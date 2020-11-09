With the last Steam Game Festival ending in October, Valve have announced the dates for the next and developers don't have long to get their demos ready. Announced in the Steamworks Group, the next Steam Game Festival begins on February 3, 2021 and will run until February 9. For developers, the cut-off for demo submissions is December 2, 2021 at 11:59pm PST / December 3, 2021 7:59am UTC and they won't accept any new games after that date.

After an impressive early demo (which you can still try out) and a successful Kickstarter campaign, LAZR is looking really fun and I can't wait to see more of it. What the developer calls a "clothformer" as it's using a lot of physics interactions with various forms of cloth. Created from the ground up to show off "never before seen realistic cloth simulations with full destruction" along with plenty of game mechanics designed around it like intriguing sounding cloth-based enemies. In the latest development log, Garrick Campsey did a long look at the early part of the game and it's really looking good.

An adventure that slightly reminds me of the Reigns series, The Choice of Life: Middle Ages has you pick from a couple cards to pick choices and go on your adventure. It's a bit odd, often quite short when your choices lead to your demise but also quite amusing at the same time. You start off as a baby as you try to make yourself get noticed, and gradually go through decision after decision hopefully trying to stay alive and make a name for yourself. Most of the time, I just keep end up getting killed through various daft encounters but it's got a weird sort of charm to it.

What was originally looking like a free update to the brilliant Plague Inc: Evolved is instead going to be a massive expansion that is "big enough to be a brand new game". In Plague Inc: The Cure, Ndemic Creations worked with various real-world health organisations including the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness (CEPI), World Health Organisation (WHO) and Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network (GOARN). You will balance social, economic and global health factors in order to keep the disease under control whilst also maintaining public trust - so it's very much the opposite of the normal gameplay.

Originally released for the Apple II in 1989 and later MS-DOS, DRM-free store GOG.com have revived the first-person retro RPG, The Dark Heart of Uukrul, thanks to the power of DOSBox. Another hidden gem from many years ago, and due to how it was released a lot of people completely missed it as it was originally put out at the end of the Apple II's lifespan. "You four - a warrior, a magician, a priest and a paladin - you tiny band of four must somehow vanquish the evil Uukrul. For he and his depraved followers hold the once-lovely city of Eriosthé in dark dominion. And until he is destroyed, the entire land lies helplessly at his mercy."

Lizardcube and Dotemu announced today that Streets of Rage 4 is now officially supported on Linux (and macOS), with a port done by Ethan Lee creator of FNA. "The all-time classic Streets of Rage, known as Bare Knuckle (ベア・ナックル Bea Nakkuru) in Japan, is a trilogy of beat ‘em up known for this timeless gameplay and electronic dance influenced music. Streets of Rage 4 builds upon the classic trilogy’s gameplay with new mechanics, beautiful hand drawn visuals and a God tier soundtrack."

PixelNAUTS Games who released LOST ORBIT: Terminal Velocity back in 2019 have announced Rocket Rumble, a frantic action-racing game with a cast of animals in rocket suits smash and bash their way across the finish line. Rocket Rumble is a 2-4 player action-racer featuring local single-screen, online multiplayer, and action-packed combat across 9 different obstacle courses. Race through an Asteroid Mine, Star Forest, amidst a Galactic Battle and through a dangerous Space Reef, avoiding asteroids, machines, lasers, creatures and plant life. Players will have the choice to pick from and customize 8 different quirky animals equipped in mighty mech suits.

14 Linux Distributions You Can Rely on for Your Ancient 32-bit Computer If you’ve been keeping up with the latest Linux distributions, you must have noticed that 32-bit support has been dropped from most of the popular Linux distributions. Arch Linux, Ubuntu, Fedora, everyone has dropped the support for this older architecture. But, what if you have vintage hardware with you that still needs to be revived or you want to make use of it for something? Fret not, there are still a few options left to choose from for your 32-bit system.