platform-specific driver. This driver emits a warning when an attempt is made to write to a MSR that is not explicitly listed as being safe to change; it still allows the write to happen, however, if writes are enabled in general.
Donenfeld's patch silences that warning by adding an entry to the list of safe MSRs. That entry, named MSR_IA32_OC_MAILBOX by the patch, allows changing the processor voltage; it is the register used by intel-undervolt and other similar tools. Interested readers can refer to a background paper on how those registers are configured. Apparently, this work is based on partial documentation and a significant amount of reverse engineering with trial and error.
A Matrix overview
At this year's (virtual) Open Source Summit Europe, Oleg Fiksel gave an overview talk on the Matrix decentralized, secure communication network project. Matrix has been seeing increasing adoption recently, he said, including by governments (beyond France, which we already reported on in an article on a FOSDEM 2019 talk) and other organizations. It also aims to bridge all of the different chat mechanisms that people are using in order to provide a unified interface for all of them.
Fiksel is a former security consultant and a longtime member of the Matrix project. His opening slide (slides [PDF]) was an altered version of the xkcd "Why SMS refuses to die" Venn diagram, with "Matrix!" placed at the intersection of the three sets and "How we view the future :)" as the caption. It ably captured one of the main thrusts of his talk and can be seen in the screen shot below.
FFmpeg Lands Support For NVIDIA AV1 Video Decoding With RTX 30 + NVDEC
Adding to the growing list of changes for the next FFmpeg release is now AV1 video decoding with NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards.
With NVIDIA's recently released RTX 30 series there is initial support for hardware-accelerated AV1 decoding. Merged today is now support in FFmpeg for making use of this hardware AV1 decode with RTX 30 via NVIDIA's "NVDEC" decode interface that is part of their Video Codec SDK.
Calendula is with no doubt, the best medication management Android app for patients and mothers
There is no shortage for medication apps for mobile phones, either for iOS and Android devices. However, they always come with a cost, If the app is not paid, it is not actually free, it often comes with annoying advertisements and limited feature with in-app purchase to become more usable.
Fortunately, Calendula is not one of these apps, It's completely free android application which helps patients manage their medication, a privacy aware and without any ads or in-app purchase.
Even more, Calendula is a complete open-source community-powered project that is packed by dozen of developers who keep it updated and maintained.
[...]
Calendula source code is released as a complete open-source project under GPL-3.0 Licenses.
Table row height improvement in Impress - LibreOffice / Collabora Office
In Impress while importing a table, there could be some situation that we have to shrink or scale table to fit in area. We have to decide how to change row heights while fitting in area. There were a problematic case that when we have text in row.
[...]
You can get a snapshot / demo of Collabora Office and try it out yourself right now: try unstable snapshot.
Next set of videos from the openSUSE + LibreOffice Conference 2020 - The Document Foundation Blog
It’s time for another batch of presentations and workshops from the recent openSUSE + LibreOffice Conference 2020! You can see them in the YouTube playlist, and here are the individual videos (apologies for the not-perfect audio in some places)...
Kiwi TCMS - Kiwi TCMS 8.8
We're happy to announce Kiwi TCMS version 8.8!
IMPORTANT: this release includes many improvements, API changes, bug fixes, translation updates, new tests and internal refactoring. It is the sixth release to include contributions via our open source bounty program. You can explore everything at https://public.tenant.kiwitcms.org!
GNU Chinese Translators Team - News: LibrePlanet 2021: join us online on March 20 & 21 with keynote Julia Reda [Savannah]
Mark your calendars: LibrePlanet 2021: Empowering Users will be held on March 20 and 21, 2021. For those of you who haven't been to the LibrePlanet conference before: expect a friendly, social, community-focused event with two days of inspiring talks and workshops from some of the most active and inspiring people in the free software community.
[...]
If you want to know more about how the event is organized, and how we stream and record the event, fully free and online, you can read more in our blog post about the 2020 edition's technical challenges. You can also browse through the video archive of past LibrePlanet conference sessions on our MediaGoblin instance to get inspired.
Melbourne firm denies data stolen during ransomware attack
A Melbourne firm which suffered a hit from cyber criminals using the Windows REvil ransomware has denied that any data was exfiltrated from its site, as was reported in these columns.
